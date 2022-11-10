ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

U.S. to see how Israel's far-right lawmakers act before passing judgement - ambassador

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJpQt_0j5brbFx00

JERUSALEM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The United States plans to see what Israel's far-right politicians say "and how they act" before taking a position on its incoming government, the U.S. ambassador said.

Veteran Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu secured a return to office after his bloc of far-right and religious parties last week won a solid majority in the fifth national election in less than four years.

"This is a country that is a democracy with elected leadership and I intend to work with them," Ambassador Tom Nides in an interview with public braodcaster Kan that aired on Thursday.

"That said, we have to stand up for the things that we believe in. That's what American values are about."

In consultations about the next government on Wednesday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned that "the whole world is worried" about the possible inclusion of ultranationalist Itamar Ben-Gvir in the new ruling coalition. read more

Ben-Gvir - who wants to be police minister - was convicted in 2007 of racist incitement against Arabs and support for Kach, a militant group blacklisted by Israel and the United States.

A settler living in the West Bank, which Israel captured and occupied in 1967, Ben-Gvir wants the Palestinian Authority, which has limited rule in parts of the territory under interim peace deals, dismantled. That would challenge U.S. policy in the Middle East.

Ben-Gvir, who heads the Jewish Power party, also supports Jewish prayer on a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, a position that stokes regional tensions.

The United States has so far publicly reserved judgement pending the new coalition's formation, a position that Nides repeated on Thursday while emphasizing the "unbreakable ties" between the two countries.

"Until I know and we know who has what positions and the positions they take, then we'll determine what conversations will take place", he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution

Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
Salon

"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
TheDailyBeast

Pelosi Has a New Plan That’s Going to Make Putin Really Pissed

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is slated to attend the Crimea Platform parliamentary summit in Croatia this week as part of a forum to discuss kicking Russia out of Crimea and returning the peninsula to Ukraine.Her visit is meant to show the United States’ “ironclad solidarity” with Ukraine, the Democrat said in a statement. But while it may seem like just the latest expression of support from the West, the trip could reverberate all the way to the Kremlin.“I look forward to discussing how we can further support Ukraine—because the fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself,” she...
Daily Mail

Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Vice

Nuke Experts Are Horrified by Biden’s New ‘Nuclear Posture Review’

For almost 30 years, the White House has conducted a strange nuclear weapons ritual. Every new presidential administration, from Clinton to Trump to Biden, releases a Nuclear Posture Review. When President Clinton’s secretary of defense Lee Aspin ordered the first Nuclear Posture Review, it began as an audit of weapons...
CBS News

As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests

As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
Newsweek

Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power

Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
TheDailyBeast

This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It

Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
maritime-executive.com

Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
Reuters

Reuters

643K+
Followers
363K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy