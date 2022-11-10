Read full article on original website
Just Stop Oil protests: Police chief says journalists ‘have right to report’ after arrests
A police chief has said that journalists have the “right to report on any form of protest” after a reporter, photographer and filmmaker were arrested while covering action by Just Stop Oil.They were handcuffed and kept in police cells for between five and 13 hours in what a female journalist described as a “terrifying ordeal”, despite trying to show their press cards.Martin Hewitt, chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said journalists should not be prevented from reporting on protests.During a press conference at a major policing summit on Wednesday, he said he was not aware of the...
BBC
Driver jailed again after causing second road death
A disqualified and uninsured driver who killed a care worker while driving drunk has been jailed for nine years. Matthew Plimmer was on the wrong side of the road when he hit the car of Jessica Drury in Nottinghamshire. The 25-year-old died at the scene in Southwell Road, Oxton, on...
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Mother found baby with blood on face, jury told
A mother found her baby son with blood on his face making "horrendous" sounds the evening before his death, the trial of nurse Lucy Letby has heard. It is alleged Ms Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the baby, known as Child E, while at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
BBC
Man jailed for raping women at student halls
A former Army reservist has been jailed for 11-and-a-half years for raping three women in university halls and student flats in Scotland. Lewis Grant targeted victims from southern Scotland to Stirling, over a nine-year-period. Grant, 28, raped a student in her halls in Musselburgh, before raping two more women while...
BBC
Guatemala arrests two in car full of Maya artefacts
Police in Guatemala have arrested a man and a woman from the United States who were transporting more than 150 Maya artefacts in their car. An archaeologist said more than 90% of the items were authentic and dated from pre-Hispanic times. Police said it was the second time the woman,...
BBC
Jason D'Aguilar murder: Killer sniggered when shown CCTV
A man who beat a football fan to death in an unprovoked attack sniggered when he was shown CCTV of the attack. Jason D'Aguilar was repeatedly kicked and punched after the UEFA Euro 2020 England v Croatia match in Birmingham in June 2021. West Midlands Police said one of his...
BBC
Man knew rules before felling trees, appeal hears
A man who was convicted of felling more than two thousand trees had been warned he was breaking the rules on multiple occasions, an appeal has heard. Jeff Lane is appealing a conviction from 29 March for clearing more than eight hectares of wet woodland on the Gower peninsula. Damian...
BBC
Katie Kenyon: Man claims he accidentally killed woman, jury told
A man accused of murdering a woman then burying her in a makeshift grave, said he killed her accidentally when he threw an axe at a tree, a jury has heard. Andrew Burfield, 51, allegedly killed 33-year-old Katie Kenyon, from Padiham, Lancashire, on 22 April. He is then accused of...
BBC
Ukraine war: Inquest told Briton Jordan Gatley shot by Russian sniper
A former British soldier taught members of his foreign regiment in Ukraine how to use a weapon they deployed moments after he died, his inquest heard. Jordan Gatley, 24, from Sandbach, Cheshire, was shot by a Russian sniper on 10 June in the eastern city of Severodonetsk. Volunteers he had...
BBC
Eamonn McCann issues warning after two friends scammed
An email scammer impersonating veteran campaigner Eamonn McCann has conned two of his friends out of a total of £500. Mr McCann, who is a former Foyle MLA and People Before Profit (PBP) councillor, said two of his friends fell victim to the elaborate hoax. He told BBC's Evening...
BBC
Three arrested after drugs found in cars in Harrogate
Three people have been arrested after dozens of bags of cocaine were found in vehicles in Harrogate. The find came after two cars were stopped by North Yorkshire Police on Thursday. A lock knife was also found during the searches with a man in his 20s being charged...
BBC
Bristol: 'Predatory' rapist attacked woman after night out
A "predatory" rapist has been given a hospital order after he attacked a woman in Bristol. Gabriel Nomafo, 28, followed the 21-year-old after she was separated from friends following a night out in the city centre in March 2019. Nomafo, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court...
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
BBC
Met Police officer sacked for stealing £80 from handed-in wallet
A Met officer who stole £80 from a lost wallet handed in to police has been sacked from the force. Former PC Mohammad Ghalayini was convicted of theft and perverting the course of justice in September, after a member of police staff reported the missing cash. He was jailed...
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Consultant tells of baby post-mortem decision regret
A senior paediatric consultant "now regrets" not recommending a post-mortem examination for a baby allegedly killed by nurse Lucy Letby, a court has heard. Ms Letby is accused of injecting air into the bloodstream of the baby, referred to as Child E, at Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
Tigress killed by tiger bite during breeding attempt at Knowsley Safari
A tigress has been killed by a tiger during a breeding attempt at a safari park. "Much loved" 14-year-old female Sinda died instantly when she was bitten by eight-year-old male Miron at Knowsley Safari, a representative said. They said the tigress had been at the park for 12 years and...
BBC
Disgraced surgeon's patients demand public inquiry
Patients of disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel have met at the Scottish Parliament to demand a public inquiry. They said their lives had been ruined and they were left in chronic pain after operations conducted by Prof Eljamel. It came as police said they were working with the National Crime Agency...
BBC
Gang in stab attack on bus after victims tracked on Snapchat
Three teenagers stabbed, punched, kicked and stamped on two boys after tracking them on Snapchat. The attackers - twin brothers aged 14 and a 16-year-old friend - were filmed on a mobile phone as they carried out the "vicious" assault on a bus in Glasgow's Gorbals. One of the victims...
