A police chief has said that journalists have the “right to report on any form of protest” after a reporter, photographer and filmmaker were arrested while covering action by Just Stop Oil.They were handcuffed and kept in police cells for between five and 13 hours in what a female journalist described as a “terrifying ordeal”, despite trying to show their press cards.Martin Hewitt, chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said journalists should not be prevented from reporting on protests.During a press conference at a major policing summit on Wednesday, he said he was not aware of the...

7 DAYS AGO