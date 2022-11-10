Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Top Cops in Troop F honored
MONTGOMERY – State troopers from the Troop F Montgomery barracks were honored by Orange County STOP DWI as Top Cops for their efforts to get impaired drivers off the roads and streets. The members of the Montgomery barracks made 466 driving while intoxicated arrests in 2021. The “Top Cops”...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police investigate weekend shootings in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Three shooting incidents were reported overnight Saturday into early Sunday in the City and Town of Poughkeepsie. One person sustained a gunshot wound to the neck on Saturday evening and another individual was detained by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Minutes after 8 p.m. on November...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie city administrator to become mayor in January
POUGHKEEPSIE – When Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison leaves his post in January following his election to the State Senate, City Administrator Marc Nelson will take over as a. Rolison said since the two have worked so closely together, the transition will be seamless. “I couldn’t think of a better...
Mid-Hudson News Network
City of Poughkeepsie police investigating Saturday night shooting
POUGHKEEPSIE – One persoon sustained a gunshot wound to the neck on Saturday evening and another subject has been detained by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Minutes after 8:00 p.m. on November 12, 2022, City of Poughkeepsie 911 dispatched officers to 464 Main Street for a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man charged with DWI after almost hitting Ulster sheriff’s deputy
TILLSON – Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Kingston man on a charge of driving while intoxicated and other offenses after he flew by a traffic stop and almost struck a patrol vehicle and deputy. Jalen Allen, 29, was also charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Weapons and menacing arrest in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – A 36-year-old Port Jervis man is being held in the Orange County Jail on charges stemming from a menacing incident last summer. Butchie Middleton was arrested on Monday and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor for menacing. On July 22, Port...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Route 300
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – State Police Saturday night investigated an accident involving a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle on Route 300 just south of Little Britain Road in the Town of Newburgh. Emergency medical services personnel transported the victim by ambulance to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital...
tricornernews.com
Election results show a few surprises in Dutchess County
The results from the state and local elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8 revealed a few surprises and some close races in Dutchess County. Michelle Hinchey (D, WF) beat long-time State Senator Sue Serino (R,C,I) in the 41st Senate District race, 72,149 votes to Serino’s 65,557. In the three regional...
Byrne Elected Putnam County Executive
New York Republican Assemblyman Kevin Byrne will officially be Putnam County's next executive after securing a victory on Election Day. Byrne, age 37, who currently serves as assemblyman representing New York's 94th District, earned over 28,000 votes after running unopposed, according to a statement from his campaign. "I remain extremely...
Welcome Back: Hudson Valley Mayor Re-Hires Commissioner He Fired
In the village of Wappingers Falls, Mayor Rick Cerino is currently in the hot seat as he receives criticism for his handling of finding and hiring a new Village Police Commissioner. The Mayor recently announced his hiring for the vacant Village Police Commissioner role and his choice, is rather shocking. Actually, it's a shocking decision for many reasons.
21-Year-Old Accused Of Raping Minor In Dutchess County
A 21-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a minor in the Hudson Valley. Connecticut resident Axell Enrique Orellana Flores, of Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7, in connection with an investigation into inappropriate sexual contact involving a minor, said Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston Common Council sub-committee to begin city-wide redistricting process
KINGSTON –The City of Kingston must redraw current ward maps to align with 2020 Census data on local population changes. Under the city’s charter, the common council must undertake this redistricting process to make the nine wards more equitable. The common council president has created a Redistricting Sub-Committee,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
NYC man apprehended following City of Hudson strong-arm robbery
HUDSON – An alert City of Hudson police officer is credited with apprehended a New York City man who had just stolen $160 in cash from a 57-year-old Hudson man at a convenience store. Police Chief L. Edward Moore said the suspect, Malcolm McNeil, 32, allegedly grabbed the money...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two killed in Orange County head-on crash
TOWN OF WOODBURY – The drivers of two vehicle died when they crashed head-on on Route 32 near Falls Lane in the Town of Woodbury Thursday morning, State Police said. Troopers said a 2014 Freightliner box truck and a 2012 Ford Econoline van crashed around 9 a.m. The driver...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Imperati wins Dutchess Sheriff’s race
POUGHKEEPSIE – Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati has won in the race for the top law enforcement post. Imperati, a Republican, captured 58 percent of the vote by defeating retired sheriff’s deputy Jillian Hanlon, a Democrat. “My parents raised me right. Butch Anderson, my predecessor, raised me...
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht Responds to a Bear Concern
As longtime Rockland residents, we can definitely see that bears are becoming more and more of an issue as time goes on. The more bears increase in our neighborhoods, the less our emergency service personnel are willing to help. Back in the day, they used to dart bears and then bring them up to Bear Mountain. Nowadays, no one even bothers to call if they see a bear - dangerous as they are because the best response you might get is to have an officer or two come join you in watching the bear lumbering around your property, and often not even that.
Hyperallergic
Local Politician Tattooed Teen’s “I Voted” Sticker on Her Arm
Fourteen-year-old Hudson Rowan’s entry for an “I Voted” sticker design contest in Ulster County, New York, went viral last summer, reigniting a voting fervor across the nation during this year’s midterm elections. The spider-y character, scribbled in acknowledgment of the chaos amongst us, became an overnight sensation that inspired Alex Wojcik, New Paltz’s deputy mayor, to memorialize it on her arm.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Veterans honored during Middletown ceremony
MIDDLETOWN – It was standing room only at American Legion Post 151 in Middletown on Veterans Day as Veterans Day was celebrated, thanking vets for their service. Post Commander Roger Reed paid homage to veterans throughout the generations. “We are proud that we served our country and remember those...
rocklanddaily.com
Frum Yid Assaulted at Chase Bank by Violent Bank Patron Who Threatened to Kill Him
S.D. was in the vestibule of Chase Bank in Monsey around noon today, waiting his turn for the ATM, when a black male entered after him and cut him in line. When S.D. politely called him out for going ahead of him, the man got upset and immediately attacked S.D. At the same time as he was landing punches, he cursed S.D. out along with all Jews and then progressed in threatening to kill him and Jews in general.
Dutchess County Legislatures Increase Veteran Exemptions
Veterans Day is one of the most patriotic days of the entire year. It's a day where we honor and give our thanks and appreciation to the men and women who are courageous enough to defend our nation. That is why I am happy to see that one Hudson Valley county decided to give their veterans a special gift this year.
Comments / 2