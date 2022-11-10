Read full article on original website
Injured Son leads South Korea’s World Cup squad for Qatar
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is headlining South Korea’s squad for the third straight World Cup as coach Paulo Bento places his hopes on the superstar captain who is recovering from a fractured eye socket. Bento also selected Napoli defender Kim Min-jae and Mallorca attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in but left out speedy Ulsan Hyundai winger Um Won-sang as he named his 26-player roster for the tournament in Qatar.. Son has scored 35 goals in 104 internationals but hasn’t played since Nov. 2 when he sustained a fracture around his left eye following a collision with Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba while in action for Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League.
Germany's Scholz visits Vietnam as manufacturers eye shift from China
HANOI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed energy and trade ties with Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during a visit to Hanoi on Sunday, the first for a German leader in more than a decade.
Japan and South Korea reaffirm efforts to resolve wartime labour disputes
SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday said that he and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol have reaffirmed that their countries will work towards a swift resolution of the wartime labour issue.
At COP27 climate talks, slow progress stokes worry over final deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 (Reuters) - One week into this year's U.N. climate summit in Egypt, frustrations were starting to flare as negotiators worried about resolving myriad details in time for a deal by the summit's scheduled close on Friday.
Biden promises competition with China, not conflict as first summit ends in Asia
PHNOM PENH, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden told Asian leaders on Sunday that U.S. communication lines with China would stay open to prevent conflict, as the first of three summits of world leaders this week ended, with tense talks almost certain in the days ahead.
England cricket team celebrate as they beat Pakistan to claim T20 World Cup
England has beaten Pakistan by five wickets to claim the T20 World Cup after a nail-biting final in Melbourne.This footage shows the moment players embraced one another in triumph after Ben Stokes led the team to victory.Stokes produced his highest-ever T20 score, landing an unbeaten 52 runs off 49 balls.Their narrow win over Pakistan will see England lift the T20 trophy for the second time. The final score was England, 138-5, Pakistan, 137-8, on Sunday, 13 November. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Gareth Southgate explains why James Maddison made England’s 26-man World Cup squadGareth Southgate suggests England will ignore plea to avoid human-rights discussionsGareth Southgate explains why James Maddison made England’s 26-man World Cup squad
Ainslie leads Spithill, Burling in SailGP Dubai regatta
Britain’s Sir Ben Ainslie mastered the light conditions to win two of the three fleet races in the inaugural Dubai Sail Grand Prix and take a commanding five-point lead over rival skippers Jimmy Spithill of the United States and Peter Burling of New Zealand. It was a rough day for season points leader Tom Slingsby of Australia, who was eighth in the nine-boat fleet in tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league. Ainslie finished sixth in the first race before winning the next two aboard his 50-foot foiling catamaran to put his British crew in great position to reach Sunday’s podium race, which will follow the final two fleet races.
Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull F1 driver academy
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Enzo Fittipaldi says he will be a member of Red Bull’s Formula One driver academy. The 21-year-old will help to develop both the Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars next year. Fittipaldi is the grandson of two-time F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi. He is sixth in the Formula 2 championship after 13 of the season’s 14 races. Brazilian media reported in October that Fittipaldi had been approached by Alpine and Williams for a similar role.
