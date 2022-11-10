ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho8.com

Injured Son leads South Korea’s World Cup squad for Qatar

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is headlining South Korea’s squad for the third straight World Cup as coach Paulo Bento places his hopes on the superstar captain who is recovering from a fractured eye socket. Bento also selected Napoli defender Kim Min-jae and Mallorca attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in but left out speedy Ulsan Hyundai winger Um Won-sang as he named his 26-player roster for the tournament in Qatar.. Son has scored 35 goals in 104 internationals but hasn’t played since Nov. 2 when he sustained a fracture around his left eye following a collision with Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba while in action for Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League.
The Independent

England cricket team celebrate as they beat Pakistan to claim T20 World Cup

England has beaten Pakistan by five wickets to claim the T20 World Cup after a nail-biting final in Melbourne.This footage shows the moment players embraced one another in triumph after Ben Stokes led the team to victory.Stokes produced his highest-ever T20 score, landing an unbeaten 52 runs off 49 balls.Their narrow win over Pakistan will see England lift the T20 trophy for the second time. The final score was England, 138-5, Pakistan, 137-8, on Sunday, 13 November. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Gareth Southgate explains why James Maddison made England’s 26-man World Cup squadGareth Southgate suggests England will ignore plea to avoid human-rights discussionsGareth Southgate explains why James Maddison made England’s 26-man World Cup squad
Idaho8.com

Ainslie leads Spithill, Burling in SailGP Dubai regatta

Britain’s Sir Ben Ainslie mastered the light conditions to win two of the three fleet races in the inaugural Dubai Sail Grand Prix and take a commanding five-point lead over rival skippers Jimmy Spithill of the United States and Peter Burling of New Zealand. It was a rough day for season points leader Tom Slingsby of Australia, who was eighth in the nine-boat fleet in tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league. Ainslie finished sixth in the first race before winning the next two aboard his 50-foot foiling catamaran to put his British crew in great position to reach Sunday’s podium race, which will follow the final two fleet races.
Idaho8.com

Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull F1 driver academy

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Enzo Fittipaldi says he will be a member of Red Bull’s Formula One driver academy. The 21-year-old will help to develop both the Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars next year. Fittipaldi is the grandson of two-time F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi. He is sixth in the Formula 2 championship after 13 of the season’s 14 races. Brazilian media reported in October that Fittipaldi had been approached by Alpine and Williams for a similar role.

