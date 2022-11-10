At the Grand Slam in Baku Saeid Mollaei fought with all his heart, committed to giving back to this country and when he is at his best, he is pretty much unbeatable and so he screeched to a halt in the final with 3 wins behind him. There was only one possible option to build a blockade on his path to gold and that was 3-time world medallist, Belgium’s Matthias Casse. Their styles clash but their professionalism is a 100% match and so the final proved to be a thing of beauty.

