judoinside.com
Hidayat Heydarov is Baku's entertainer
Hidayat Heydarov (AZE) is adored by the people of Azerbaijan. He entertains, smiles broadly and offers an exciting style of judo that plays to the drama-fans among us. Margelidon and Heydarov fought for gold in front of a loud crowd at the Grand Slam in Baku in the category U73kg.
judoinside.com
Saeid Mollaei takes gold in Baku for Azerbaijan
At the Grand Slam in Baku Saeid Mollaei fought with all his heart, committed to giving back to this country and when he is at his best, he is pretty much unbeatable and so he screeched to a halt in the final with 3 wins behind him. There was only one possible option to build a blockade on his path to gold and that was 3-time world medallist, Belgium’s Matthias Casse. Their styles clash but their professionalism is a 100% match and so the final proved to be a thing of beauty.
judoinside.com
Consistency is key for Sanne van Dijke
The consistency of Sanne van Dijke is stunning. She came to Baku as the number 1 seed, is number 2 in the world, won world bronze medals the last two years running, has 16 World Judo Tour medals and although it is not always gold, it is almost always good. She steam-rolled over all the opposition on her way to the final in Baku.
BBC
Italy earthquake felt in several countries
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the Italian resort of Rimini has been felt across across central Italy and parts of the Balkans. Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties. Schools were shut in parts of the central Marche region...
Why this southern European country is a hot place to move
With "work to live" rather than "live to work" as the unofficial lifestyle mantra, more than 1,100 miles of coastline to explore and delicious pastéis de nata all over the place, putting down roots in Portugal sounds pretty appealing.
The Jewish Press
Unique Sites of Israel: Biblical Lachish
“And Joshua passed on from Libnah, and all Israel with him, to Lachish, and encamped against it, and fought against it. And G-d delivered Lachish into the hand of Israel; and he took it on the second day, and smote it with the edge of the sword, and all of the souls that were in it (Joshua 10: 31-32)”
Smithonian
Archaeologists Unearth First-of-Its-Kind Roman Watchtower in Morocco
Archaeologists in Morocco have discovered the remnants of a Roman watchtower, which they say is the first of its kind to be unearthed in the region. Researchers from Poland and Morocco made the discovery near the ancient city of Volubilis in northern Morocco. When workers initially built the watchtower, they selected a location along the southern border of what was then a Roman province called Mauretania Tingitana. The tower sits about four miles south of what was once the region’s largest city, reports TVP World, a Polish state-run broadcaster.
Grandson of Italy’s last king seeks to buy mafia-linked football club
The grandson of Italy’s last king is seeking to take the throne of a historic Naples football club that was named in honour of the royals, in an effort to “keep it away” from the mafia. Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia wants to buy Savoia, a club...
20 Warrior Queens Who Led Their Own Armies
According to Brookings, only 16% of the U.S. military today is female. Until 1948, in fact, women couldn’t join the armed forces per se, only serve in auxiliary positions – and it wasn’t until the Obama administration that all combat roles were opened to them. For many centuries, around the world, patriarchal leadership disdained the […]
BBC
Three leap from migrant rescue boat held in Italy
Three people have leapt from a migrant rescue boat where they were being held after being refused permission to disembark in Italy, the BBC has been told. The three were among about 250 migrants refused permission to disembark after officials deemed them "healthy". They were rescued by police, but it...
Marinakis, the fiery Greek mogul at war with the PM
Evangelos Marinakis, the shipping tycoon, football boss and media mogul, is not just one of the most powerful and controversial figures in Greece, he is waging open warfare against Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Marinakis was best man at the 1998 wedding of Mitsotakis's sister Dora, who is herself a former foreign minister of Greece and former mayor of Athens.
Qatar World Cup Team Depicted as Terrorists in Cartoon Sparking Outrage
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has hit out at the "unprecedented campaign" of criticism the country has faced in the build-up to soccer's World Cup.
BBC
Sicily's rich olive pickings - the fruit of Italy's migrant exploitation
In our series of letters from African journalists, Ismail Einashe meets olive pickers from Africa living in squalor and working for gangmasters for little pay in Italy. The town of Campobello di Mazara on the Italian island of Sicily overlooks rows of olive trees blanketing verdant fields - farm trucks zoom past with crates brimming with plump green olives.
