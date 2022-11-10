ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Russia's war hawks rally behind decision to abandon Ukrainian city of Kherson

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGlq0_0j5bqs7h00
  • Summary

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia's leading war hawks on Wednesday swiftly rallied behind the decision to abandon the Ukrainian city of Kherson, putting a brave face on one of Moscow's most humiliating retreats in nearly nine months of war.

The pullout proposed by General Sergei Surovikin, appointed last month to take overall charge of Russia's war effort, means Moscow is giving up a strategic city just north of annexed Crimea, the only Ukrainian provincial capital it had captured since its Feb. 24 invasion.

With Ukraine threatening to pin Russian forces against the west bank of the Dnipro River where they cannot easily be supplied, the shaven-headed Surovikin proposed to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu that Russia adopt new defensive lines on the opposite bank in order to preserve soldiers' lives.

A grim-faced Shoigu agreed and ordered his troops to withdraw.

The decision - described by one Russian military blogger as "a black page in the history of the Russian army" - was nonetheless quickly defended by some of the most high-profile proponents of the war as a wise and necessary action.

"After weighing all the pros and cons, General Surovikin made the difficult but right choice between senseless sacrifices for the sake of loud statements and saving the priceless lives of soldiers," said Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader who has frequently urged a more aggressive approach to the war and has even called for the use of low-grade nuclear weapons.

Another increasingly outspoken war hawk - Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner mercenary group which is fighting for Russia in Ukraine - was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying: "The decision taken by Surovikin is not easy, but he acted like a man who is not afraid of responsibility."

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of state media outlet RT, went even further, comparing the retreat to the decision by General Mikhail Kutuzov to abandon Moscow to Napoleon in 1812 for the sake of preserving his army and saving Russia.

CLOSING RANKS

In recent weeks Simonyan has harshly criticised Russia's chaotic military mobilisation, while both Kadyrov and Prigozhin - before Surovikin's appointment - blasted the conduct of the war and ridiculed some of the generals in charge.

Their chorus of supportive comments on Wednesday suggested a concerted attempt to close ranks behind the top military leadership at a perilous moment in the war and to put on a united front.

But their comments barely disguised the bitter taste of the retreat.

"I know for sure that this decision was not easy for anyone. Not for those who took it, nor for those of us who understood it would be so but still prayed it wouldn't happen," RT's Simonyan said.

Russia is giving up both a symbolic prize - a city founded by 18th century Empress Catherine the Great - and a strategic foothold in the south of Ukraine, weeks after proclaiming its annexation, along with other Ukrainian regions, and declaring it would be part of Russia "forever".

Depending on how safely and efficiently Russia can pull out its men and equipment, the withdrawal may put it in a stronger position to maintain other front lines in the south and east of Ukraine, said military analyst Rob Lee.

But he said that ceding Kherson to Ukraine would put Russian-annexed Crimea within range of Ukrainian guided missile systems and U.S.-supplied HIMARS rockets.

The city's loss is a major blow to President Vladimir Putin, Russia's commander-in-chief, who has so far been spared public criticism as hawks like Prigozhin and Kadyrov focused their wrath on his generals.

Putin has kept his distance from unpopular military decisions. As Shoigu and Surovikin announced the retreat on Wednesday, Putin was congratulating employees of a leading scientific institute on its 75th anniversary.

But despite Wednesday's show of unity, Prigozhin's comments hinted at a potential reckoning to come.

It was necessary, he said, "to draw conclusions and work on mistakes. And after that, to understand who is right, who to blame and what is the essence of the problem".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Chief writer on Russia and CIS. Worked as a journalist on 7 continents and reported from 40+ countries, with postings in London, Wellington, Brussels, Warsaw, Moscow and Berlin. Covered the break-up of the Soviet Union in the 1990s. Security correspondent from 2003 to 2008. Speaks French, Russian and (rusty) German and Polish.

Comments / 132

Homer
3d ago

Another Black page in the History of the Russian Army…. added to a vast library of Black books filled with Black pages…. Just wait until after Russia loses this war….

Reply(55)
29
LNAF
3d ago

I'm glad the Putin Puffers tell me the invasion is going exactly to plan, because otherwise I might think it has been an abysmal failure.

Reply(19)
18
Robert Gallagher
1d ago

And,,, even better decision would have been to pull out of Ukraine all together,, because the 40 Country alliance that Biden put together in less than 2 weeks are not going to give up.. they're going to keep pounding these Russian soldiers until every last one of them is gone from Ukrainian soil because they see this invasion as a threat to democracy everywhere... Think about it,,,, where does Putin's aggression stop... why would he stop at Ukraine why not go into the other countries surrounding Ukraine as well and take them over one by one,, just like Adolf Hitler did in Europe and we all stood by and let it happen until it was so big it caused world War Il.. So a much better decision for Russia would have been to pull out all together from all the territories in Ukraine.

Reply
6
Related
Daily Beast

Putin’s ‘Fierce’ Navy Stranded in Hiding After Devastating Attack

The Russian Navy is still sheltering in its base in Crimea after a sweeping Ukrainian drone attack last week. On Oct. 29, Ukraine launched 16 air and naval drones at Russian ships in the bay of Sevastopol, causing damage to at least one ship and leading Russia to temporarily pull out of the lauded grain export deal in retaliation. According to a recent analysis by the U.S. Naval Institute, Russia’s fleet in the Black Sea has been timid since the attack, which is the latest in a series of setbacks since the invasion in February.
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Washington Examiner

Crimea, politics, and why Russia had to retreat from Kherson

Russia has announced that its deputy governor of Kherson province, Kirill Stremousov, has been killed in a car crash. Whether this is a car crash of the normal kind or a "he fell out of a window" incident is unclear. Regardless, the announcement wasn't the toughest admission Moscow made on Wednesday.
The Drive

Ukraine Strikes Back: Multiple Explosions Rock Russian Border Towns

A spate of apparent attacks against targets in a border region of Russia suggests a new and possibly sustained campaign by Ukraine. With much attention focused on new air defense systems to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defeat Russian missile and drone attacks, the Ukrainian military appears to have launched a missile barrage of its own targeting Belgorod in western Russia. According to claims by Russian state news agencies, the attacks left an undisclosed number of people in the region, which borders Ukraine, killed or injured, with a rail line and an ammunition dump being among the apparent targets.
Daily Mail

Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections

An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Video Shows Ukraine Destroy Three Russian Tanks as Putin's Soldiers Flee

New combat footage continues to emerge from the battlefield in Ukraine, with a recent video showing a successful strike on Russian tanks. The clip was posted to Twitter by the official account of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Saturday. Roughly 2 minutes in length, the video is shot from a birds-eye view and shows a convoy of three Russian tanks making their way through the Ukrainian countryside.
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
The Drive

Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine

Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Russian Flag Removal In Kherson City Is A Trap Kyiv Says

There are indications that Russia may be abandoning Kherson City, but Ukraine says they are digging in for a long fight. The removal of a Russian flag from the regional administration building in Kherson City is not a sign of surrender, but an attempt at setting a trap for Ukrainian troops, a Ukrainian intelligence source told The War Zone Thursday.
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower

Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Reuters

Reuters

643K+
Followers
363K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy