The World’s Largest Flawless Diamond Could Fetch Over $15 Million at Auction
Another day, another massive fancy-colored diamond hits the auction block. This week, just days after it revealed plans to sell a collection of vivid blue diamonds from De Beers, Sotheby’s announced that it will also sell a 303.10-carat stone known as the Golden Canary at its Magnificent Jewels sale in December. The pear-shaped gem, which boasts a fancy deep brownish-yellow hue, is one of the largest polished diamonds in the world and the largest flawless diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America, or GIA. Because of its rarity (yellow diamonds only make up .006 percent of diamonds in the world)...
This once lost masterpiece could fetch $35 million at auction
Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens' visceral biblical scene of Salome with the beheaded Saint John the Baptist, believed to have been lost for over two centuries, is among 10 Baroque-era artworks going on sale at a New York auction in January.
Rare coin sells for $4.2 million
An auction house specializing in currency announced it recently purchased a rare nickel coin for millions of dollars. The coin, called the Walton 1913 Liberty Head nickel, was sold to GreatCollections for a whopping $4.2 million dollars, according to a press release put out Sunday by the auction house. The family the auction house bought it from had owned it since 2018.
A couple laying a new kitchen floor dug up a trove of 264 rare gold coins that just sold at auction for $845,000
A collection of 17th-18th century gold coins was found in England when a couple renovated their kitchen. The rare coins sold at auction in London for £754,000 ($842,330), including fees. The auctioneer described the trove as "120 years of English history hidden in a pot the same size as...
A Rare Emerald Salvaged From a 400-Year-Old Shipwreck Could Reach $70,000 at Auction
The crown jewel of a centuries-old shipwreck is going under the gavel this winter. The rare 6.25-carat emerald in question, which will lead Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale on December 7, was salvaged from the sunken Nuestra Señora de Atocha 37 years ago in one of the most successful treasure hunts of all time. For the unversed, the Atocha was part of a fleet commissioned by the Spanish government in the 17th century to further the country’s exploration and colonization efforts. The galleon left Spain for the Caribbean in March 1622, but sank later that year after it was caught in a...
Gold Jesus coin that is 1,000 years old that was bought for £450 in 1992 sells in London auction for £54,000
A 1,000-year-old gold coin commemorating Jesus Christ's 'Crown of Thorns' that was bought for £420 in 1992 has sold at auction for £54,000. The extremely rare 'Royal d'or' coin was one of six recovered from a treasure hoard found at Deauville, in Normandy, France, during new town planning in 1861.
The Big 3 Auction Houses Sold $115 Million Worth of Rare Watches in Geneva This Month
The fall season of auctions by Sotheby’s, Christie’s and Phillips wrapped up this week with a final tally of about $114,645,809. The combined total of Christie’s “Legendary and Unique Watches” and “Rare Watches” auctions, both in Geneva, was $55,663,737. Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo ended its two-day sale at $45,073,827, and Sotheby’s “Important Watches” sale totaled $13,908,245. The sales were dominated by high prices paid for rare wristwatches made by independent watchmakers, including the top four: George Daniels, Richard Mille, F.P. Journe and Philippe Dufour, along with outstanding pieces by Cartier, Vacheron Constantin and Audemars Piguet. Interestingly, all...
Ferrari and Rare Lamborghini Found In NY Garage! Only 1200 Made!
I am not one that likes surprises but I would love to be surprised with a vintage sports car, even if it's been sitting in a New York garage for twenty years. Imagine heading to a property expecting to see 1986 Ferrari that has was parked in this garage 6 years ago. The anticipation to see the condition of the car and examine what is essentially a time capsule is exciting. Then you arrive and they tell you there is another, more rare, sports car in a different garage on the property. What?
‘Extremely rare’ furniture belonging to Marie Antoinette will be auctioned by Christie’s
Marie Antoinette is returning to the small screen in a new show dedicated to her life. Titled Marie Antoinette and starring German actress Emilia Schüle in the leading role, the eight-part series will tell the story of the wife of King Louis XVI. However, this is not the only return of the ill-fated queen to public consciousness: over the course of Paris Classic Week - a Christie's sale devoted to classical arts - the auction house is offering a day dedicated to possessions once owned by the monarch.
Colored Diamonds Have a Gray Week at Auction
Just as there was no “red wave” on Election Day, high-profile blue and pink diamonds recently proved something of a washout. Two much-touted colored diamonds underperformed at Christie’s and Sotheby’s this week, with one big blue failing to sell and another notable pink landing at the low end of expectations.
RM Sotheby's Auctions 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E Evolution II
Following all of the attention surrounding A$AP Rocky‘s real-life Mercedes-Benz 190E which replicates the Need for Speed Unbound hero car, a new listing has now appeared from RM Sotheby’s offering up a pristine 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II. While the BMW M3 is widely considered the most iconic car which emerged from the German Touring Car Championship (DTM) in the late 1980s, one of its fiercest competitors on the track was the Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.3-16 made in collaboration with engineering firm Cosworth for the Group B category. Fast forward to 1992, the Mercedes’ W201 chassis reached its peak in success when the Evo II took the overall victory that year in the DTM championship. Shown above is one of 502 Evolution II vehicles, designated number 229.
