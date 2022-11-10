Following all of the attention surrounding A$AP Rocky‘s real-life Mercedes-Benz 190E which replicates the Need for Speed Unbound hero car, a new listing has now appeared from RM Sotheby’s offering up a pristine 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II. While the BMW M3 is widely considered the most iconic car which emerged from the German Touring Car Championship (DTM) in the late 1980s, one of its fiercest competitors on the track was the Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.3-16 made in collaboration with engineering firm Cosworth for the Group B category. Fast forward to 1992, the Mercedes’ W201 chassis reached its peak in success when the Evo II took the overall victory that year in the DTM championship. Shown above is one of 502 Evolution II vehicles, designated number 229.

2 DAYS AGO