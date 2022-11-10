Read full article on original website
Remnants of Nicole exit Eastern Seaboard after historic late-season hurricane strike
Hurricane Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning, leaving at least five people dead and millions in damage in its wake.
cw34.com
'Sounded like a freight train;' Condo in Vero Beach damaged by Hurricane Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole caused some scary moments for a couple from New England on vacation in Vero Beach. Jeff and Pat Keefer, from New Hampshire, were in a condo they rented as Hurricane Nicole made landfall nearby. The high winds took out part of the...
wqcs.org
Eye of Nicole Makes Landfall South of Vero Beach Around 3 AM; Downgraded to a Tropical Storm Now
Treasure Coast - Thursday November 10, 2022: The eye wall of Nicole first began "brushing" the Treasure Coast north of Port St. Lucie around 1:30 a.m. but the storm didn't make "official" landfall until about 3 a.m. just south of Vero Beach, according to Kevin Rodriguez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne. "The definition of landfall is when the center of the eye comes over land," he said.
Nicole makes landfall as Category 1, downgraded to tropical storm
VERO BEACH, Fla. — For the first time since 1985, a hurricane has made landfall in the United States in the month of November. Nicole made landfall on Vero Beach, Florida as a Category 1 on Thursday around 3 a.m. It has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.
fox35orlando.com
PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday. Although Nicole’s winds died down after coming ashore, its storm...
Hurricane Nicole barrels into Florida's east coast
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm was already battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, the center said. The rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Authorities warned that Nicole's storm surge could further erode many beaches hit by Hurricane Ian in September. The sprawling storm is forecast to head into Georgia and...
Nicole makes landfall in Florida, leads to 2 deaths, collapsed homes and widespread power outages
Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s Atlantic coast early Thursday, leading to at least two deaths, widespread power outages, the collapse of several homes and the unearthing what may be a Native American burial ground. The hurricane made landfall just south of Vero Beach around 3 a.m. ET on...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
Hutchinson Island homeowners assess damage from Hurricane Nicole
Dozens of homeowners along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Friday are now trying to assess the damage to their homes after Hurricane Nicole.
Click10.com
Trail of damage left behind after Hurricane Nicole makes landfall south of Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. – A boardwalk in Vero Beach was damaged overnight as then-Hurricane Nicole made landfall just south of the city. While the center of the now-tropical storm has moved north, Vero Beach was still experiencing heavy winds and rain from the storm’s outer bands on Thursday morning.
Remnants of rare November hurricane head for Maine after slamming Florida
MAINE, USA — Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach, Florida on Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. This is only the second time on record a hurricane has made landfall in the month of November. It's also the latest November hurricane to hit the continental United States except for Hurricane Kate in 1985. The rain and wind with the storm will quickly move up the eastern seaboard as we end the workweek and start the weekend. As Nicole transitions to a post-tropical cyclone, the storm will merge with a cold front and bring tropical rains to Maine on Friday and Saturday.
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Power line at dangerously low level in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane overnight Thursday. The storm has left behind dangerous conditions across South Florida, including flooding and eroded roadways, but one danger that may go unnoticed during the night involves power lines. CBS12's Dylan Huberman reports that a...
foxnebraska.com
Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Florida county
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a shocking discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said strong winds from Hurricane Nicole unearthed the remains of multiple bodies on Chastain Beach. Police said a beachgoer discovered the remains on...
click orlando
As Nicole strengthens to potential hurricane, NASA and Space Force prep for storm surge
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With Florida firmly in the crosshairs of Hurricane Nicole, teams across Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are preparing facilities – and the massive moon-bound Artemis I rocket – for the still-strengthening storm as it bears down on the Space Coast.
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Erosion threatens Ocean Drive in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is heading towards Florida's coast, and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. Due to some serious erosion, Ocean Drive in Vero beach is on the verge of potential collapse according to Vero Beach Police. CBS12 News reporters...
Hurricane Nicole: What’s closed, canceled in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Here’s a list of closures and event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Warbird Air Museum in Titusville will be closed, Thursday, Nov. 10 due to NIcole. The museum will re-open Friday Nov 11 at 9:00 a.m. Orange County:. Harry P. Leu Gardens will...
Jensen Beach hit hard by Nicole; docks destroyed and crumbling roads
Nicole slammed into Jensen Beach late Wednesday night leaving residents with power outages, crumbling roads, destroyed docks and an excess of debris.
iheart.com
Publix Stores To Close Early Wednesday Ahead Of Nicole
Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
wmfe.org
Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuations, shelters, sandbags and school closures announced in Central Florida
This live story is being updated throughout the day. It was updated most recently at 5:00 p.m. with new information on Orange County Public Schools, shelters, and Volusia evacuations and curfew. Volusia County has issued an evacuation order for certain areas along the coast and announced a curfew for Wednesday...
Hurricane Nicole unearths possible burial ground in Florida
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole’s strong winds are credited with revealing the remains of bodies believed to be part of a Native American burial ground. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of deputies at the scene on Thursday and later removed them from social media. The remains were found on a beach along Hutchinson Island.
