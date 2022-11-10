ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Qatar Airways CEO knocks World Cup critics at airport event

By LUJAIN JO, JON GAMBRELL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C07mx_0j5bqYfH00
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker listens to a journalist's question at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The outspoken CEO of Qatar Airways lashed out Thursday at critics of his country hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup, saying his nation will "always rub salt into the wound" of its adversaries. (AP Photo/Lujain Jo)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The outspoken CEO of Qatar Airways lashed out Thursday at critics of his country hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup, saying his nation will “always rub salt into the wound” of its adversaries.

Akbar Al Baker’s comments show the increasingly confrontational stance of Qatari officials as the start of the tournament approaches on Nov. 20 and as the spotlight on the small, energy-rich country intensifies. Already, some nations and soccer teams have expressed concern over how Qatar manages its vast population of low-paid migrant workers and its stance on LGBTQ rights.

Speaking from Qatar’s vast Hamad International Airport as officials unveiled an expansion there, Al Baker made a point to note it had taken Skytrax’s Best Airport Award from Singapore Changi Airport in the last two years.

“We always rub salt into the wound of our competitor, and of course, our adversaries, as you can see the measure of the negative media campaign against my beloved country Qatar,” he said. “Because people cannot accept that a small country like the state of Qatar has won the world’s largest sporting event.”

He added: “Congratulations to Qatar, my beloved country.” Some officials attending the news conference clapped in response.

His combativeness continued into a brief two-question news conference. Later asked about how the airport would transform to handle the influx of World Cup visitors, Al Baker responded: “I do know why this question is being asked because there have always been rumors against the capacity we will be able to handle.”

Al Baker, who long has served as Qatar Airways CEO, has made controversial comments in the past, including suggesting that women can’t run airlines and for calling American carriers “crap” and that their passengers were “always being served by grandmothers.” He later apologized for both remarks.

However, his hard-changing, confrontational approach carries into negotiations with manufacturers and others. Qatar Airways is now involved in a lawsuit with Airbus over its claims that its long-range Airbus A350s are seeing their fuselages “degrading at an accelerated rate.”

Both Hamad International Airport, a $15 billion airport that opened in 2014, and its former hub Doha International Airport will be handling incoming flights for the World Cup.

Al Baker said Qatar Airways, one of the major Gulf airlines that benefit from connecting East-West travel, had cut out 18 destinations from its schedules to allow for additional flights coming into Doha. He said authorities expected over a million people to pass through the two airports during the tournament.

“We have already made sure that all the capacity that are involved with extra flights and charter flights meet the maximum capacity per hour of each of the two airports,” Al Baker said. “So we are very well positioned in order to cater for this very large influx of passengers.”

Al Baker spoke at an event marking an expansion at Hamad International Airport, which he said will grow its capacity from 40 million passengers to 58 million. He said he hoped future expansions would grow it to handle 75 million passengers. That expansion includes The Orchard, an indoor tropical garden with 300 trees and 25,000 plants, as well as a large water feature.

A similar indoor garden is at Singapore Changi Airport, a design that Al Baker previously accused that airport of stealing from Qatar. Officials at Changi Airport have dismissed the allegation and its Jewel garden, complete with an indoor waterfall, opened in 2019.

“We don’t want it to be the biggest hub in the world,” Al Baker said, a nod at nearby Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel. “But we in Qatar always look at quality. And this is what we will deliver.”

___

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
TheStreet

Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane

Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
cntraveler.com

Crowds at This Airport Are So Bad, Travelers Have Been Paying Up to $1,250 to Jump the Lines at Security

Following the most chaotic summer travel season in recent history, many airports and airlines have finally settled into a pattern of relative normalcy. But at least one notable outlier remains: Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, where enormous queues, including security lines snaking all the way outside, ongoing staffing struggles, and other operational issues have continued to wreak havoc since April.
The Independent

British Airways plane sustained ‘significant damage’ when its nose hit the tarmac at Heathrow Airport

A British Airways plane sustained “significant damage” when its nose hit the ground at Heathrow Airport on 18 June last year, an investigation has found. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) described the incident as an “inadvertent nose landing gear retraction whilst parked on stand,” and is currently investigating further. The Boeing 787-8 was parked up ahead of its next flight to Frankfurt at London Heathrow Airport; in a statement filed under the documents used during the investigation’s consultation stage, the AAIB refers to pre-departure maintenance tasks being completed on the landing gear doors.The AAIB has published a report into...
Thrillist

This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe

New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Passengers stranded as Kenya Airways' pilots strike

NAIROBI (Reuters) -More than two dozen flights were cancelled and thousands of passengers stranded as pilots at Kenya Airways PLC, one of Africa’s biggest carriers, began a strike on Saturday, despite the government urging them to call it off.
BBC

World Cup 1982: Brazil v Italy and 'the day football died'

In November 2004, Brazilian football legend Socrates made a famous (and short) promotional cameo for English non-league side Garforth Town. As the football correspondent for a leading Brazilian newspaper, I arrived in the West Yorkshire town to write about the madness of it all. An interview with the legendary midfielder...
travelawaits.com

These 12 Luxury Hotel Brands Were Just Named The World’s Best

The world’s best luxury hotel brands report named the top 12 luxury hotel brands in the world. The annual report from LTI (Luxury Travel Intelligence) isn’t just another world’s best list. It’s spent the past 12 months applying the perfect assessment process. It uses a rigorously defined algorithm that measures the performance and values of luxury hotel brands.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy