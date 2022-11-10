Soccer fans, it's officially your time to shine. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on Nov. 20 and extend through Dec. 18 in Qatar. Along the way, 32 soccer teams from around the world will compete in the World Cup, and you can watch it all from the comfort of your own home. The FIFA World Cup is set to stream on Peacock, Fubo, and SlingTV, as well as air across the FOX Sports channels and on Telemundo in Spanish. That's not only good news for soccer fans, it's good news for music fans, too.

17 HOURS AGO