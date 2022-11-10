ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Militia leader who pointed rifle at police sentenced

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The leader of a pro-gun group who was convicted of pointing a rifle at law enforcement while in Kentucky for a demonstration has been sentenced to seven years and two months in prison, officials said.

The sentence for John F. Johnson, 59, of Cincinnati, who goes by “Grandmaster Jay,” was announced Wednesday in a joint statement from U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett, FBI Special Agent Jodi Cohen and Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields.

A federal jury convicted Johnson in May on charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement and brandishing a firearm during racial justice protests two years ago. Court documents and evidence presented during the trial said Johnson pointed an AR-15 platform rifle and tactical flashlight at two federally deputized officers on a roof in downtown Louisville. The alleged incident occurred the day before the Kentucky Derby, when hundreds of protesters peacefully marched to demand justice in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police.

Johnson’s group has often demonstrated against white supremacy and police violence.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison on Charges Related to Breonna Taylor Protest

Grandmaster Jay, the leader of a Black pro-gun activist group, will spend the rest of the decade behind bars. The 59-year-old Cincinnati man—legal name John Fitzgerald Johnson—was sentenced to 86 months in prison this week for his actions during a 2020 protest in Kentucky. Johnson, who founded the Not Fucking Around Coalition, was accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle at two federally deputized officers in downtown Louisville, as he and other demonstrators took to the streets demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman found guilty of brutally murdering boyfriend of 3 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County jury has found a woman guilty of brutally murdering her boyfriend in 2018. On Friday, Brenda Porter was found guilty of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse after hearing witness testimony and evidence, according to a press release. According...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Jury finds man guilty in shooting of Covington officer

COVINGTON, Ky. — A jury has recommended a 35-year prison sentence for a man who shot a Covington police officer while on methamphetamine. Psychiatrists told the court Brad Williams was in a state of drug-induced psychosis back in 2018. And that he thought terrorists were trafficking people near his...
COVINGTON, KY
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: A Man Opens Fire On A Van On 75

It looks like a man opened fire on a van on I-75 during the day. Why would someone just start shooting at somebody in the freeway. We got to put these guns down. Via Fox19 It happened Thursday around 8:40 a.m. on northbound Interstate 75 just before the Norwood Lateral, according to St. Bernard Police […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Boone County deputies issue Golden-D alert for missing man

BOONE COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -The Boone County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden-D alert Saturday for a 31-year-old man who has been reported missing. Deputies say, Joshua M. Lively of Florence, KY, was last seen by his parents at their home Friday evening. He left the house in a 2014...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

$8.2M bond for teen charged with murdering 3 men, kidnapping teen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 16-year-old-year-old male charged with murdering three men in 17 days last year is held on $8.2 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Terry Nestor set the high bond for Michael Madaris, Jr. during a brief hearing...
CINCINNATI, OH
sent-trib.com

Kentucky man sent to jail for importuning

A Kentucky man will spend three months in jail after pleading guilty to importuning. Dennis Baker, 49, of Independence, appeared Nov. 1 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in May for importuning and disseminating matters harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Vibe

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Indicted For Ordering Hit That Led To Rapper’s Death

A man suspected of orchestrating a hit on late rapper Young Dolph has been arrested and hit with multiple murder charges in connection to the Memphis star’s death. According to FOX13 Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment was handed down by a grand jury on Thursday (Nov. 10) and comes nearly one year to the date Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down in Memphis while visiting a local cookie shop on Nov. 17, 2021. “Mr. Govan has been indicted and is in custody for...
MEMPHIS, IN
Fox 19

$8.27M bond set for 16-year-old suspected in trio of murders

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set at $8.27 million for a total of 20 charges that include murder, kidnapping and abduction, according to Hamilton County court documents. Deters says Michael Madaris, 16, is accused of killing Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a rival gang, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said in October.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

2 of 3 NKY counties shot down abortion amendment

Kentucky voters shot down Constitutional Amendment 2, which would have denied abortion access in the Commonwealth by enshrining the measure in the state’s constitution. The move has puzzled political analysts, as the issue of blocking abortion access has been a mainstay in the Republican platform for decades. Now, it appears to be the one issue voters from both parties are united.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Police chase ends with arrests in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A two-state police chase ended Tuesday in Boone County with arrests. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said its deputies and Kenton County Police both joined Cincinnati Police. The incident started at 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday. Police were called to the scene of a home invasion...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy