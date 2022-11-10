Read full article on original website
Aging Parents And The Truth About Their Longevity
Most of our aging parents are living on longer than they or we expected. It’s great that an elder is part of the family into one’s 80s, 90s and beyond, perhaps living to see grandchildren and great grandchildren. And then there’s the long goodbye and the caregiving that almost inevitably comes with long life. Medical improvements can keep us going, overcoming some of the illnesses and conditions that used to end lives sooner. The question of quality of life remains unanswered–is it worth keeping someone going that long when the body and mind are failing and they can no longer enjoy life? Philosophically, we puzzle over the issue of whether we need to have doctors treat everything a person has, with everything they can for as long as they can, no matter whether it’s painful or intrusive, or both.
Keynote: Stepping up a Successful Healthcare Analytics Program
Keynote: Stepping up a Successful Healthcare Analytics Program. November 11, 2022: What are the steps to a successful healthcare analytics program? Chris Harper, CIO at The University of Kansas Health System shares his 10 year roadmap. What were some of the original foundational elements he put in place? As we’re trying to climb our way out of the pandemic and deal with a recession and inflation, patient care is becoming more complex, more expensive and more out of reach. How can health systems approach these financial and societal challenges? How can the clinical team, the data analytics team and the IT team come together to try and figure out where we need to aim in relation to social determinants of health?
The American Heart Association’s effort to accelerate novel stroke & cardiac models of care
The American Heart Association’s effort to accelerate novel stroke & cardiac models of care. Episode 38: Interview with Patrick Dunn – Program Director, Center for Health Tech & Innovation at the American Heart Association. We are without David for this episode, but Mike was able to sit down...
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
Seniors may be more tired than doctors realized
BOSTON - According to a new survey many older adults are walking about bleary-eyed. Researchers at Kaiser Permanente found that a significant number of seniors are not getting enough sleep. More than 5,000 subjects between the ages of 65 and 79 were asked about their sleep habits. Thirty percent said they usually got less than seven hours of sleep a night, 18 percent reported frequent insomnia and poor sleep quality, and one in 10 reported daytime fatigue. About 20 percent reported the regular use of sleep aids. But only 10 percent of older adults reported discussing sleep with their healthcare professional despite the adverse effects of poor sleep on overall health and well-being.
Home Health Aide Training Institute Announces Having Successfully Trained Over 3,000 Home Aides and Nursing Assistants
Home Health Aide Training Institute continues to perform in training the future of home healthcare Professionals. Home Health Aide Training Institute (HHATI), in conjunction with CEO and director Maria Santiago, is pleased to announce it has now successfully trained more than 3,000 home healthcare professionals, across many different specialties, and courses are continuing to fill up.
Current & Future Pandemics – How Resilient are we?
Current & Future Pandemics – How Resilient are we?. Ben is joined by two giants of global health diplomacy, Ambassadors Mark Dybul and Eric Goosby, to take stock of how resilient the world is in sustaining existing infectious disease responses and preparing for future pandemic threats, by building on existing infrastructure – particularly optimized lab-based diagnostic networks.
What do Human Virus’s and Computer Virus’s Have in Common? with Christian Dameff and Jeff Tully, Cybersecurity Researchers, Physicians, and Co-Founders of the CyberMed Summit
What do Human Virus’s and Computer Virus’s Have in Common? with Christian Dameff and Jeff Tully, Cybersecurity Researchers, Physicians, and Co-Founders of the CyberMed Summit. In recognition of the 19 annual National Cyber Security Awareness Month, The Outcomes Rocket Network has launched a 10-part podcast series to elevate...
EHH: How Digital Health is Making a Big Impact on Healthcare with Matthew Holt, Founder of The Health Care Blog, The Health 2.0 Conference, and President of SMACK.health
EHH: How Digital Health is Making a Big Impact on Healthcare with Matthew Holt, Founder of The Health Care Blog, The Health 2.0 Conference, and President of SMACK.health. If you want to keep listening, follow and subscribe to Everyone Hates Healthcare, please CLICK HERE. A lot is changing in healthcare,...
Haven’t seen your doctor in a few years? You may need to find a new one
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. When Claudia Siegel got a stomach bug earlier this year, she reached out to her primary care doctor to prescribe something to relieve her diarrhea. The Philadelphia resident was surprised when she received an online message informing her that because she hadn't visited her doctor in more than three years, she was no longer a patient.
The Link Between Thyroid Disease and Cholesterol
Thyroid disease and cholesterol levels are closely related. High cholesterol (hyperlipidemia) is linked to hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid). A sudden drop in cholesterol can occur with hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). Treating thyroid disease can correct cholesterol levels. Cholesterol drugs can affect thyroid disease and its treatments. This article explains why thyroid disease...
Earn $17 an Hour Plus Benefits as a Care Coordinator for CareCentrix
CareCentrix, a health care company, is hiring a care coordinator to work from home full time. The starting pay is $17 per hour plus an incentive bonus opportunity. You will be providing information to patients, providers and clinical staff; managing requests for services; and collecting nonclinical information. You will escalate issues as needed.
Skilled nursing hits pandemic occupancy high but stakeholders still must change, consultant asserts
Nursing home occupancy continues to rise but rates are still below pre-pandemic levels, indicating it’s time for stakeholders to acknowledge there’s been irreversible change and time to diversify, a sector expert says. Skilled nursing occupancy rose 48 basis points in August, the latest month for which data is...
Connecting Startups With Pharma and Healthcare Providers
Connecting Startups With Pharma and Healthcare Providers. For new ideas and solutions to reach the market, startup founders need to find the right partners that are willing to listen to them and take their ideas one step further. Established in 2015, the Health Innovation Hub & Holding provides years of expert knowledge in innovation pathways, paving the way for better healthcare and a sustainable healthcare industry. The European organization better known under the name of Innovation in health has many programs in its portfolio.
Entrepreneuring in the Pharma Industry with Brian Fiske, Founder, and CSO at Mythic Therapeutics
Entrepreneuring in the Pharma Industry with Brian Fiske, Founder, and CSO at Mythic Therapeutics. Mythic is merging science and business for groundbreaking drug development. In this episode, Brian Fiske, founder, and CSO at Mythic Therapeutics talks about the work Mythic does, the journey that led him to create the company, and what he has learned along the way. After earning experience in the pharma industry, Brian wanted to start his own company and focus on making drugs for patients rather than on technology. At Mythic, he and his team looked at antibody-drug conjugates focusing on the antibody side to target affected cells. He discusses the importance of connecting with people at the company and work teams and interpreting their feedback. Brian also shares his thoughts on shipping and data management as challenges that, when addressed properly, can make drug development much more efficient.
Grow Together: How To Forge A Path To Success Through Learning
Growing Together In The Workplace: Our Mission To Never Stop Learning. Recently, eLearning Industry was named one of the best workplaces in Greece for 2022. This honor gave us the opportunity to reflect on our culture and take a closer look at the values that have made it as unique as it is. And what we realized was that getting here wasn't fast or easy. It took a lot of hard work and determination from everyone in our organization. But, in our opinion, it all came down to our dedication to never stop learning and keep bettering ourselves. Even now, as we're celebrating this milestone, we're already preparing our next steps for the future.
How AI Serves as a Cognitive Collaborator to Employees
Welcome to Hacker Noon Writing Prompts! See all other stories that follow this template here. Which of the following topics are you most excited by?. AIs are becoming entrenched in everyday business operations, serving as cognitive collaborators to employees -supporting creative tasks, generating new ideas, and tackling previously untenable innovations. AI as a service will affect our life on every level. It will solve problems we face, know before we get sick, shop for us and so much more. In combination with metaverse and web3, we will see a new digital landscape pop up before our eyes without even realizing it.
3D-Printed Model for Simulation Training of Laparoscopic Pancreaticojejunostomy
The laparoscopic pancreaticojejunostomy procedure is among the riskiest and most challenging procedures. In clinics, the operation is rarely permitted to be performed by surgeons with low or intermediate seniority. Therefore, the creation of an efficient stepwise training program and a trustworthy simulation training model with an emphasis on laparoscopic pancreaticojejunostomy was urgently required.
At USC, medical students learn BP measurement taught all 4 years
Seeing as more than one-third of U.S. adults have hypertension—and less than half of them have it controlled to their blood pressure goal—it’s curious that BP measurement often gets only the briefest instruction in medical school, and many times that comes before the clerkship years. As a result, many medical students move on to residency with little to no hands-on experience in measuring BP, much less getting accurate measurements.
Medical student awarded for fight against racial disparities in health care
Deborah Fadoju, a fourth-year medical student studying to become an OB-GYN, received an inaugural scholarship for her efforts to eliminate the Black maternal mortality gap. Credit: Katherine Simon | Lantern Reporter.
