Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos’ CEO Holmes
Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CE0 Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison, arguing she deserves a lengthy prison term because her massive scheme duped investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars by falsely convincing them her company had developed a revolutionary blood testing device.
Sentenced to life for stealing $14: ‘I needed help, but was given jail’
David Coulson, imprisoned in California under ‘tough on crime’ laws from the 90s, was released after decades: ‘Finally someone has heard me’
Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction
A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
FedEx seeks to void $366 million verdict for Black former worker who alleged bias
Nov 1 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said it would ask a federal judge in Texas to throw out or reduce a jury's $366 million damages award to a Black former employee who accused the company of disciplining and firing her after she complained about racial discrimination.
KWTX
Twin Peaks Massacre: City of Waco, McLennan County, and Abel Reyna ask U.S. Supreme Court to review reinstatement of lawsuits filed by bikers
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Waco, McLennan County, former District Attorney Abel Reyna and other remaining defendants in lawsuits filed by bikers arrested after the deadly 2015 Twin Peaks shootout are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a recent decision by a federal appeals court. A three-judge...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doctor indicted in $53M California fraud case — plus money laundering, drug charges
A doctor working out of a walk-in clinic in Los Banos has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a host of offenses, including mail fraud and money laundering, as part of a disability insurance fraud scheme estimated at $53 million. The 46-year-old faces drugs charges for alleged use...
Washington Examiner
Ultraprogressive Los Angeles DA George Gascon loses 'slam dunk' trial of officer faking sniper attack
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who faked getting shot in a sniper attack was convicted of just a single misdemeanor count this week after the prosecutor failed to convince a jury that the lawman had lied to obtain workers' compensation benefits. Deputy Angel Reinosa was convicted Tuesday of...
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds no constitutional violation after judge told public to leave courtroom
Colorado's second-highest court ruled on Thursday that an Arapahoe County judge did not violate the Sixth Amendment's guarantee of a public trial when he ordered the one observer to a criminal proceeding out of his courtroom during jury selection. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals emphasized its findings...
Fifth defendant pleads guilty in food-aid fraud investigation.
Prosecutors say Anab Awad fraudulently received $11 million by claiming to feed underprivileged children. Her plea is the first one involving Partners in Quality Care, a sponsor organization that distributed federal food-aid funds. The post Fifth defendant pleads guilty in food-aid fraud investigation. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Naval officer cyberstalked ex-wife and lied to get her jailed for four days, feds say
He is accused of launching a harassment campaign against her after they separated, according to prosecutors.
NOLA.com
FBI investigating alleged financial wrongdoing at St. Peter Claver Church
An FBI probe involving the Archdiocese of New Orleans is investigating allegations that the former pastor of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Treme who was removed from his post last year after being accused of raping a child years earlier may have misappropriated nearly $400,000 in parish funds. The...
‘Scrubs’ Writer Eric Weinberg Deemed Potential ‘Serial Rapist’ by Judge, Denied Bail and Hauled Off to Jail
Eric Weinberg, the former “Scrubs” and “Californication” executive producer and writer accused of raping possibly dozens of women by luring them to his Los Feliz family home for photo shoots, pleaded not guilty but will be held without bail until his next court date in November, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Elizabeth Holmes has asked for 18 months of house arrest to avoid going to jail for her Theranos fraud convictions, reports say
Lawyers for the Theranos founder, who faces decades in prison, said she has already been "mocked and vilified" by "intense media coverage," reports say.
Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees in suit blocking January 6 subpoena days before rumored campaign announcement after committee says it can't pay former president’s legal bills if he announces another run for the White House
Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
Former leaders of DCF contractor Saint Francis charged with fraud, money laundering
A federal grand jury has indicted two former leaders of foster care contractor Saint Francis Ministries on alleged financial crimes. Robert Nelson Smith and William Byrd Whymark were charged Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Topeka with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. ...
Trump Org begins turning prosecution witnesses to their own advantage in 'politically motivated' tax-fraud case
Trump's real-estate empire is on trial in Manhattan on charges of conspiring to commit tax fraud. In cross-examining the DA's first witness, Trump's side elicited testimony bashing the case. 'I just felt this was politically motivated,' Trump Org. payroll exec told jurors of the case. Trump Organization lawyers have begun...
Engadget
Alleged LockBit ransomware gang member arrested in Canada
Mikhail Vasiliev, a dual Russian-Canadian citizen, is awaiting extradition to the US. Authorities in Canada have arrested an alleged member of the LockBit gang, according to the Department of Justice. Mikhail Vasiliev, a dual Russian-Canadian citizen, is awaiting extradition to the US, where he is charged with conspiracy to intentionally damage protected computers and to transmit ransom demands. Vasiliev faces a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of up to $250,000 if he is convicted.
msn.com
Judge denies Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' request for new trial
A federal judge has denied Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes' request for a new trial, setting the stage for her sentencing on fraud charges later this month. U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila issued a ruling late Monday stating Holmes failed to establish that government misconduct had occurred during her trial.
Jan. 6 committee gives Georgia DA “key evidence” that “undermines” Trump’s criminal defense: report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 09, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots has handed over...
dallasexpress.com
Federal Authorities Search for Missing Prisoner
U.S. Marshals, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a prisoner who allegedly walked away from a minimum-security facility in Seagoville in Dallas County on Monday morning, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Salvador Gallegos, 31, was incarcerated in a satellite camp next to a more...
