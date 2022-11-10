ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

CBS Denver

Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction

A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Sahan Journal

Fifth defendant pleads guilty in food-aid fraud investigation.

Prosecutors say Anab Awad fraudulently received $11 million by claiming to feed underprivileged children. Her plea is the first one involving Partners in Quality Care, a sponsor organization that distributed federal food-aid funds. The post Fifth defendant pleads guilty in food-aid fraud investigation. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Daily Mail

Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees in suit blocking January 6 subpoena days before rumored campaign announcement after committee says it can't pay former president’s legal bills if he announces another run for the White House

Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
GEORGIA STATE
Engadget

Alleged LockBit ransomware gang member arrested in Canada

Mikhail Vasiliev, a dual Russian-Canadian citizen, is awaiting extradition to the US. Authorities in Canada have arrested an alleged member of the LockBit gang, according to the Department of Justice. Mikhail Vasiliev, a dual Russian-Canadian citizen, is awaiting extradition to the US, where he is charged with conspiracy to intentionally damage protected computers and to transmit ransom demands. Vasiliev faces a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of up to $250,000 if he is convicted.
msn.com

Judge denies Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' request for new trial

A federal judge has denied Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes' request for a new trial, setting the stage for her sentencing on fraud charges later this month. U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila issued a ruling late Monday stating Holmes failed to establish that government misconduct had occurred during her trial.
dallasexpress.com

Federal Authorities Search for Missing Prisoner

U.S. Marshals, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a prisoner who allegedly walked away from a minimum-security facility in Seagoville in Dallas County on Monday morning, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Salvador Gallegos, 31, was incarcerated in a satellite camp next to a more...
SEAGOVILLE, TX

