Selma, AL

selmasun.com

20-year-old woman shot to death in Selma

Selma police have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman. According to Alabama News Network, the victim has been identified as Alvineisha Carter. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Thursday night at the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue. No suspects have been arrested...
SELMA, AL
AL.com

2 Alabama men killed in car crash in Marengo County

Two Dixon Mills men have died after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Marengo County, Alabama state troopers said. Brodney M. Hudson, 32, and Wendall Hosea, 59, were killed when the 2015 Toyota Corolla Hudson was driving crossed the centerline of Alabama 10 and collided head-on with a 1996 Nissan Pickup driven by Hosea, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Death of Selma High School Student Jars Community

The Selma community is mourning the loss of 16 year old Selma High student. The teen experienced a medical emergency at school Tuesday — and later died. The shocking death of the Selma High teen — has stunned and startled the entire community. Black wreaths now adorn doors...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2020 murder, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday. According to Bailey’s office, Henry Joiner was found guilty in the shooting death of Louis Miles Jr. During...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Father indicted in infant son’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A father accused of killing his 1-month-old son has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury. According to court records, Caleb Whisnand Sr., has been indicted for capital murder after the death of his son, Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr. The child’s early 2021 death was...
alabamanews.net

Selma Police Investigate City’s 15th Murder of the Year

Selma Police are investigating another murder in the city. This time — the victim is a 20 year old young woman. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes says Alvineisha Carter was shot around nine Thursday night — on the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue. Fowlkes says Carter was struck...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

2 killed in head-on crash near Sweet Water

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two Dixon Mills men were killed in a head-on crash Friday night. According to ALEA, a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Brodney Hudson, 32, crossed the centerline on Alabama 10 and collied with a 1996 Nissan pickup truck driven by Wendall Hosea, 59. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
SWEET WATER, AL
selmasun.com

Robert Alston Jr. elected Marengo County Sheriff

Robert Alston Jr. is the new Marengo County Sheriff following the midterm elections on Nov. 8. According to the Demopolis Times Alston has been Chief of the police department in Linden since 2016 and has been in law enforcement for more than 10 years. He received 64.12% of the votes...
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
Atmore Advance

Montgomery man arrested on escape warrant

Arrest stems from man selling cell phones without business license. A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Montgomery school board votes to remove confederate names from schools

The Montgomery County School Board voted Thursday to officially remove the names of confederates from two city high schools and rename the schools after civil rights leaders, a federal judge and a renowned Black chemist. The school formerly known as Jefferson Davis High will be renamed Dr. Percy Julian High....
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Millbrook police seeking breaking and entering suspect

The Millbrook Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Investigators said an unknown male is wanted for unlawful breaking into a vehicle and third-degree theft of property that occurred Oct. 21 on Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook.
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

MPS board approves name changes for 2 schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved name changes for two high schools. The board voted 5-2 Thursday evening in favor of Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown’s recommendation of renaming:. Robert E. Lee High School to Dr. Percy Julian High School. Jeff Davis...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Police Chase in Montgomery

Montgomery police say an attempted traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle led to a chase. Police say they tried to make the stop in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. That’s near the Interstate 85/Eastern Boulevard exit. Police say the driver refused to stop and led them...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools

Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
MONTGOMERY, AL

