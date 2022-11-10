ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Watch the first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary ‘Harvest Time’

The first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary Harvest Time has been shared – check it out below. Announced last week, Neil Young: Harvest Time features never-before-seen footage that was filmed in northern California, London and Nashville and documents the writing and recording of Young’s classic 1972 album ‘Harvest’.
ALABAMA STATE
NME

What I learned about Selena Gomez from making a documentary of her life

Selena Gomez first found fame on the Disney Channel, but over the past decade she’s blossomed into a chart-topping pop star, acclaimed actress and successful TV producer. In the powerful new documentary film ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’, we see the toll this has often taken on her mental health. The film is directed by Alek Keshishian, whose previous credits include one of the most-acclaimed music documentaries of all time: ‘Madonna: Truth or Dare’. Here, exclusively for NME, he shares what he learned about Gomez from shadowing her during a pivotal and ultimately transitional period of her life.
NME

Watch Black Star bring ‘So Be It’ to ‘Saturday Night Live’

The recently reunited Black Star were the musical guests on last night’s (November 12) episode of Saturday Night Live – watch their performance below. The duo of Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) and Talib Kweli, reunited earlier this year with a new Madlib-produced album called ‘No Fear Of Time’, their first since 1998’s ‘Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star’.
NME

How to get Quentin Tarantino tickets for his UK dates

Quentin Tarantino is bringing his book tour in promotion of Cinema Speculation to the UK next year – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The multiple award-winning director analyses some of his favourite films in his new non-fiction book, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. It’s a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s”, which inspired him in his youth, and is out now.
NME

Stanley Tucci wants to “educate” people about British cuisine with new TV show

Stanley Tucci has spoken about creating a new TV show to “educate” people on the pros on British cuisine. The actor has written a variety of cookery books and has made two seasons of Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, which sees him travelling across Italy “to discover the secrets and delights of the country’s regional cuisines.”
NME

Daniel Craig “happy” and “so much fun” since quitting Bond

Daniel Craig appears to be a “happy” man since leaving the role of James Bond behind. His Spectre co-star, Dave Bautista, thinks the 007 star is under less pressure now. The two actors have reunited on the set of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Bautista has said there’s been a change in Craig. He told Entertainment Weekly Craig was “really put through it on Bond”.
NME

‘Sea Of Thieves’ season 8 is casting off this month

Rare has announced that the eighth season of Sea Of Thieves is set to begin on November 22. That comes from the official Rare Twitter account, in which the developer teased the upcoming premiere of the season eight content update video, which they’ll reveal on the Sea Of Thieves Twitch account on November 18 at 7pm GMT – a day after the current adventure, Return of the Damned, comes to an end.
NME

Christine and The Queens – ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ review: high art meets dark, uneasy synth-pop

When Christine and The Queens first burst onto the scene, his trajectory felt akin to a pop fairy-tale. The project originally came to light on a heartbroken trip to London, where a group of drag queens at Soho’s now-closed venue Madame Jojo’s encouraged Chris to put his pain to music. After picking himself up and taking their advice, the artist dropped out of ENS de Lyon and channelled his theatrical background into this new, super-charged alter-ego.
NME

Listen to Stormzy’s tender new single ‘Firebabe’

Stormzy has shared a new single called ‘Firebabe’ – you can listen to it below. The tender, heartfelt ballad finds the Croydon MC reminiscing about times spent with a romantic partner. “My miracle/ My happy place/ My heart and soul/ Forever yours,” he sings. Produced...
NME

Here’s every song on the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released – check it out below. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther takes place following the death of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as a new threat emerges from the undersea nation of Talokan, ruled by Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

