Watch the first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary ‘Harvest Time’
The first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary Harvest Time has been shared – check it out below. Announced last week, Neil Young: Harvest Time features never-before-seen footage that was filmed in northern California, London and Nashville and documents the writing and recording of Young’s classic 1972 album ‘Harvest’.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ trailer: watch a new teaser for the Netflix spinoff series
Netflix has released a new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin – check it out above. Set 1,200 years before events in The Witcher, this prequel series depicts the creation of the first prototype Witcher and events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one.
Actor Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso Move Their Family Back To The East Coast
Matt Damon and wife Luciana BarrosoEvan Agostini / Invision / AP. Academy Award winner Matt Damon and his Argentinian-born wife Luciana Barroso have one of the most interesting beginnings to a relationship of any Hollywood couple I have heard of. She shared their first interaction with one another with Vogue Australia in May 2018.
Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' is one of the best movies of the year
"The Fabelmans" loosely recounts the youth of director Steven Spielberg. It's one of the best movies of the year with captivating performances and a heartfelt story. The movie opens in limited release on Friday and nationwide on November 23. Steven Spielberg has always been reluctant to put himself in his...
Listen to Rihanna’s new single ‘Born Again’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Rihanna has shared another new song from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack – listen to ‘Born Again’ below. The ballad follows on from last month’s ‘Lift Me Up’, which marked the singer’s first track as a lead artist since her eighth studio album, ‘Anti’ (2016).
What I learned about Selena Gomez from making a documentary of her life
Selena Gomez first found fame on the Disney Channel, but over the past decade she’s blossomed into a chart-topping pop star, acclaimed actress and successful TV producer. In the powerful new documentary film ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’, we see the toll this has often taken on her mental health. The film is directed by Alek Keshishian, whose previous credits include one of the most-acclaimed music documentaries of all time: ‘Madonna: Truth or Dare’. Here, exclusively for NME, he shares what he learned about Gomez from shadowing her during a pivotal and ultimately transitional period of her life.
Jason Momoa strips down on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: “I don’t like wearing clothes anymore”
Jason Momoa stripped down to his underwear on TV this week to show off the traditional Hawaiian malo he was wearing. The Aquaman star was being interviewed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when discussion turned to him sporting a malo during a recent fishing trip. Momoa last month shared photos of...
Watch Black Star bring ‘So Be It’ to ‘Saturday Night Live’
The recently reunited Black Star were the musical guests on last night’s (November 12) episode of Saturday Night Live – watch their performance below. The duo of Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) and Talib Kweli, reunited earlier this year with a new Madlib-produced album called ‘No Fear Of Time’, their first since 1998’s ‘Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star’.
How to get Quentin Tarantino tickets for his UK dates
Quentin Tarantino is bringing his book tour in promotion of Cinema Speculation to the UK next year – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The multiple award-winning director analyses some of his favourite films in his new non-fiction book, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. It’s a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s”, which inspired him in his youth, and is out now.
Stanley Tucci wants to “educate” people about British cuisine with new TV show
Stanley Tucci has spoken about creating a new TV show to “educate” people on the pros on British cuisine. The actor has written a variety of cookery books and has made two seasons of Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, which sees him travelling across Italy “to discover the secrets and delights of the country’s regional cuisines.”
Quavo pays tribute to cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff: “You are our angel”
Quavo has penned a lengthy tribute to his cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff following his death this month. Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of November 1. He was 28 years old. After Takeoff’s funeral...
Daniel Craig “happy” and “so much fun” since quitting Bond
Daniel Craig appears to be a “happy” man since leaving the role of James Bond behind. His Spectre co-star, Dave Bautista, thinks the 007 star is under less pressure now. The two actors have reunited on the set of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Bautista has said there’s been a change in Craig. He told Entertainment Weekly Craig was “really put through it on Bond”.
‘Sea Of Thieves’ season 8 is casting off this month
Rare has announced that the eighth season of Sea Of Thieves is set to begin on November 22. That comes from the official Rare Twitter account, in which the developer teased the upcoming premiere of the season eight content update video, which they’ll reveal on the Sea Of Thieves Twitch account on November 18 at 7pm GMT – a day after the current adventure, Return of the Damned, comes to an end.
Christine and The Queens – ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ review: high art meets dark, uneasy synth-pop
When Christine and The Queens first burst onto the scene, his trajectory felt akin to a pop fairy-tale. The project originally came to light on a heartbroken trip to London, where a group of drag queens at Soho’s now-closed venue Madame Jojo’s encouraged Chris to put his pain to music. After picking himself up and taking their advice, the artist dropped out of ENS de Lyon and channelled his theatrical background into this new, super-charged alter-ego.
Confidence Man almost missed collab with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker due to unread Instagram DM
Confidence Man have revealed how their lastest collaboration with Tame Impala came about. Tame Impala’s frontman Kevin Parker remixed the Brisbane quartet’s track ‘Holiday’ for their recent EP ‘RE-TILT‘, which features remixes of some of their songs from their latest album, ‘TILT’.
Listen to Stormzy’s tender new single ‘Firebabe’
Stormzy has shared a new single called ‘Firebabe’ – you can listen to it below. The tender, heartfelt ballad finds the Croydon MC reminiscing about times spent with a romantic partner. “My miracle/ My happy place/ My heart and soul/ Forever yours,” he sings. Produced...
Mike Birbiglia thought he was being catfished when Taylor Swift cast him in ‘Anti-Hero’ video
Comedian Mike Birbiglia has spoken about how he was convinced he was being catfished when he was asked to star in Taylor Swift‘s video for ‘Anti-Hero’ – watch below. Swift shared the music video for ‘Anti-Hero’, the lead single from her new album ‘Midnights’, last month.
Here’s every song on the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack
The full soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released – check it out below. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther takes place following the death of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as a new threat emerges from the undersea nation of Talokan, ruled by Namor (Tenoch Huerta).
Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan says Slipknot biopic is “most definitely going to happen”, but not with Hollywood studio
In a new interview with NME, Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan discussed the possibility of the band’s story being turned into a biopic, revealing that he has several ideas for a serial project of his own. The topic came up when Clown filled us in on the...
