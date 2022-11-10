Read full article on original website
Nurses ‘working one day a week for free’
Nurses work the equivalent of one day a week for free, according to a new analysis of pay.Researchers from London Economics, commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing, looked at pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland since 2010.They found that in real terms, based on a five-day week, the salary of an experienced nurse has fallen by 20%.A pay rise would help save NHS money because of how expensive it is to hire staff internationally, which is currently the main recruitment method adopted by the Government, according to the analysis.The high costs of staff turnover suggest that staff...
Barclay: Nurses’ demands are ‘out of step’ with economic situation
The Health Secretary said it was “disappointing” nurses had voted to strike, as he said their demands were “out of step” with the economic situation faced by the UK.Steve Barclay warned that the industrial action would lead to delayed care for patients, after the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced on Wednesday that nurses had voted to strike in the majority of NHS employers in a row over pay.Insisting that his “door is open” for talks, he said that it needed to be recognised that “these are economically challenging times”.“We need a strong economy in order to pay for a...
BBC
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
Government has ‘contingencies in place’ if nurses go on strike
The Government says it has contingency plans for dealing with any strike by nurses amid the growing threat of widespread industrial action in the NHS.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is expected to announce later this week that its members have voted for strikes over pay.Health workers in other unions, including ambulance staff, hospital porters and cleaners, are also voting on industrial action over pay.Unison and the GMB are set to announce ballot results later this month, while physiotherapists and midwives will start voting soon.If you are in the situation where you have a large number of nurses going out...
BBC
Nurses are traumatised and fed up, says strike supporter
Staff shortages and concerns about patient care are the main reasons nurses are backing a strike, a nurse has said. Leanne Lewis voted in favour of a walkout in the Royal College of Nursing's (RCN) ballot, the results of which are due this week. Ms Lewis, 47, who trained as...
