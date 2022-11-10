The Health Secretary said it was “disappointing” nurses had voted to strike, as he said their demands were “out of step” with the economic situation faced by the UK.Steve Barclay warned that the industrial action would lead to delayed care for patients, after the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced on Wednesday that nurses had voted to strike in the majority of NHS employers in a row over pay.Insisting that his “door is open” for talks, he said that it needed to be recognised that “these are economically challenging times”.“We need a strong economy in order to pay for a...

3 DAYS AGO