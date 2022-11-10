Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
World Cup 2022: Inside a World Cup fan park in Qatar - scorching heat & £12.50 pints
Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Whenever my friends and I go away for summer - we play a game. The first person...
BBC
Autumn Statement: Who do spending cuts hit the most?
The government is expected to announce plans to raise £20bn in tax alongside extensive spending cuts, as part of its Autumn Statement on Thursday. It's a bid to plug an estimated £55bn black hole in the nation's finances, and it echoes the original austerity plans unveiled back in 2010.
BBC
Iran organised 10 kidnap and death plots, MI5 says
There have been at least 10 potential threats by Iran to kidnap or kill British or UK-based people this year. The figure was revealed by the head of MI5, Ken McCallum, in his annual update on threats facing the UK. Mr McCallum also warned the UK "must be ready for...
BBC
Byjus, Meta, Twitter: India tech workers fight back amid mass layoffs
Thousands of young Indians are suddenly staring at an uncertain future as technology companies and start-ups announce mass layoffs due to global headwinds and funding crunches. But many are refusing to stay quiet about it. In October, when Ravi (name changed on request) realised that he and several colleagues were...
BBC
Tigress killed by tiger bite during breeding attempt at Knowsley Safari
A tigress has been killed by a tiger during a breeding attempt at a safari park. "Much loved" 14-year-old female Sinda died instantly when she was bitten by eight-year-old male Miron at Knowsley Safari, a representative said. They said the tigress had been at the park for 12 years and...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria score as Argentina thump UAE in warm-up
Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches with a comfortable 5-0 win over the United Arab Emirates in their final World Cup warm-up game. Angel di Maria scored twice as Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi and Joaquin Correa also added goals in Abu Dhabi. Messi unselfishly set-up Manchester City's Alvarez...
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
BBC
100,000 birds culled after farm avian flu outbreaks
More than 100,000 birds have been culled at three Scottish farms amid the UK's worst avian flu outbreak. Ayrshire farmer Billy Robb told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme he lost 32,000 hens last week. And the National Farmers Union revealed 72,000 birds had been "taken out" at two farms in...
BBC
Baby elephant interrupts Kenyan TV report
Kenyan journalist Alvin Kaunda was filming a piece to camera from a baby elephant orphanage in the capital Nairobi when he felt an inquisitive tap on his shoulder. Mr Kaunda was reporting on the way baby elephants at the orphanage were being looked after during a drought for Kenya's Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).
BBC
Scottish government admits key wind power statistic is wrong
Claims about Scotland's potential offshore wind capacity are not accurate despite regularly being cited by ministers, the Scottish government has admitted. The government first claimed in 2010 that the country had 25% of Europe's offshore wind potential. The statistic has been used by several different SNP ministers since then. But...
Comments / 0