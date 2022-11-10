ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Autumn Statement: Who do spending cuts hit the most?

The government is expected to announce plans to raise £20bn in tax alongside extensive spending cuts, as part of its Autumn Statement on Thursday. It's a bid to plug an estimated £55bn black hole in the nation's finances, and it echoes the original austerity plans unveiled back in 2010.
Iran organised 10 kidnap and death plots, MI5 says

There have been at least 10 potential threats by Iran to kidnap or kill British or UK-based people this year. The figure was revealed by the head of MI5, Ken McCallum, in his annual update on threats facing the UK. Mr McCallum also warned the UK "must be ready for...
Byjus, Meta, Twitter: India tech workers fight back amid mass layoffs

Thousands of young Indians are suddenly staring at an uncertain future as technology companies and start-ups announce mass layoffs due to global headwinds and funding crunches. But many are refusing to stay quiet about it. In October, when Ravi (name changed on request) realised that he and several colleagues were...
Tigress killed by tiger bite during breeding attempt at Knowsley Safari

A tigress has been killed by a tiger during a breeding attempt at a safari park. "Much loved" 14-year-old female Sinda died instantly when she was bitten by eight-year-old male Miron at Knowsley Safari, a representative said. They said the tigress had been at the park for 12 years and...
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league

Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms

The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
100,000 birds culled after farm avian flu outbreaks

More than 100,000 birds have been culled at three Scottish farms amid the UK's worst avian flu outbreak. Ayrshire farmer Billy Robb told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme he lost 32,000 hens last week. And the National Farmers Union revealed 72,000 birds had been "taken out" at two farms in...
Baby elephant interrupts Kenyan TV report

Kenyan journalist Alvin Kaunda was filming a piece to camera from a baby elephant orphanage in the capital Nairobi when he felt an inquisitive tap on his shoulder. Mr Kaunda was reporting on the way baby elephants at the orphanage were being looked after during a drought for Kenya's Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).
Scottish government admits key wind power statistic is wrong

Claims about Scotland's potential offshore wind capacity are not accurate despite regularly being cited by ministers, the Scottish government has admitted. The government first claimed in 2010 that the country had 25% of Europe's offshore wind potential. The statistic has been used by several different SNP ministers since then. But...

