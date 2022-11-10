Read full article on original website
CNET
What Is the Average Interest Rate for Savings Accounts?
The average annual percentage yield (APY) on savings accounts is 0.16% APY, according to data on Bankrate, a sister site of CNET. However, there's no need to settle for a savings account that only pays the national average rate. You can find savings accounts with APYs above 3.5% if you shop around, particularly with online banks.
WKBW-TV
No Credit Check Loans For Bad Credit With Guaranteed Approval | Best Online Loans 2022
Are you looking for a no credit check loan? If so, you've come to the right place. We have listed various companies that help you get payday loans for different needs, so we're sure you can find one that will work for you. You may not be able to get approved for a loan with a bad credit score, but check out these options and see who can work with you even with your poor credit report.
WKBW-TV
No Credit Check Loans Online With Instant Approval And Same Day Deposit | Best Offers For October 2022
Have you ever wanted to get a loan but felt like your credit score was too low? With the economy being so tough, it's easy to see why people might have trouble getting a loan. But that doesn't mean you must be left out in the cold. There are now...
TechCrunch
Thomson Reuters to acquire tax automation company SurePrep for $500M
The transaction, which Thomson Reuters said it expects to close in Q1 2023, values SurePrep at $500 million, which will be paid entirely in cash. Founded in 2002, SurePrep is one of numerous software providers that help tax professionals and accountants gather and file 1040 tax returns on behalf of their clients. Integrating with existing tax software systems, SurePrep offers products that support uploading documents at regular intervals through the year via automated document requests, with support for mobile scanning, e-signatures and more. Built-in AI smarts automatically extract and repopulate data in companies’ tax compliance software of choice, removing many of the manual paperwork steps involved.
The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness
Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?
Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
What is a good credit rating and why does it matter? How to improve your credit score.
From a mortgage loan to a credit card, a good credit score matters. Here's what to do to get a high number.
Business Insider
What credit score do you need to buy a car?
What are the different credit score tiers you can fall into?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
5.5 million student-loan borrowers will struggle to restart payments in January, a consumer watchdog finds — but a third of them could have their balances completely wiped out if Biden's debt cancellation plan goes through
The CFPB said that 5.5 million student-loan borrowers could struggle to repay debt in January. But one-third of them could have their balances completely wiped out from Biden's debt relief plan. The plan is currently on hold until the 8th Circuit makes a decision on its legality. Millions of student-loan...
10 Million More People Could Qualify for Mortgages Thanks to New Credit Score Rule
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. An estimated 10.7 million additional people could qualify for mortgages thanks to upcoming changes to lender credit scoring models. Black households in particular are expected to benefit. On Monday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced...
Some Student Loan Borrowers Get Refunds for Payments in Pandemic
Despite a legal challenge to its student loan forgiveness program, the federal government is reportedly sending refund checks for student loan payments that borrowers made during a moratorium on such payments during the pandemic. The refunds are going to those who paid down their loans after payments were suspended in...
TechCrunch
Revenue-based financing: A new playbook for startup fundraising
But in recent years, more options have become available to founders. Most startups can now avail non-dilutive capital, and purpose-specific financing has entered the fray. While venture capital remains the most popular avenue for startups, founders should take advantage of all the financing options available to them. Using an optimal combination of capital sources means using cost-effective, short-term funding for imminent goals, and more expensive long-term money for activities with uncertain returns on the horizon.
TechCrunch
FTX files for bankruptcy, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried steps down
The once-third-largest crypto exchange FTX has fallen from prestige in the past week and has now announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. FTX CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned from his role, and Enron turnaround veteran John J. Ray III has been appointed as the new CEO.
CNET
The Pros and Cons of a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC)
A home equity line of credit, or HELOC, can be a good option to finance a major life expense like a home renovation, consolidate debt or cover an unexpected emergency. While there can be significant benefits to using a HELOC, they have a notable downside, which is that you must put your home up as collateral to secure your loan.
TechCrunch
Colorado-based SpringTime Ventures pivots its focus for new $25 million fund
For one, the Denver-based firm is pivoting away from its original focus on its home state of Colorado, despite being the only local fund in two of the state’s 10 unicorn companies. It’s also now able to expand its team thanks to raising three times as much money for Fund II, giving SpringTime enough cash on hand to allow its partners to finally pay themselves a real salary.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of NeoGenomics Jumped 53.9% This Week
The company has a new CEO, Chris Smith, who took over in July. NeoGenomics reported a 6% rise in revenue year over year. The company seems to be benefitting from a post-pandemic environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Business Insider
How to transform your business's payables and receivables to keep up with customer demand
Fueled by greater connectivity and faster transactions, the digital transformation of the payables and receivables landscape continues to reshape the outlook for treasury management. In what seems like a short period of time, we have come face to face with the realities of an automated, real-time post-paper world. The tools are within reach and businesses, especially in light of the COVID-19 crisis, are moving quickly to adjust their tactics and approach to technology.
CNBC
Starboard takes a stake in Splunk. Here’s how the activist investor may help boost margins
Business: is a leading provider of application software that collects and analyzes data from digital systems to help organizations identify security threats and monitor IT infrastructure. The company can take significant amounts of unstructured data from various systems and come up with insights that help alert IT teams to potential failures or breaches.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Sequoia Capital writes off its $210M investment in crypto exchange FTX
Tech reporting is a lot of things, but it sure ain’t boring, as the chaos around Twitter, crypto, and layoffs continues. We’re just trying to hang on for dear life to try to make some sense of it all. We think we did a pretty decent job, and here, we’ve got a selection of what’s been happening in the past 24 hours of tech. — Christine and Haje.
Credit card balances reach record $866B as consumers battle economic headwinds
Credit card and personal loan balances have reached record highs in recent months as an increasing number of consumers lean on such means to combat growing financial pressures caused by sky-high inflation. According to TransUnion's Quarterly Credit Industry Insights Report (CIIR), bankcard balances rose 19% during the third quarter from...
