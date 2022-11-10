Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Election returns suggest a return to normalcy
It’ll be a while before Tuesday’s election is officially in the books, but it’s becoming clear that it’ll likely be politics as usual around here for the new few years — and that’s not necessarily so bad. It could’ve been much worse. Nationally,...
610KONA
B-F Judge, Prosecuting Attorney Race Results Surprising?
Without the benefit of exit polling (asking voters why they voted the way they did) or a perceptual study, it's hard to predict what happened in these races. Judge Rodriguez retained, Benton County Prosecutor Race razor close. Judge Norma Rodriguez, an Inslee appointee, won re-election Tuesday. In February, Gov. Inslee...
Adams County to Send Inmates to Benton County Jail
Sometimes smaller jurisdictions find themselves with less resources than they need. Benton County approves the deal with Adams County jail. According to information released by the Benton County Commissioners, this week they approved a mutual aid deal with Adams County. According to the information released:. "Adams County has requested use...
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO warns of text billing scam
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is warning residents that scammers are sending text messages with phony links attached. The scam texters are pretending to be Amazon and are asking people to update their personal billing information. The BCSO is reminding people to not click on any...
Yakima Herald Republic
Master Gardeners needs you!
The gardening articles you enjoy each week are written by community volunteers who are certified as Master Gardeners by Washington State University. There are currently 30 Master Gardener programs within the 39 Washington state counties. In Yakima County, we celebrated our 40th year of service in 2020. In 1980, Dr....
Yakima Herald Republic
Sheriff's detectives continue investigation into Outlook homicide
An autopsy has confirmed that a 44-year-old Outlook man is a homicide victim. Sylvester Almaguer Jr. died from a gunshot wound, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said following a Friday autopsy. The autopsy also found that Almaguer’s death was a homicide, Curtice said. Yakima County sheriff’s detectives are continuing...
That One Time Kennewick Was Featured On The Top 5 Jail Breaks In America
Did Benton County Washington Have The Easiest Jailbreak Of All Time?. Kennewick Washington is famous for lots of things but one of our least shining moments is when we were featured on national TV with a video of the easiest jailbreak ever from the Benton County Justice Center. See Video...
Yakima Herald Republic
Ecology, Yakima County tell Rocky Top landfill to clean up operations, stop nighttime work
The company operating a landfill on Rocky Top west of Yakima has been told by two regulatory agencies to clean up its act or face enforcement actions. The state Department of Ecology says the landfill — DTG Recycle — is emitting toxic gases into the atmosphere and must conduct cleanup work.
How to Get a free steak at Yakima Steak Company
Yakima Steak Company is giving back to the community in a big way, by having free lunch on Veterans day November 11th. How do you get this lunch, well lucky for you we're gonna let you know everything. In order to get this free lunch you must have served in...
kpq.com
Suspect Behind Tavern Assault to Serve Nearly Five Years in Prison
A suspect that was found guilty of punching a bouncer in the face was sentenced to nearly five years in prison Thursday. 28-year-old Chase Speegle was found guilty of second-degree assault by a trial by jury. Back in Jan. 14, 2022, video surveillance footage showed Speegle punching a bouncer in...
KIMA TV
Yakima Jiffy Lube offering service to prevent catalytic converter theft, YPD says
YAKIMA-- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is letting community members know about a service being offered in Yakima to prevent catalytic converter theft. Jiffy Lube of Yakima is engraving vehicle VIN numbers on catalytic converters for free, YPD said in a Twitter post. They say there is no appointment needed.
Yakima Herald Republic
Gary Manning
Gary R. Manning, 71, passed away on November 5, 2022, at KVH, in Ellensburg. He was born on January 24, 1951, to Robert P. and Jeanne G. Manning, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. A Visitation will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, from 11:00am-4:00pm, and Tuesday, November 15, 2022,...
Tri-Cities child suffers this year’s 1st COVID-linked rare illness. Another adult dies
Last month there were eight deaths reported in the Benton Franklin Health District.
Chronicle
Family Continues Search and Outreach for Yakima Boy Missing Two Months
Fall was a special season for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia of Yakima, who has been missing two months this week. He enjoyed shopping for pumpkins, wearing Halloween pajamas and ringing doorbells during neighborhood trick or treating. "This year it was really hard to walk into the store and see those pumpkins...
Yakima Herald Republic
Lillian Miller
Lillian (Lilly) Miller, 85, longtime resident of Yakima, passed away in peace, on August 18, 2022. Felecia, her granddaughter, was by her side as she departed from our world. Lilly will be deeply missed, by all who knew her. She was born in North Dakota, in 1938. Lilly was raised in Yakima, graduating from catholic school. Choosing nursing as her career. Lilly worked for over 30 years, caring for our local elderly.
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect in September shooting in Yakima charged with first-degree assault
Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with two counts of first-degree assault in connection with a Sept. 17 shooting at an East E Street home. LaJuan Fonta Allen, 37, was also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm based on his prior felony convictions. Prosecutors allege that Allen fired multiple...
Yakima Herald Republic
Saturday vigil planned for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima
A vigil is planned Saturday for an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak but has ties to the Yakima area. The vigil for Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Moxee Park in Moxee, according to the event created by the Finding Kit Facebook page. It's open to the public and organizers will provide some drinks, light snacks and candles. A few of Kit's friends are set to attend and may speak, along with family.
Yakima Herald Republic
Jeaureld Hoppis, 93
Jeaureld Hoppis, 93, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7, at Cottage in the Meadow. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yvonne L. Luloff, 83
Yvonne L. Luloff, 83, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7, at Cottage In The Meadow. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Lee R. Schoolcraft, 86
Lee R. Schoolcraft, 86, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 6, at Cottage in the Meadow. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Comments / 0