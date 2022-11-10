ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Stronger profits at British Gas owner fuel £250m share buyback

By Kalyeena Makortoff and Alex Lawson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HiKNJ_0j5blTVF00
British Gas owner Centrica plans to buy back up to 5% of shares.

The British Gas owner Centrica has revealed plans to hand more money back to shareholders, as stronger profits from high electricity and gas prices help offset poor performance of its retail arm.

In an unscheduled trading update on Thursday, the company said it expected profits to be at the top end of analyst forecasts, which are predicting earnings of about 15.1p to 26p a share for 2022.

It follows “strong operational performance’” from its electricity generation and gas production business, as well as its marketing and trading arm, which have helped to make up for tougher conditions for its retail operations that serve households and businesses across the UK and Ireland.

The stronger profits are likely to reignite the debate around an extension of the windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas operators and curbs on revenues for electricity generators. The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is reportedly ready to toughen the levy in next week’s autumn statement.

Centrica’s chief executive, Chris O’Shea, said in July that the company expected to pay more than £600m over the “next couple of years” in windfall tax.

The oil and gas multinational Shell triggered fresh calls for a strengthened windfall tax last month when it said it had paid zero windfall tax in the UK, despite making record global profits this year. BP expects to pay about $800m in windfall tax on its North Sea operations this year.

Rishi Sunak originally hoped the levy would bring in £5bn for the Treasury when he announced the measure as chancellor in May.

Centrica said on Thursday that it was now planning to buy back up to 5% of its shares, worth about £250m, after a pledge to return more cash to investors earlier this year. It said the decision reflected the company’s “recent performance and outlook, together with the work undertaken in recent years to strengthen the balance sheet and ensure appropriate liquidity”.

Shares rose more than 8% on Thursday morning, making Centrica the top riser on the FTSE 100.

However, the energy company said surging inflation and “economic pressures” had increased its costs and hit customer numbers across its retail arm, while warmer warm weather in October hurt profits. “As a result, we expect adjusted operating profit in our retail division to be lower than current expectations,” Centrica said.

The company said there was still a risk that the retail division would be affected by further fluctuations in energy prices, as well as customers struggling to pay their bills over the coming months.

“There are significant uncertainties that remain over the remaining two months of the year, including the impacts of weather, commodity price movements, asset performance and the potential consequences of a weak economy and high inflation on commercial performance in British Gas Services & Solutions and bad debt in our energy supply activities.”

Centrica said it was “acutely aware” of the challenges facing customers, and promised to offer a further £25m to support those who need help, bringing total voluntary support to £50m this year. That is meant to add to the government’s energy bills support scheme, which is cutting household energy bills by about £67 a month between October and March.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “For as long as energy companies continue to post record profit while consumers are facing soaring energy bills the debate around some form of windfall tax is not going to go away.

“However, some of the heat has been taken out of the debate by some very mild autumn temperatures, reflected in a weak showing for Centrica’s British Gas retail business.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Michelle Obama admits to hating her appearance in new book

Michelle Obama “hates” how she looks, “all the time and no matter what”, she has revealed in her new book. The Light We Carry, the former First Lady’s second memoir, builds on her 2018 title Becoming, and aims to be a “toolkit to live boldly”. In the new book, which was extracted in the Guardian’s Saturday magazine, Obama discusses ways to overcome one’s “fearful mind”, which she likens to “a life partner you didn’t choose”.
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
The Independent

Global dividends soar as oil sector booms, report finds

Shareholders have pocketed record payouts from companies around the world as oil companies handed massive dividends to their owners.Analysis shows that 46.4 billion dollars (£39.5 billion) was paid out by oil producers around the world in the three months to the end of September, a rise of more than three quarters compared to the same period last year.Like other commodities, energy prices are cyclical, and the oil price is already lower than levels reached earlier this year, so the current exceptional level of payouts is unlikely to be permanentJane ShoemakeIt helped raise global payouts to around 416 billion dollars, a...
NASDAQ

Walmart expects smaller drop in annual profit, announces $20 bln share buyback

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N on Tuesday forecast a smaller fall in annual profit as demand for groceries holds up despite higher prices, while discounts on clothing and electronics attract more inflation-hit shoppers to the top U.S. retailer's stores. The company also raised its full-year net sales expectations...
NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
The Guardian

Three things with Emma Watkins: ‘I lost something precious but it eventually came back to me’

In 2012 Emma Watkins became the first female member of the Wiggles, ushering in a new era for the beloved children’s group. Last year she relinquished her role as the Yellow Wiggle – handing her skivvy to newcomer Tsehay Hawkins – but Watkins hasn’t stopped performing. In August she debuted her new character, Emma Memma, who incorporatesAuslan into her YouTube videos – a passion point for the children’s entertainer. She has also been busy narrating Reef School, an ABC kids’ series that explores the underwater world of an Australian coral reef and its marine life.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Buffett's firm cuts stakes U.S. Bank, BYD; adds chip maker

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Warren Buffett's company slashed its stake in U.S. Bank's parent company and also sold shares in Chinese electric car maker BYD in the third quarter, according to regulatory filings Monday. The moves were among several others including a more than $4.1 billion investment...
Cadrene Heslop

Oil Firms Make Billions More Profits Than Expected

Drivers fear trips to the gas station. In the summer of 2022, many states had record-high fuel prices. The Biden administration stepped in to ease the pain of motorists. This reduction was temporary. Gas prices are once again on the rise. The increases mean hardship for drivers and smiles for oil giants.
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
The Guardian

The Guardian

501K+
Followers
115K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy