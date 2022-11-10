ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Turkey and holiday ham giveaway in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A number of groups came together Tuesday to deliver Thanksgiving to people in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Foundation hosted a drive-thru turkey giveaway for the rural farming community. Recipients passed by the New Birth Deliverance Baptist Church on S. Main Street...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cbs12.com

Citizens ups Hurricane Ian cost estimate to $3.8B

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Citizens Property Insurance, the state-backed insurance company, boosted its cost estimate for Hurricane Ian. The revised projection comes in at $3.8 billion, up from its $2.3 billion estimate from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28. The hurricane is blamed for a tornado near Delray Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Palm Beach County Animal Shelter over capacity, seeking new owners or foster families

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Animal Shelter is urging the community to foster or adopt a pet as the shelter goes over capacity. The shelter says the number of animals in the shelter has risen to over 350 and more than 30 animals were owner-surrendered in a two-day span. With numbers like this, capacity for care is stretched to the limit.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Missing woman from Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman out of Palm Beach County. Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen on Nov. 8 near the Costco at Lantana and I-95. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, white shoes...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Gov. DeSantis credits school helping students in military families

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a Tuesday morning news conference about military families and schools, recognizing Okaloosa County, at Fort Walton Beach High School in the Panhandle. The governor noted military families move around much more than other families, and are getting special...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Florida gas prices rose 12 cents in past week

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that the gas tax holiday has expired, the price at the pump is climbing back up. AAA announced gas prices in Florida rose 12 cents per gallon last week, raising the state average from $3.46 last Monday to $3.58 on Thursday. "It appears that...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Near-record highs before a cold front Wednesday

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a mild start to our day, but cooler air moves in for the end of the week behind a cold front. Temperatures are near 70 degrees this morning. Skies are mostly clear, but we do have fog developing in a few spots. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for inland Palm Beach County until 8 a.m.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Plane down in emergency landing in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (CBS12) — Trouble in the sky led to an emergency landing in St. Augustine. The pilot of a single-engine plane had to land in Anastasia State Park. The pilot was reportedly not hurt, and the Florida Highway Patrol was first at the scene, starting the investigation.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
cbs12.com

86-year-old driver dies 10 days after crashing into tree

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An 86-year-old woman died from her injuries after deputies said she crashed into a tree 10 days ago. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Barbara Fidler, 86, was driving her Hyundai Sonata down Century Village Boulevard. Fidler failed to access the curve in the road and drove into a grassy median and collided into a tree.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Police say Monday shootings of two young people are connected

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police say an 8-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon is now out of the hospital. The girl, whose name police have not released, was released Tuesday night from St. Mary's Medical Center. Police say she was...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

In wake of shootings, some neighbors fear more violence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Neighbors are speaking out in the wake of three shootings in about 30 minutes Monday afternoon in West Palm Beach. Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot near 5th Street near Douglass Avenue in West Palm Beach Monday afternoon. Neighbors say the gunfire shattered the windows of a car that was parked on 5th Street.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man dead after being ejected from scooter during crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died from his injuries after he was ejected from his scooter during a crash on Tuesday, November 8. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old Trevor Grill was driving a 2020 YNGF Scooter in the left lane of Lyons Road just after 3 p.m. when he rear-ended a 2021 Tesla Model Y that was stuck in traffic.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

