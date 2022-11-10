Read full article on original website
Fans, trophy and teams arrive in Qatar for World Cup countdown
One week from kickoff, the World Cup trophy returned to Qatar on Sunday, teams and fans started arriving and safety barriers went up across Doha ahead of one of the most controversial football tournaments ever. The trophy which will be presented to the winning team on December 18 returned from a world tour in time for next Sunday's opening game when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador.
Dortmund plans talks on Bellingham's future after World Cup
Borussia Dortmund is planning to hold talks with England midfielder Jude Bellingham about his future after the World Cup
Scotland vs New Zealand LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from autumn international at Murrayfield
Follow live updates as Scotland host New Zealand in the autumn internationals in Edinburgh today. In the first meeting of the teams in the five years, Scotland will be looking to rewrite history with their first ever win over the All Blacks, with the return of Finn Russell to Gregor Townsend’s side also set to be a major talking point at Murrayfield.Scotland came agonisingly close to a first ever victory over New Zealand in 2017, with the All Blacks holding on to secure a thrilling 22-17 win. Over the past 12 months, New Zealand have been made to look vulnerable...
