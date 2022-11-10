ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for sunny weather with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday night should see clear skies with lows in the 40s. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without...
Horoscope for Friday, 11/11/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. Tell a relative to reflect on his/her own relationship before criticizing yours. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You feel the reins slipping out of your hands. Let them. Circumstances have a mind of their own these days and you should trust that they know the way.
Moraga Way Closed Between Orchard And Brookside

ORINDA (BCN) Police are reporting that Moraga Way is closed between Orchard and Brookside roads in Orinda, and the public should expect delays. Pacific Gas and Electric workers are on the scene, according to police. There's no estimate as to when Moraga Way will re-open. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
Sunday Morning News Roundup

The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
Family of man fatally shot by police to get $3M settlement

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area city will pay the mother of a 21-year-old man shot and killed by police in 2017 nearly $3 million to settle a wrongful death and federal civil rights lawsuit. The family of Angel Ramos filed the lawsuit against the city...
Shabazz spurs San Francisco to 60-58 victory over Cal Poly

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 18 points in San Francisco’s 60-48 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night. Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds for the Dons (2-0). Tyrell Roberts scored 12 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Josh Kunen recorded eight points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Southbound Interstate Highway 680 Early Saturday

DUBLIN (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Dublin. The collision, which reportedly involved several vehicles and occurred near the Alcosta Boulevard onramp, was first reported at 2:55 a.m. The incident initially closed down all southbound lanes of...
