ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. Tell a relative to reflect on his/her own relationship before criticizing yours. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You feel the reins slipping out of your hands. Let them. Circumstances have a mind of their own these days and you should trust that they know the way.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO