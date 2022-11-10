Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Anonymous donors make San Francisco museums free for a weekend
One ticket will get you into 21 museums for free.
Is SF’s most stunning private library inside this $3.3M Forest Hill Tudor?
A down-to-the-studs renovation kept the home's historic charm.
Burglars on getaway scooters seize dozens of liquor bottles, equipment from San Francisco restaurant
"The break-in was a violation of our space, our home."
San Francisco hits low of 46 degrees: Why has November been so cold?
California's San Francisco Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November: When will things warm up?
Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
SFGate
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for sunny weather with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday night should see clear skies with lows in the 40s. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without...
2 rescued at beach south of San Francisco, 1 dies
Two men were rescued from cold, turbulent waters on Nov. 6 at Pacifica State Beach. One survived, and the other died, officials said.
SFGate
Horoscope for Friday, 11/11/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. Tell a relative to reflect on his/her own relationship before criticizing yours. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You feel the reins slipping out of your hands. Let them. Circumstances have a mind of their own these days and you should trust that they know the way.
How a fatal gunfight between San Francisco politicians became California's last great duel
The little-known story of how San Francisco political drama helped start the Civil War.
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
SFGate
Moraga Way Closed Between Orchard And Brookside
ORINDA (BCN) Police are reporting that Moraga Way is closed between Orchard and Brookside roads in Orinda, and the public should expect delays. Pacific Gas and Electric workers are on the scene, according to police. There's no estimate as to when Moraga Way will re-open. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
SFGate
Sunday Morning News Roundup
The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
22 people displaced when Tesla, Prius crash into San Francisco home
Three people were seriously injured and transported to a trauma center after two cars crashed into a home in San Francisco on Thursday night, officials said.
Routes: Bay Area company announces 1st route for commercial flying taxi
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
SFGate
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SFGate
Memorial For Sfpd Officer Killed 28 Years Ago Scheduled For Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Current and former members of the San Francisco Police Department will meet Sunday to remember a police officer killed in the line of duty 28 years ago. Officer James Guelff was shot and killed by a carjacking suspect on Nov. 13, 1994. A memorial service for Guelff...
SFGate
Family of man fatally shot by police to get $3M settlement
VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area city will pay the mother of a 21-year-old man shot and killed by police in 2017 nearly $3 million to settle a wrongful death and federal civil rights lawsuit. The family of Angel Ramos filed the lawsuit against the city...
SFGate
Shabazz spurs San Francisco to 60-58 victory over Cal Poly
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 18 points in San Francisco’s 60-48 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night. Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds for the Dons (2-0). Tyrell Roberts scored 12 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Josh Kunen recorded eight points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
SFGate
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
SFGate
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Southbound Interstate Highway 680 Early Saturday
DUBLIN (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Dublin. The collision, which reportedly involved several vehicles and occurred near the Alcosta Boulevard onramp, was first reported at 2:55 a.m. The incident initially closed down all southbound lanes of...
Comments / 0