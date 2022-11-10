Today's Games

Aiming to make amends for losing to the same Wallace-Rose Hill football team in the postseason last year, Northeastern was off to a good start in Thursday’s 2A NCHSAA second-round playoff game. The No. 5 Eagles built up a 19-0 home lead in the second quarter, but the No. 12 Bulldogs chipped away. Eventually, Wallace-Rose Hill took its first lead at 28-25 and after a Northeastern response, the Bulldogs scored...

WALLACE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO