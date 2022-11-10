ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, November 10th 2022

By Randy Bushover
Empire State Development is aiding an expansion of Perry's Ice Cream in Akron. Perry’s will receive up to $365,000 in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits in exchange for job creation commitments. The $18 million project includes the purchase of new machinery and equipment due to increased demand for frozen Greek yogurt novelties. Perry's expects to add 15 jobs and have the new site operational by late summer of 2023.

Ear, Nose and Throat Care of Western New York has merged with Western New York Ear, Nose & Throat.  The combined practice will go by Western New York Ear, Nose & Throat.  There are currently three offices - one on South Benzing Road in Orchard Park, another on Main Street in Williamsville and a third in Lockport on Professional Parkway.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center's annual Niagara Cup Classic golf tournament, held this past August at Niagara Falls Country Club and Seneca Hickory Stick, raised $48,000 for the medical center's campaign to acquire a new 3T MRI unit.

