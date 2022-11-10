ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Heaney News: Dodgers Pass on Qualifying Offer for Left-Hander

Lost in the whirlwind of news and notes on Thursday was another Dodgers non-move that didn’t get much publicity. Yes, the club declined the 2023 contract option on Justin Turner while extending qualifying offers to Trea Turner and Tyler Anderson. They also brought back Clayton Kershaw on a one-year deal — though that is still not official as of the time of this writing.
Dodgers Offseason: Potential LA Target Jacob deGrom Has Rumored Interest in Rangers

The Dodgers are looking for starting pitching this offseason, whether that’s bringing back Clayton Kershaw and/or Tyler Anderson, going outside the organization, or both. If they decide to make a splash in free agency, one potential target would be Jacob deGrom, who has been the best pitcher in baseball over the last several years when he’s healthy, which isn’t very often.
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

After a brief moment of Blake Treinen deciding whether he wanted to do surgery or not, and after being told surgery is an option, Treinen decided to go through with surgery on his shoulder. The injury that lingered all season long kept him to just five games and Treinen will have about a 10 month timetable for a full recovery.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Option Declined for 2023 Season

It seemed written in the cards that Justin Turner‘s option would be declined for the upcoming season, but it doesn’t rule out bringing Turner back for a cheaper contract. Turner was slated to make $16 million on his option but instead will play on something cheaper for the Dodgers or play for a different team.
Dodgers News: Stan Kasten Critical of Fans Who Are Critical of Dave Roberts

After the Dodgers’ shocking NLDS loss to the Padres, there was (once again) a vocal segment of L.A. fans calling for manager Dave Roberts to be fired. The specific Game 4 offenses cited in those calls were generally pulling Tyler Anderson after five innings instead of letting him go one more and accidentally letting Yency Almonte throw a pitch to Jake Cronenworth before bringing in Alex Vesia, who eventually allowed the go-ahead hit.
Dodgers News: Scott Boras Thinks Cody Bellinger Can Regain His Form

The Dodgers are still deciding whether or not they want to bring Cody Bellinger back in 2023. They have the option to tender him a contract this offseason, or they can just let him go to become a free agent. On Wednesday, Bellinger’s agent, the famous Scott Boras, spoke about his clients entering important offseasons, including the Dodgers’ centerfielder.
