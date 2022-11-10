ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Orem mayor feeling positive despite failure of Proposition 2

SALT LAKE CITY — Most of the voters in Orem that had a choice to approve Proposition 2 on Election Day, voted against it. It would have split the city of Orem from the Alpine School District and created the Orem School District instead. By Wednesday evening, Utah County’s...
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Here are the latest ballot count updates across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Although all of Utah's congressional races have been called, election workers are still tallying votes across the state. Several counties updated their election results again Wednesday evening. The majority of Utahns are still opposed to a ballot measure that would allow the state Legislature to...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Challengers oust incumbents on Park City school board

Vote counts are preliminary, with around 1,500 ballots yet to be tabulated. But Wednesday afternoon, races for two seats on the school board looked to be settled enough that incumbents conceded and send emails congratulating their opponents. Meredith Reed held a 764-vote lead over Mandy Pomeroy in the district 4...
PARK CITY, UT
midutahradio.com

Salt Lake County Dismissed Lawsuit Filed By Teens

(Salt Lake City, UT) — A Salt Lake County judge has dismissed a lawsuit regarding Utah’s fossil fuel policies. A group of teenagers filed the suit against the state, claiming that fossil fuel policies harm their health and violate their constitutional rights. Judge Robert Faust dismissed the suit yesterday. Faust said the teenagers have “a valid concern” but this issue needs to be taken up by the legislative branch.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Summit County doesn’t vote like the rest of the state

According to preliminary results, independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin won 61% of the vote in Summit County, which is far better than he fared elsewhere in Utah. His opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee, was given a third term in Washington after winning 55% of the total vote. The only...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Issues with Workforce Housing in Park City

It’s usually not a great sign when high-ranking federal officials visit Summit County on official business. The reflected shine may provide a temporarily warm feeling for our community’s moment in the spotlight, but it’s usually the result of some untenable problem we’re inadequately addressing that makes for a nice photo-op of concerned faces.
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
PROVO, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

Mendenhall: Parking Enforcement Must Change

For years, students have had problems with the University of Utah’s parking enforcement. Whether parking in student-designated areas (“U” permit spots) or pay lots, most students with a car on campus have likely received a violation of some kind. Parking enforcement employees are notorious for leaving parking tickets at any hour of the day. Last year, I received a ticket at 7:30 a.m. for not parking in my assigned dorm room lot.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Vessel Kitchen’s 6th location is coming to Farmington, Utah

FARMINGTON, UT—Utah-based Vessel Kitchen announced it would open its 6th restaurant at 325 North Central Avenue, Farmington, Utah. The scheduled opening day is the second week of January 2023. In February 2022, Mountain West Commercial Real Estate (MW) helped Vessel Kitchen lease 2,500 sq. ft in Station Park in...
FARMINGTON, UT
KUTV

Opportunities exist for potential homebuyers in Utah despite market lag

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many potential homebuyers feel like they’ve been priced out of the Utah market, especially with interest rates over 7 percent. But here in the Beehive State, 2News has found there are actually opportunities for deals that homebuyers weren’t seeing over the summer and fall.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah Marine credited with starting the famous ‘Oorah’ saying

OREM, Utah — Lots of people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other winter-time holidays. But for John Massaro, he feels it is important to not forget about Veterans Day. “It means a lot to me because so many of my family members served. We used to celebrate...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy