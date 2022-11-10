Read full article on original website
Orem mayor feeling positive despite failure of Proposition 2
SALT LAKE CITY — Most of the voters in Orem that had a choice to approve Proposition 2 on Election Day, voted against it. It would have split the city of Orem from the Alpine School District and created the Orem School District instead. By Wednesday evening, Utah County’s...
Here are the latest ballot count updates across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Although all of Utah's congressional races have been called, election workers are still tallying votes across the state. Several counties updated their election results again Wednesday evening. The majority of Utahns are still opposed to a ballot measure that would allow the state Legislature to...
Challengers oust incumbents on Park City school board
Vote counts are preliminary, with around 1,500 ballots yet to be tabulated. But Wednesday afternoon, races for two seats on the school board looked to be settled enough that incumbents conceded and send emails congratulating their opponents. Meredith Reed held a 764-vote lead over Mandy Pomeroy in the district 4...
At least 147,000 ballots left to be counted in Salt Lake County election
SALT LAKE CITY — Almost 150 thousand ballots have yet to be counted in the Salt Lake County election with some races still close and candidates separated by only a few hundred votes. Utah House of Representatives. House District 26. West Magna and West Valley make up House District...
Salt Lake County Dismissed Lawsuit Filed By Teens
(Salt Lake City, UT) — A Salt Lake County judge has dismissed a lawsuit regarding Utah’s fossil fuel policies. A group of teenagers filed the suit against the state, claiming that fossil fuel policies harm their health and violate their constitutional rights. Judge Robert Faust dismissed the suit yesterday. Faust said the teenagers have “a valid concern” but this issue needs to be taken up by the legislative branch.
Roughly 170,000 ballots still to be counted in SL County
Roughly 170,000 ballots still need to be counted after a late surge in voters in Salt Lake County. The Salt Lake County Clerk's Office was working quickly to process the ballots
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby departing for state job
Wasatch County is going to need a new sheriff, with its current leader of county law enforcement on his way to a state position soon. Despite having just been elected to a second term Tuesday, Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is on his way out. The week before the election,...
Summit County doesn’t vote like the rest of the state
According to preliminary results, independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin won 61% of the vote in Summit County, which is far better than he fared elsewhere in Utah. His opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee, was given a third term in Washington after winning 55% of the total vote. The only...
Here's why Utahns are being encouraged to display a green light this weekend
You might notice some buildings in Salt Lake County have green lightbulbs illuminated outside this weekend and officials are encouraging residents to hop on the trend.
BYU Law School Dean of Admissions advises applicants to present themselves ‘in the most positive light possible’
BYU Law School Dean of Admissions Anthony Grover advised pre-law students to present themselves well on their law school applications. According to the Law School Admission Council, students who wish to be considered for admission must prepare applications, take the LSAT, submit letters of recommendation and more. “I wish that...
Issues with Workforce Housing in Park City
It’s usually not a great sign when high-ranking federal officials visit Summit County on official business. The reflected shine may provide a temporarily warm feeling for our community’s moment in the spotlight, but it’s usually the result of some untenable problem we’re inadequately addressing that makes for a nice photo-op of concerned faces.
GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
Agriculture protection areas supported by Wasatch County Planning Commission, farmers, residents
The Wasatch County Planning commission approved a plan for what some call a way to protect open space in the county’s pastures. At Thursday’s planning commission meeting, the concept of agriculture protection areas drew widespread support from government officials and farmers. The four commissioners present voted to send...
Mendenhall: Parking Enforcement Must Change
For years, students have had problems with the University of Utah’s parking enforcement. Whether parking in student-designated areas (“U” permit spots) or pay lots, most students with a car on campus have likely received a violation of some kind. Parking enforcement employees are notorious for leaving parking tickets at any hour of the day. Last year, I received a ticket at 7:30 a.m. for not parking in my assigned dorm room lot.
Vessel Kitchen’s 6th location is coming to Farmington, Utah
FARMINGTON, UT—Utah-based Vessel Kitchen announced it would open its 6th restaurant at 325 North Central Avenue, Farmington, Utah. The scheduled opening day is the second week of January 2023. In February 2022, Mountain West Commercial Real Estate (MW) helped Vessel Kitchen lease 2,500 sq. ft in Station Park in...
Opportunities exist for potential homebuyers in Utah despite market lag
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many potential homebuyers feel like they’ve been priced out of the Utah market, especially with interest rates over 7 percent. But here in the Beehive State, 2News has found there are actually opportunities for deals that homebuyers weren’t seeing over the summer and fall.
Utah Marine credited with starting the famous ‘Oorah’ saying
OREM, Utah — Lots of people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other winter-time holidays. But for John Massaro, he feels it is important to not forget about Veterans Day. “It means a lot to me because so many of my family members served. We used to celebrate...
