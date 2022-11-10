Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati students react to latest legal blow to federal debt relief program
CINCINNATI — From feeling excited to now feeling exasperated, plenty of college students and graduates are wondering if their debts will or won't be forgiven. "It's just kind of crazy," University of Cincinnati sophomore Brooklyn Gammon said. "I feel like a lot of students, like, had this, like, big idea in their head, and it's kind of still up in the air."
WCPO
'She was dying': Teen returns to UC Medical Center to take senior photos with doctors who saved her life
CINCINNATI — Madi Smith was just 17 when she found out she might only have days left to live. "I felt like I was having contractions," she said. "Extreme, like sharp pain within my lower belly." At the time, Smith was only four or five months pregnant. Doctors at...
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati students engage in discussion following racist letter sent to a faculty member
CINCINNATI — Students gathered at the University of Cincinnati to discuss racism on campus and to develop solutions Wednesday night. Last week, an anonymous letter addressed to a Black faculty member was posted to social media. The letter was filled with racist threats and hateful remarks. "It definitely sucks...
wvxu.org
City to launch task force to solve CPS transportation problems
At Woodward High School, City Council members and the Cincinnati Public School Board held a joint meeting to discuss a variety of topics related to the city and school district. School safety, workforce development, and student homelessness were among the issues discussed between the two groups and the public. When...
wvxu.org
EPA grant will pay Cincinnati residents to measure pollution
Neighborhoods along Beekman Street in Cincinnati — and a number of other communities — have experienced decades of air pollution from nearby highways and industry. But a new grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded to local nonprofit Groundwork Ohio River Valley will pay residents in those places to measure that pollution in an effort to find solutions.
oxfordobserver.org
Inspectors cite cafe with critical violation
One Oxford restaurant received a critical violation from the Butler County Health Department this week. Brick House Cafe at 11 W. Church St. was marked for one critical violation for storing perishable foods such as crab, salmon, and shrimp at temperatures too high to prevent bacteria growth. The restaurant also received one non-critical violation for using improper thawing practices for fish.
Highly contagious bird flu detected in Butler County; quarantine and depopulation in effect
HAMILTON — A contagious bird flu known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 has been detected in Butler County. The virus was found in a backyard poultry flock on November 8th, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS) said. Ohio Department...
WLWT 5
City Gospel Mission hosts Thanksgiving food drive to feed 500 families
CINCINNATI — City Gospel Mission, an organization that focuses on breaking the cycle of poverty and despair hosted its seventh “Stuff the Truck” event to give back to 500 low-income local families for Thanksgiving. Staff members and volunteers met at the Oakley Kroger at 10 a.m. on...
They Told Him to Change His Name. Now Crowds Are Shouting It.
Aftab Pureval, the young mayor of Cincinnati, has Democrats reaching for some flattering comparisons.
Fox 19
‘It’s a nightmare’: Family hopeful teen will wake from coma after 2020 hit and run
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been two years since a then 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle in Evanston. Despite the long road, his family remains hopeful he will wake from his coma. Jamarion Washington remains in a coma at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital after being hit by a vehicle on...
Fox 19
11 units destroyed, dozens displaced in Newport apartment fire
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A fire Thursday in Newport forced dozens of families from their residences. The smell of smoke remains in the air at the Riverchase Apartments more than 24 hours later after the blaze broke out Thursday afteroon. More than 25 units suffered some sort of damage.
WLWT 5
Blue Ash officer honored for saving 8-year-old boy's life
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Blue Ash police Officer Pete Bronner was honored as a hero. He stepped into action when an 8-year-old boy needed him the most. In the early morning hours of Aug. 9, Bronner found a child wandering Williamson Road with a severe cut to his leg.
Fox 19
Humane Association of Warren County offers dog adoption special to combat overpopulation
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Humane Association of Warren County is facing a problem that is not unique to Tri-State animal shelters - overpopulation. Joanne Hurley, executive director at Humane Association of Warren County, talked with FOX19 NOW about the chronic issue. “Just tying dogs up at the shelter, wherever...
wvxu.org
Commentary: How Mike DeWine tainted what is likely his final victory
Yes, Mike DeWine won easily. No one is surprised by that. It will be his last election. He can't run for a third consecutive term. Ohio law won't allow that. And he will be 80 years old by the time his second term ends. He'll be going away, after nearly...
wvxu.org
Voters overwhelmingly approve an amendment to Cincinnati's charter to eliminate the pocket veto
Cincinnati voters approved a change to the city charter to eliminate the mayor’s so-called “pocket veto.”. Issue 11 was introduced by Mayor Aftab Pureval along with two City Council members. With about 95% of precincts reporting, the measure is ahead with 80.48% of the vote. The pocket veto...
WLWT 5
Election results: Ohio Secretary of State
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati City Council member and businesswoman and independent candidate Terpeshore “Tore” Maras in November’s general election. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati...
Ohio Man Shoots Neighbor Because “He Thought He Was a Democrat”
This is beyond horrifying. Trigger Warning: This story involves gun violence and death. In Ohio, a man by the name of Austin Combs, 26 years old, has been indicted for the deadly shooting of his neighbor. The reason for the shooting? He apparently thought his neighbor was a Democrat. This...
Fox 19
Pair of CPS schools go on lockout after social media, text threats
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple social media and text threats prompted two Cincinnati Public Schools to go on lockout Wednesday, according to a statement from the school district. Gamble and Shroder high schools each went into the safety procedure that limits visitors and movement inside the schools, CPS confirmed to FOX19...
spectrumnews1.com
Magazine highlights body positivity, diversity through plus-sized, LGBTQ+ models
CINCINNATI — A new fashion magazine out of Ohio is highlighting body positivity through the use of plus-size, pregnant and LGBTQ+ models. A greater Cincinnati-area mom created the magazine as an example for her daughter. Taneica Oliveira is making sure everything fits just right because she's getting her models...
Comments / 0