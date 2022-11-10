ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

wvxu.org

City to launch task force to solve CPS transportation problems

At Woodward High School, City Council members and the Cincinnati Public School Board held a joint meeting to discuss a variety of topics related to the city and school district. School safety, workforce development, and student homelessness were among the issues discussed between the two groups and the public. When...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

EPA grant will pay Cincinnati residents to measure pollution

Neighborhoods along Beekman Street in Cincinnati — and a number of other communities — have experienced decades of air pollution from nearby highways and industry. But a new grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded to local nonprofit Groundwork Ohio River Valley will pay residents in those places to measure that pollution in an effort to find solutions.
CINCINNATI, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Inspectors cite cafe with critical violation

One Oxford restaurant received a critical violation from the Butler County Health Department this week. Brick House Cafe at 11 W. Church St. was marked for one critical violation for storing perishable foods such as crab, salmon, and shrimp at temperatures too high to prevent bacteria growth. The restaurant also received one non-critical violation for using improper thawing practices for fish.
OXFORD, OH
Fox 19

11 units destroyed, dozens displaced in Newport apartment fire

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A fire Thursday in Newport forced dozens of families from their residences. The smell of smoke remains in the air at the Riverchase Apartments more than 24 hours later after the blaze broke out Thursday afteroon. More than 25 units suffered some sort of damage.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Blue Ash officer honored for saving 8-year-old boy's life

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Blue Ash police Officer Pete Bronner was honored as a hero. He stepped into action when an 8-year-old boy needed him the most. In the early morning hours of Aug. 9, Bronner found a child wandering Williamson Road with a severe cut to his leg.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio Secretary of State

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati City Council member and businesswoman and independent candidate Terpeshore “Tore” Maras in November’s general election. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Pair of CPS schools go on lockout after social media, text threats

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple social media and text threats prompted two Cincinnati Public Schools to go on lockout Wednesday, according to a statement from the school district. Gamble and Shroder high schools each went into the safety procedure that limits visitors and movement inside the schools, CPS confirmed to FOX19...
CINCINNATI, OH

