WLWT 5
City Gospel Mission hosts Thanksgiving food drive to feed 500 families
CINCINNATI — City Gospel Mission, an organization that focuses on breaking the cycle of poverty and despair hosted its seventh “Stuff the Truck” event to give back to 500 low-income local families for Thanksgiving. Staff members and volunteers met at the Oakley Kroger at 10 a.m. on...
Holiday Shopping: Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market is back
The Holiday Market is a Cincinnati tradition that offers a wide variety of holiday gifts, decor, apparel, toys, handmade items, food and baked goods.
ohparent.com
9 Holiday Round Up Events in Cincinnati this Weekend!
We’ve got your holiday round up for the first cold weekend in Southwest Ohio! Stay warm inside with cooking classes, trains galore, family fun days or throw on your coat for Summit Park’s Ice Skating rink opening!. This Cincinnati holiday classic is back. Your family will love driving...
spectrumnews1.com
Poultry farm hoping to avoid Avian Flu heading into its busiest time of the year
ERLANGER, Ky. — Raising thousands of turkeys for customers to feed their families on Thanksgiving takes a lot of hard work, and also requires that a lot of things go right. This year, that includes protecting the flock from Avian Flu. One northern Kentucky farm is preparing for its...
Order Your Thanksgiving Turkey ASAP
Act fast or your Thanksgiving dinner may not include turkey this year. The post Order Your Thanksgiving Turkey ASAP appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Free Meals and Deals Cincinnati Service Members Can Enjoy This Veterans Day
Several local and national organizations are offering special discounts to active military members and veterans to thank them for their service.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati is home to the oldest candy cane company in the country
A sweet sense of pride, joy and nearly 150 years of family tradition is what you’ll find at Doscher’s Candy Company in their Newtown location. The company is known for its candy canes and French Chew. “A lot of people don't realize that French Chew is made right...
WKRC
Food vendor opening downtown restaurant, moving from Oakley
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A food vendor at the Oakley Kitchen Food Hall is moving into its own space, opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant downtown. Onolicious Hawaii, which opened with the Oakley food hall in summer 2021, is moving into its own restaurant space at 1005 Walnut St. in Cincinnati Center City Development Corp.'s (3CDC) Court Street Plaza. The goal is to open by summer 2023.
AES Ohio, The Salvation Army pay heating bills for those in need
"Sometimes people will call that very day and tell us that their electric is getting turned off, and we can make a payment to intercept that, which is amazing."
spectrumnews1.com
Magazine highlights body positivity, diversity through plus-sized, LGBTQ+ models
CINCINNATI — A new fashion magazine out of Ohio is highlighting body positivity through the use of plus-size, pregnant and LGBTQ+ models. A greater Cincinnati-area mom created the magazine as an example for her daughter. Taneica Oliveira is making sure everything fits just right because she's getting her models...
Lenders foreclosing on Carew Tower hotel
Three months after selling the office and retail portions of Carew Tower, investor Greg Power could lose the building's historic hotel property.
oxfordobserver.org
Inspectors cite cafe with critical violation
One Oxford restaurant received a critical violation from the Butler County Health Department this week. Brick House Cafe at 11 W. Church St. was marked for one critical violation for storing perishable foods such as crab, salmon, and shrimp at temperatures too high to prevent bacteria growth. The restaurant also received one non-critical violation for using improper thawing practices for fish.
Cincy hippo watch: Time is running out to see Fritz and the rest of the family
The extended days of sunning and swimming in public view are nearing an end for Fritz, Fiona, Bibi and Tucker at the Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Cincinnati Herald
Mary J. Blige and company sets Heritage Bank Center Arena on fire
The Queen of Hip Hop Mary J. Blige recently set the Heritage Bank Center Arena on fire. Ella Mai and Queen Naija joined MJB on her 2022 Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. A sold-out crowd danced from their seats and into the aisle during most of her 90 minute act. Many sang along to each number MJB performed. By far, this was her best performance here in Cincinnati in sometime. Ella Mai was also great performing hits like “Naked.”
Coney Island's Nights of Lights Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returns Nov. 11
The show runs every night starting at dusk.
ohparent.com
Hop Aboard The North Pole Express!
Experience the Joy of the Holidays aboard our most popular event, the North Pole Express. The North Pole Express, operated by the LM&M Railroad, is a magical event where everyone can experience the wonder of the holiday season as they journey down the train tracks of Warren County, Ohio. Passengers spend time with Santa and his elves on the 1 Hour & 15 minute festive train ride. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and decorations, adding to the cheer found throughout the event.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Mill Creek Silos: A Landmark in Limbo
If you’ve ever taken a ride on the unofficial bike trail between Beekman Avenue and Mill Creek, just east of English Village, you’ve probably noticed the skeleton of a silo complex, soaring but not entirely out of place among the industrial parks and railyards. Built by Early & Daniel in 1925 to house grain, the silos were a fixture of the Mill Creek skyline until 1986, when the company went bankrupt. They had three different owners in less than 20 years, and when a project started by Mt. Carmel Sand and Gravel Company fell through in 2002, the silos were sold to a demolition company and slated for demise in 2008. But soon, another problem cropped up—asbestos. It’s not uncommon for structures like these to contain the carcinogen, says Oliver Kroner, Cincinnati’s sustainability manager. But it also made the demolition too expensive . So, the silos have sat, partially demolished, waiting for someone to come along and finish the job. Help from the state might be on the horizon—Kroner says the city applied for demolition funds in January—but in the meantime, the silos have taken on a new (and slightly less legal) life as a destination for urban explorers brave enough to scale the bowels of the decaying 300-foot towers. For obvious reasons, we can’t endorse that kind of behavior, but if you do venture out, do us a favor: Don’t look down.
Cincinnati Herald
Wesley Education Center for Children and Families celebrates 100th birthday as daycare center in Avondale
Wesley Child Care Center for Children and Families has its roots in the Methodist Episcopal Church and in the West Fourth Street Friendship Home, operated by the Woman’s Home Missionary Society. During World War I, many women went to work and continued working after their husbands returned. Friendship Home was besieged by requests for help from women who needed safe care for their children.
eaglecountryonline.com
Holiday Shopping Expo Returns to Lawrenceburg Nov. 18-20
See a full list of vendors here. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – We can't guarantee you'll get all your holiday shopping done in one place, but Lawrenceburg is a good place to start. The Holiday Shopping Expo returns to the Lawrenceburg Event Center Friday, November 18 through Sunday, November 20. The...
spectrumnews1.com
New bridge project aims to reconnect Black neighborhoods
CINCINNATI — There have been many instances throughout U.S. history where railroads and highways have divided neighborhoods and displaced residents. That's what happened in Cincinnati nearly 60 years with the creation of the Brent Spence Bridge. But with a new bridge project in the works, city leaders said they vow to help correct that wrong.
