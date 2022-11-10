ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Ice loss from Northeastern Greenland significantly underestimated

Ice is continuously streaming off Greenland's melting glaciers at an accelerating rate, dramatically increasing global sea levels. New results published today in Nature indicate that existing models have underestimated how much ice will be lost during the 21st century. Hence, its contribution to sea-level rise will be significantly higher. By...
AFP

Three migrants blocked in Italy port standoff jump into sea

Three migrants blocked on a rescue ship in Sicily leapt into the sea in desperation Monday, trapped in a standoff between charities that patrol the Mediterranean and Italy's new hard-right government. MSF is one of the handful of charities that rescue migrants at risk of drowning during the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe, which are now in the crosshairs of new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.
The Independent

Italy allows 89 migrants to leave rescue ship after days being stranded at sea

Almost 100 people who were rescused at sea have reached dry land after disembarking from a German NGO’s ship in southern Italy after they were blocked from reaching the country by its new right-wing government, led by Giorgia Meloni.Mission Lifeline posted a video to Instagram of its vessel, Rise Above, coming into port in Reggio Calabria, a coastal city separated from Sicily by the Strait of Messina. The “odyssey of 89 passengers and nine crew members on board seems to be over”, the video was captioned.The group issued a subsequent statement which said the passengers represented all of the remaining...
The Associated Press

China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas

This summer, as China fired missiles into the sea off Taiwan to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, a much different kind of geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific Ocean. Thousands of miles away, a heavily-armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed...
Phys.org

Footprints indicate human presence in Spain in Middle Pleistocene, 200,000 years earlier than previously thought

Researcher and GRS Radioisotopes technician Jorge Rivera, from the University of Seville, has participated in an incredible discovery that is unique in Europe. After applying an optically-stimulated luminescence technique at the Center for Research, Technology and Innovation laboratories at the University of Seville (CITIUS) and at CENIEH to hominin footprints found at Matalascañas in 2020, Rivera helped to determine that the footprints are in fact 200,000 years older than previously suspected.
AFP

Let the court decide: Vanuatu's climate push raises hopes

Seeking to speed up global efforts against climate change, Vanuatu is leading efforts to get the International Court of Justice involved, a move praised by activists at UN talks. Let judges inspire our leaders to act and let justice be done," Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate said at the COP27 meeting in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
CNN

The UK economy is sliding into recession and Europe is set to follow

London CNN Business — The UK economy shrank in the third quarter, signaling the start of a recession that is likely to hit Europe next. UK GDP fell 0.2% between July and September, ending five consecutive quarters of growth, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. The United...
The Associated Press

UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — It’s half-way time at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from world leaders for greater efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and help poor nations cope with global warming. Scientists say the amount of greenhouse gases being pumped into the atmosphere needs to be halved by 2030 to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. The 2015 pact set a target of ideally limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, but left it up to countries to decide how they want to do so. Here is a look at the main issues on the table at the COP27 talks:
Phys.org

Geoscientists discover 500,000 years of climate history in central Mexico

The effects of climate change on tropical regions are still poorly understood. However, tropical regions are among the most populated areas in the world. Researchers at the Leibniz Institute for Applied Geophysics (LIAG) have now created both an age-depth model and a moisture distribution for the last 500,000 years from one of the oldest lakes in central Mexico, Lake Chalco.
Phys.org

Carbon-busting hemp could help transform Scottish agriculture to zero emissions

Hemp is one of the oldest traded plants in the world, and cultivation in Scotland started as far back as the 11th century. Historically, cannabis—the name of the plant from which hemp is derived—was used to produce rope, cloth, lighting oil and medicine from around the year 1000 until the late 1800s.

