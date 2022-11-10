ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Family farm driven to diversify

Cherry harvest is typically an all-hands-on-deck event for family farms. But in July, Kent Karstetter was managing the harvest logistics for 150 acres of cherries — and running everywhere — because his two sons, Mitchell and Brady, were working around the clock to harvest their hay in Quincy, Washington.
Chelan County, PUD Move Forward With Malaga Waterpark

Chelan County and Chelan PUD are moving forward with plans for a waterfront Park in Malaga. Improvements would be made to a shoreline area on the Columbia River that would serve the roughly 5,000 people who live in the Malaga area. Lisa Downing with the county says the chosen location...
Curious If It Will Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?

Will It Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?. It's the question everyone is curious about, especially if you plan on doing any traveling for the impending holidays. Instead of just giving you a blanket, alls clear in the Yakima Valley how about we break it down by area so you have a better idea of what's in store for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24th.
Cattle drive to close US 97 north of Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash.- A cattle drive will close US 97 north of Cle Elum to vehicle traffic on November, 9. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the cattle drive will start around 1 p.m. and will last for a few hours as the cattle are moved to their winter grounds.
Master Gardeners needs you!

The gardening articles you enjoy each week are written by community volunteers who are certified as Master Gardeners by Washington State University. There are currently 30 Master Gardener programs within the 39 Washington state counties. In Yakima County, we celebrated our 40th year of service in 2020. In 1980, Dr....
Englewood Ave and N 40th Ave in Yakima closed to repairs and improvements

YAKIMA, Wash.- After minor leakage on the 50-year-old reservoir in Yakima, the city of Yakima is beginning repairs on Monday. Over the past several years, the piping and fixtures in the reservoir have started to deteriorate. Work is expected to be done by early March, the hours will be Monday...
Building Permits – November 2022

Wyckoff Farms Inc., 16601 Lemley Road, Prosser, $266,000 for new commercial. Contractor: Columbia River Steel & Construction. Provision Capital LLC, property on Chemical Drive, Kennewick, $30,000 for new commercial. Contractor: owner. Travis Hendrickson, 23804 E. Highway 397, Kennewick, $373,000 for new commercial. Contractor: W. McKay Construction LLC. AT&T Wireless, 3331...
BCSO warns of text billing scam

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is warning residents that scammers are sending text messages with phony links attached. The scam texters are pretending to be Amazon and are asking people to update their personal billing information. The BCSO is reminding people to not click on any...
How to Get a free steak at Yakima Steak Company

Yakima Steak Company is giving back to the community in a big way, by having free lunch on Veterans day November 11th. How do you get this lunch, well lucky for you we're gonna let you know everything. In order to get this free lunch you must have served in...
Meta Marie Morrison, 76

Meta Marie Morrison, 76, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Jeaureld Hoppis, 93

Jeaureld Hoppis, 93, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7, at Cottage in the Meadow. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Lee R. Schoolcraft, 86

Lee R. Schoolcraft, 86, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 6, at Cottage in the Meadow. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
B-F Judge, Prosecuting Attorney Race Results Surprising?

Without the benefit of exit polling (asking voters why they voted the way they did) or a perceptual study, it's hard to predict what happened in these races. Judge Rodriguez retained, Benton County Prosecutor Race razor close. Judge Norma Rodriguez, an Inslee appointee, won re-election Tuesday. In February, Gov. Inslee...
Keith Robert Carr, 91

Keith Robert Carr, 91, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 6. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Stanton L. Hill, 53

Stanton L. Hill, 53, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7, in Richland. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, funeralhomesmith.com.
