Ecology, Yakima County tell Rocky Top landfill to clean up operations, stop nighttime work
The company operating a landfill on Rocky Top west of Yakima has been told by two regulatory agencies to clean up its act or face enforcement actions. The state Department of Ecology says the landfill — DTG Recycle — is emitting toxic gases into the atmosphere and must conduct cleanup work.
Family farm driven to diversify
Cherry harvest is typically an all-hands-on-deck event for family farms. But in July, Kent Karstetter was managing the harvest logistics for 150 acres of cherries — and running everywhere — because his two sons, Mitchell and Brady, were working around the clock to harvest their hay in Quincy, Washington.
Chelan County, PUD Move Forward With Malaga Waterpark
Chelan County and Chelan PUD are moving forward with plans for a waterfront Park in Malaga. Improvements would be made to a shoreline area on the Columbia River that would serve the roughly 5,000 people who live in the Malaga area. Lisa Downing with the county says the chosen location...
Curious If It Will Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?
Will It Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?. It's the question everyone is curious about, especially if you plan on doing any traveling for the impending holidays. Instead of just giving you a blanket, alls clear in the Yakima Valley how about we break it down by area so you have a better idea of what's in store for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24th.
Cattle drive to close US 97 north of Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash.- A cattle drive will close US 97 north of Cle Elum to vehicle traffic on November, 9. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the cattle drive will start around 1 p.m. and will last for a few hours as the cattle are moved to their winter grounds.
Master Gardeners needs you!
The gardening articles you enjoy each week are written by community volunteers who are certified as Master Gardeners by Washington State University. There are currently 30 Master Gardener programs within the 39 Washington state counties. In Yakima County, we celebrated our 40th year of service in 2020. In 1980, Dr....
Englewood Ave and N 40th Ave in Yakima closed to repairs and improvements
YAKIMA, Wash.- After minor leakage on the 50-year-old reservoir in Yakima, the city of Yakima is beginning repairs on Monday. Over the past several years, the piping and fixtures in the reservoir have started to deteriorate. Work is expected to be done by early March, the hours will be Monday...
Building Permits – November 2022
Wyckoff Farms Inc., 16601 Lemley Road, Prosser, $266,000 for new commercial. Contractor: Columbia River Steel & Construction. Provision Capital LLC, property on Chemical Drive, Kennewick, $30,000 for new commercial. Contractor: owner. Travis Hendrickson, 23804 E. Highway 397, Kennewick, $373,000 for new commercial. Contractor: W. McKay Construction LLC. AT&T Wireless, 3331...
BCSO warns of text billing scam
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is warning residents that scammers are sending text messages with phony links attached. The scam texters are pretending to be Amazon and are asking people to update their personal billing information. The BCSO is reminding people to not click on any...
2 candidates for Tri-Cities area WA state Legislature hold strong leads. 3rd race closer
In 2 of the races voters had to pick between two Republicans.
Yakima Jiffy Lube offering service to prevent catalytic converter theft, YPD says
YAKIMA-- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is letting community members know about a service being offered in Yakima to prevent catalytic converter theft. Jiffy Lube of Yakima is engraving vehicle VIN numbers on catalytic converters for free, YPD said in a Twitter post. They say there is no appointment needed.
How to Get a free steak at Yakima Steak Company
Yakima Steak Company is giving back to the community in a big way, by having free lunch on Veterans day November 11th. How do you get this lunch, well lucky for you we're gonna let you know everything. In order to get this free lunch you must have served in...
Amazon Text Scam Hitting Benton & Franklin Counties, Don’t Fall for it!
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning you of the latest scam involving texting. Don't fall for it. Scammers are texting phony links attached to messages. The scammers say they are Amazon and ask you to update your personal billing information on the provided link. NEVER click on any links...
Meta Marie Morrison, 76
Meta Marie Morrison, 76, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Jeaureld Hoppis, 93
Jeaureld Hoppis, 93, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7, at Cottage in the Meadow. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Lee R. Schoolcraft, 86
Lee R. Schoolcraft, 86, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 6, at Cottage in the Meadow. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Yakima. The accident occurred on Wapato Road close to State Route 97, according to the Washington State Patrol. A 42-year-old Zillah resident struck another vehicle in the intersection after running a red light. The driver was taken to the hospital with...
B-F Judge, Prosecuting Attorney Race Results Surprising?
Without the benefit of exit polling (asking voters why they voted the way they did) or a perceptual study, it's hard to predict what happened in these races. Judge Rodriguez retained, Benton County Prosecutor Race razor close. Judge Norma Rodriguez, an Inslee appointee, won re-election Tuesday. In February, Gov. Inslee...
Keith Robert Carr, 91
Keith Robert Carr, 91, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 6. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Stanton L. Hill, 53
Stanton L. Hill, 53, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7, in Richland. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, funeralhomesmith.com.
