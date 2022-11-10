ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piermont, NY

New Jersey 101.5

Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)

So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
CLARK, NJ
News 12

Friends of Old Bridge crash victim rally to raise thousands for family

A community in mourning is coming together after a fatal accident on Route 9 in Old Bridge on Wednesday. Freehold resident and pizza shop employee Arturo Luna, 33, was driving home with his family at Route 9 in Old Bridge when they were struck by a stolen vehicle. He died in the crash. His wife, father and children were rushed to the hospital.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
nyacknewsandviews.com

Weekly Rec: Edward Hopper’s Hudson River Boyhood:

OPENING RECEPTION: November 16, 2022, 6:00 – 7:30pm at the Hopper House, The reception is open to Museum Members, guests, and the public by reservation. Free. Click here to reserve SCREENING:November 16, 2022, “Hopper An American Love Story.” 8:00-9:30pm, with discussion, 9:30-10p, at The Nyack Center, 58 Depew Avenue, Nyack, NY​. The screening is open to the public by ticket purchase: $15 general public$12 Members of Edward Hopper House $12 Members of Rivertown Film Society. Click here to purchase tickets.
NYACK, NY
New Jersey 101.5

8 NJ restaurants that will cater your Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving is already here and if you’re not prepared or just don’t want to slave in the kitchen all day, catering your turkey dinner is not a bad option. Think about how exhausted you are after making a whole Thanksgiving meal for 10+ people. And then there’s the clean-up while everyone else is passed out on the couch watching football.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bayonne Police Capt. Paul Jamolawicz, 37-year veteran of the department, dies suddenly

The Bayonne Police Department is mourning the death of Capt. Paul Jamolawicz, a 37-year veteran of the department who passed away suddenly on Friday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Police Chief Robert Geisler said in a statement late Friday evening.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Ferocious Fire Destroys Little Ferry Home

UPDATE: An overnight fire consumed a private home in Little Ferry. Everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported in the blaze, which broke out in the 2½-story residence on Franklin Street, just off Redneck Avenue, shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Firefighters met heavy flames on...
LITTLE FERRY, NJ
Shore News Network

