DeLaney looks headed for Martinez mayoral win; Howard and McKillop lead council races

Walnut Creek: Incumbents Francois and Silva re-elected to City Council by wide margins
Walnut Creek residents apparently like their city council, re-electing Mayor Matt Francois and Councilmember Cindy Silva by wide margins Tuesday. Francois, a land-use lawyer who has been on the council since 2018, finished first with 36.6 percent of the vote. Silva, who was first elected in 2006 and served as mayor three times, was re-elected with 33.4 percent.
Pittsburg council newcomers Adams, Lopez join incumbent Scales-Preston on board
Pittsburg will have a new look on the City Council for at least the next couple of years. With Mayor Holland White and Councilmember Merl Craft both deciding not to run again, only incumbent Vice Mayor Shanelle Scales-Preston won re-election Tuesday night, with 26.4 percent of the vote. Joining her...
Ramachandran declares victory in race for Sheng Thao’s District 4 Oakland council seat
Janani Ramachandran declared victory Thursday in the race for the District 4 seat on the Oakland City Council. Current District 4 councilmember and council president pro tem Sheng Thao must give up her seat because she chose to run for mayor. Unofficial results last updated Thursday afternoon show Ramachandran with...
Brianne Zorn leapfrogs Lara Delaney into lead in race for Martinez major
MARTINEZ, Calif. (BCN)– Two days after Election Day, Martinez City Councilmember Brianne Zorn has jumped into the lead in the race to be the city’s next mayor. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Zorn had 23.96 percent of the vote. Planning Commissioner Sean Trambley also got a late push, leapfrogging the leader from the initial results […]
sfstandard.com
Election Update: Prop. E Loses, District 4 and Prop. D Races Remain Too Close to Call
Proposition E will not pass, according to new vote tallies released by the San Francisco Department of Elections this afternoon. Over 55% of voters cast ballots opposing the local ballot measure championed by San Francisco’s progressives to streamline the process for building affordable housing while maintaining local control over new housing production.
Loren Taylor leads pack of Oakland mayor hopefuls with ranked-choice results pending
City Councilmember Loren Taylor has the most first-choice votes in the race for Oakland mayor, according to preliminary results released early Wednesday, but results based on the city’s ranked-choice voting system have yet to be tabulated. In ranked-choice voting, the candidate who gets a majority of the votes wins....
santaclaranews.org
Lisa Gillmor Increases Lead In Santa Clara Mayor’s Race
After Wednesday’s update from the Registrar of Voters, Mayor Lisa Gillmor increased her lead over Councilmember Anthony Becker. She leads by 166 votes or 1.02 percent of the vote. An automatic recount happens if the vote is within .25 percent. Gillmor’s lead is currently 4 times greater than that...
calmatters.network
Election: Wiley holds lead but Price inches closer as district attorney's race still too close to call
Longtime county prosecutor Terry Wiley continues to narrowly lead the election for Alameda County district attorney, but civil rights attorney Pamela Price has taken to Twitter to say there is still time for her to make a comeback from second place. “As we expected, my opponent’s percentage lead is dwindling...
Richmond progressive Martinez wins mayor’s office; Butt, Robinson and Bana join council
Richmond Vice Mayor Eduardo Martinez just got promoted. Martinez beat three other candidates — including longtime councilmember Nat Bates — on Tuesday to replace Mayor Tom Butt, who was termed out after 27 years on the City Council. Martinez finished with 36 percent of the vote, beating community...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police chief accepts job with city of Martinez
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake’s police chief is preparing to move on to his next big assignment. Chief Andrew White has accepted a position with the Martinez Police Department. The Martinez City Council is set to approve his new employment contract at its meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16. His...
Incumbents Aliano, Hoffmeister joined by newcomer Nakamura on Concord council
Two of Concord’s three city council incumbents won re-election Tuesday night. While Mayor Dominic Aliano won back his District 3 seat unopposed, District 1 incumbent Laura Hoffmeister fought back two challengers and a September DUI conviction to retake her seat, which she has held since 1997. Former mayor and...
Gillmor clings to 166-vote lead over Becker in battle for another term as Santa Clara mayor
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor appears on track to be reelected by fewer than 200 votes. With all precincts in the city reporting as of Wednesday afternoon, Gillmor held a tenuous 50.5 percent to 49.5 percent lead over Santa Clara City Councilman Anthony Becker, with the two separated by only 166 votes.
losgatan.com
SB9 rules: Los Gatos introduces permanent lot-split ordinance
The Los Gatos Town Council introduced an ordinance Nov. 1 that would guide the development of lot-split housing, a type of project that’s been mandated by Sacramento in a bid to solve the affordability crisis. The permanent plan to address Senate Bill 9 would replace a stop-gap plan put...
Dorsey tops Mahogany in ranked-choice results to keep SF Board of Supervisors seat
Matt Dorsey appears to have kept his seat to represent District 6 on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election. As of Wednesday morning, Dorsey had secured about 58 percent of the vote after rounds of ranked-choice voting that eliminated competitors Cherelle Jackson and Billie Cooper. He garnered about 55 percent of first-choice votes.
eastcountytoday.net
Ken Carlson Earns Contra Costa County Board of Supervisor Seat
Pleasant Hill City Councilmember Ken Carlson has claimed victory over BART Director Debora Allen in the battle for District 4 seat on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. Carlson issued a statement proclaiming victory on Tuesday while Allen conceded the race. Although the county is expected to release updated...
Pleasant Hill’s Carlson leads CoCo District 4 supe race; Shess may get his council seat
Pleasant Hill City Councilmember Ken Carlson is headed to an apparent victory over BART board member Debora Allen in Tuesday’s race for the District 4 seat on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. With all precincts reporting just before midnight, Carlson had about 55 percent of the votes...
pioneerpublishers.com
Election night vote totals in Concord, Clayton and Pleasant Hill
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 9, 2022) —Votes are still being counted in Contra Costa County. However, the late night vote totals give a glimpse into the trends. The totals presented here were received just after midnight on Tuesday. The numbers shown are by no means final. The votes counted here come from those received by Nov. 7 and in-person votes cast Nov. 8. The county will continue to update the totals and plans to post updates each Friday by 5 p.m. until all votes are counted and certified.
Solano County voters appear to reject 3 out of 4 sales tax measures on ballot
SOLANO COUNTY – Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures but only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there was also a countywide measure. Only one, Measure P in Vallejo, was leading in the polls with 54.47 percent of votes in favor, according to the latest vote tallies published Thursday by the Solano County Registrar of Voters. If the results hold, Measure P will levy a sales tax of seven-eighths of one cent to raise about $18 million...
Canepa appears headed for victory in race for San Joaquin Co.’s 2nd supervisor district
Stockton City Council member Paul Canepa has the lead against the city’s former vice mayor Elbert Holman Jr. in Tuesday’s election to represent District 2 on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, according to the county’s unofficial election results. Holman and Canepa, both natives of the...
Ding holds 52-48 advantage over Colangelo in contest to join San Joaquin Co. supervisors
Unofficial election results on Wednesday show Steven Ding leading a contest for the District 4 seat on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. Ding currently has 52 percent and Steve Colangelo 48 percent in the Nov. 8 race to replace board chairman Chuck Winn, whose term ends in January.
