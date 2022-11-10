Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
West Feliciana Parish Schools: Rumor about improper student-teacher relationship ‘completely untrue’
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The superintendent of West Feliciana Parish Schools, Hollis Milton, recently became aware of a rumor going around involving a teacher and student. The rumor spread on social media and centered around an alleged improper student-teacher relationship within the school system. Milton says “the rumor...
theadvocate.com
Community gym coming to Gonzales for tutoring and sports is part of city's strategic plan
A $5 million community center and gym where kids and youth can get after-school tutoring — and a game of basketball or volleyball — is coming to Gonzales, helped along by a $3 million federal grant awarded this summer. The center, to be located on four acres on...
theadvocate.com
New leader named to lead literacy revamp in Baton Rouge schools
The architect of the ongoing revamp of literacy instruction in East Baton Rouge Parish has left for a job in her home state of Georgia after 21 months on the job and the parish school system is replacing her with the longtime head of its early childhood program. Supt. Sito...
brproud.com
Hundreds attend elaborate Veterans Day program in Iberville, Governor speaks
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — In Iberville Parish, those on the west side of the bridge honored military veterans on this Veterans Day. Governor John Bel Edwards a veteran himself was there. Right in the heart of Plaquemine, residents saluted our veterans with an elaborate program. Not only was it...
subr.edu
Southern University nursing dean named Louisiana 'Nursing School Administrator of the Year'
Sandra Chaisson Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University, has been named “Nursing School Administrator of the Year” for the state of Louisiana. The award was recently presented in conjunction with the annual Nightingale Award Gala, described as the Academy Awards for Nursing, on Oct. 28 at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. This highly competitive award, evaluated by a national panel of judges, required a rigorous review of the applicant’s achievements as a result of innovative visionary leadership, substantive lifelong learning, and participation in professional/community organizations. Brown was nominated for the award by her faculty.
Students could be suspended after large fight at Scotlandville Magnet High School Thursday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large fight broke out at Scotlandville Magnet High School at around 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, the altercation initially involved two students fighting. The statement from EBR Schools went on to say,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish recognizes veterans at Donaldsonville, Gonzales events
Veterans Day programs were held Nov. 11 at Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales and Ascension of Our Lord Church in Donaldsonville to honor service members both past and present. Veterans are recognized every year for their service in the United States armed forces. Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment stated...
theadvocate.com
Connie Bernard quit her school board race. But after surprisingly making a runoff, she's back
Following a stunning performance after ending her campaign, Connie Bernard said Wednesday she has changed her mind about giving up her School Board seat and will pursue a fourth term representing a portion of southeastern East Baton Rouge Parish. "After prayerful thought and discussion with my family and friends, I...
West Side Journal
Southern University Bayou Tri-Parish Alumni Chapter holds their installation
On August 28, 2022, the Southern University Bayou Tri-Parish Alumni Chapter held their installation ceremony for their 2022 -2024 officers. The BTP Alumni Chapter of Southern University serves the parishes of Iberville, West Baton Rouge, and Pointe Coupee. BTP’s Motto “Sustaining Southern University’s Legacy and Tradition with Loyalty and Excellence.” Those installed were President Thelma Jones, 1st Vice President Brenda Jasmine, 2nd Vice President Sheryl Mellieon, 3rd Vice President Cynthia Noel, Recording Secretary Latonia Warren-Critney, Financial Secretary Keith Mitchell, Treasurer Pamela Jones, Chaplain Eva Collins, Parliamentarian Betty Antoine, Historian Lisa Broadnax-Jackson, and Public Relations Coordinator Jada Joseph. The swearing-in ceremony was led by Southern University Alumni Federation President Carlton B. Jones Jr. Special attendance also included Edmond Jordan, Louisiana House of Representatives for District 29.
theadvocate.com
Incumbents returned to office in Ascension School Board race; open seats to bring 2 new faces
Two Ascension Parish School Board incumbents who drew challengers were returned to office by voters on Nov. 8, each with more than 70 percent of the vote. Republican Marty Bourgeois, representing District 4, Seat A, won with 72 percent of the vote over Independent candidate Jennifer Miranda. For the board's...
theadvocate.com
Having veteran council members bodes well for new Central mayor: 'We have an opportunity'
Central voters pushed out their mayor but kept much of the City Council in place four years after electing a new leader and almost entirely new council in response to the city's slow recovery from the 2016 floods. The defeat of Mayor David Barrow to Mayor Pro Tem Wade Evans...
theadvocate.com
Rachel Brown resigns as principal at Lafayette High; will remain until Thanksgiving break
Lafayette High School is looking for a new principal, after Rachel Brown recently submitted her resignation to the Lafayette Parish School System. Brown, who has been the principal at Lafayette High since 2019, will continue to operate as the lead administrator at the school until the Thanksgiving break. “I am...
theadvocate.com
Writing prompt leads to publication for Baton Rouge author Emily Cogburn
What began as a writing exercise has evolved into Emily Beck Cogburn’s latest short story, “Chainsaw,” published in Chapter House Journal. “I entered a contest where I was given the first and last paragraphs and had to write something like a hundred paragraphs in between. I also wasn’t allowed to use dialogue,” Baton Rouge author Cogburn said.
theadvocate.com
LSU student government 'strongly condemns' President Tate over campus building names
The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive. The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille,...
wbrz.com
EBR Schools, city constables collect canned foods for families in need
BATON ROUGE - Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and four elementary schools are preparing by giving back to the community. The Baton Rouge City Constables along with Glen Oaks Park, Forest Heights, University Terrace, and Buchanan Elementary Schools have teamed up to collect canned food for those in need of a hot meal for Thanksgiving.
bizmagsb.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state’s energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission oversees Louisiana’s public utilities...
Livingston Parish Councilman Bubba Harris stepping away from position
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Councilman R.C. ‘Bubba’ Harris is resigning from office. The District 5 councilman sent a letter to his colleagues last week, announcing he was retiring due to health reasons. Harris was in the third year of his second term, but he previously...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
East Ascension, Dutchtown, Ascension Catholic advance in LHSAA football playoffs
Three Ascension Parish teams advanced with wins in the opening round of the 2022 LHSAA football playoffs. East Ascension, the 15th seed, shut out West Ouachita, 18th, in a 37-0 victory at Spartan Stadium in Gonzales. Dutchtown, the 14th seed, also posted a dominant win over Parkway, 19th, with a...
theadvocate.com
What's with the diagonal streets in Beauregard Town in Baton Rouge? Curious Louisiana answers.
Ira Wray frequently drives downtown and can’t help but notice four diagonal streets that approach a two-block area of Government Street. “It looks like there would’ve had to be something important or interesting at the center many years ago, but now it’s mostly just a law office, a church and a McDonalds,” Wray said. “What used to be here?
brproud.com
Large fight breaks out at Scotlandville High School, 10-12 students face suspension
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has issued a statement about multiple fights that happened at Scotlandville Magnet High School Thursday, Nov. 10. The fight started with two students but escalated as the crowd began to grow. It was believed shots were fired,...
