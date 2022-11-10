ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brproud.com

West Feliciana Parish Schools: Rumor about improper student-teacher relationship ‘completely untrue’

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The superintendent of West Feliciana Parish Schools, Hollis Milton, recently became aware of a rumor going around involving a teacher and student. The rumor spread on social media and centered around an alleged improper student-teacher relationship within the school system. Milton says “the rumor...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

New leader named to lead literacy revamp in Baton Rouge schools

The architect of the ongoing revamp of literacy instruction in East Baton Rouge Parish has left for a job in her home state of Georgia after 21 months on the job and the parish school system is replacing her with the longtime head of its early childhood program. Supt. Sito...
BATON ROUGE, LA
subr.edu

Southern University nursing dean named Louisiana 'Nursing School Administrator of the Year'

Sandra Chaisson Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University, has been named “Nursing School Administrator of the Year” for the state of Louisiana. The award was recently presented in conjunction with the annual Nightingale Award Gala, described as the Academy Awards for Nursing, on Oct. 28 at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. This highly competitive award, evaluated by a national panel of judges, required a rigorous review of the applicant’s achievements as a result of innovative visionary leadership, substantive lifelong learning, and participation in professional/community organizations. Brown was nominated for the award by her faculty.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish recognizes veterans at Donaldsonville, Gonzales events

Veterans Day programs were held Nov. 11 at Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales and Ascension of Our Lord Church in Donaldsonville to honor service members both past and present. Veterans are recognized every year for their service in the United States armed forces. Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment stated...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
West Side Journal

Southern University Bayou Tri-Parish Alumni Chapter holds their installation

On August 28, 2022, the Southern University Bayou Tri-Parish Alumni Chapter held their installation ceremony for their 2022 -2024 officers. The BTP Alumni Chapter of Southern University serves the parishes of Iberville, West Baton Rouge, and Pointe Coupee. BTP’s Motto “Sustaining Southern University’s Legacy and Tradition with Loyalty and Excellence.” Those installed were President Thelma Jones, 1st Vice President Brenda Jasmine, 2nd Vice President Sheryl Mellieon, 3rd Vice President Cynthia Noel, Recording Secretary Latonia Warren-Critney, Financial Secretary Keith Mitchell, Treasurer Pamela Jones, Chaplain Eva Collins, Parliamentarian Betty Antoine, Historian Lisa Broadnax-Jackson, and Public Relations Coordinator Jada Joseph. The swearing-in ceremony was led by Southern University Alumni Federation President Carlton B. Jones Jr. Special attendance also included Edmond Jordan, Louisiana House of Representatives for District 29.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Writing prompt leads to publication for Baton Rouge author Emily Cogburn

What began as a writing exercise has evolved into Emily Beck Cogburn’s latest short story, “Chainsaw,” published in Chapter House Journal. “I entered a contest where I was given the first and last paragraphs and had to write something like a hundred paragraphs in between. I also wasn’t allowed to use dialogue,” Baton Rouge author Cogburn said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

EBR Schools, city constables collect canned foods for families in need

BATON ROUGE - Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and four elementary schools are preparing by giving back to the community. The Baton Rouge City Constables along with Glen Oaks Park, Forest Heights, University Terrace, and Buchanan Elementary Schools have teamed up to collect canned food for those in need of a hot meal for Thanksgiving.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

What's with the diagonal streets in Beauregard Town in Baton Rouge? Curious Louisiana answers.

Ira Wray frequently drives downtown and can’t help but notice four diagonal streets that approach a two-block area of Government Street. “It looks like there would’ve had to be something important or interesting at the center many years ago, but now it’s mostly just a law office, a church and a McDonalds,” Wray said. “What used to be here?
BATON ROUGE, LA

