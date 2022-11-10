Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Boyfriend proposes moments after finding lost engagement ring in Texas tornado debris
Nothing could stop this Texas couple’s engagement — not even a tornado and a lost ring, video shows. A tornado swept through Lamar County on Friday, Nov. 4, destroying Dakota Hudson and Lauren Patterson’s home in Paris, the couple told KXAS on Wednesday, Nov. 9. “We could...
Centre Daily
Caesars Sportsbook Illinois Promo Code MCBETFULL Provides $1250 First-Bet Insurance
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. This Sunday the suddenly respectable Bears look to get back in the win column against division-rival Detroit. If you believe Chicago can bounce back from a close loss against the Dolphins but want to hedge a little bit, the Caesars Sportsbook Illinois promo code MCBETFULL provides users with up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance along with 1,000 reward credits and 1,000 tier credits.
Comments / 0