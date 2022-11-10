Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
Related
Walton County daycare worker arrested, charged with assaulting child
WALTON COUNTY, Ga — A Walton County daycare worker was arrested and charged with child assault on Friday, Loganville police said. Police said Amara Hazzard, 25, was arrested a short distance from the Strong Roots Academy’s building on the 100 block of Generation Boulevard. The exact details surrounding...
Man identified as victim in fatal Waffle House shooting
DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting. The identity of the person shot and killed at a DeKalb County Waffle House on Thursday was released by officials. DeKalb Police said that 24-year-old Kaleel Goss was identified on Saturday as the victim of the fatal...
CNA caregiver sentenced 20 years for elder abuse in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A caregiver was sentenced to 20 years after a video showing elder abuse was found on a home security system by the victim's family, according to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office. The CNA caregiver was filling in at an 86-year-old woman's home when a...
‘Operation Hamburglar’ nabs 3 Georgia teens accused of armed robbery
Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators charged three juveniles with armed robbery as they investigated a string of Commercial Armed Robberies that involved seven different fast food restaurants and one pharmacy. The Sheriff’s department has named the investigation “Operation Hamburglar.”. These armed robberies were committed from January through May.
Metro Atlanta officer buys gas for woman who was recently robbed
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — One McDonough police officer is helping to spread kindness around the city, one day at a time. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officer Harrison spoke with a driver who was recently involved in a robbery. Officials said the driver was struggling...
fox5atlanta.com
Fugitive squad tracks down man who threatened, kidnapped woman in front of her kids
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police have released details in a domestic disturbance that led to an arrest on Saturday. The police and sheriff's department said they worked together to track down Joseph Lee after an investigation revealed he held a woman at gunpoint, threatening to kill her in front of her children before attempting to kidnap her and steal her vehicle when she escaped.
fox5atlanta.com
Warrant: Man recorded video of polling machines, slapped Cobb County voter
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man went to jail after an incident at a Mableton polling location on Election Day, according to an arrest warrant. Law enforcement said Jesse Hunt was using his phone to take video of polling machines. The document states a poll worker told him to put his phone away, but he refused.
The Citizen Online
Police raid of 2 Stevens Entry apartments nets 2 felons arrested, drugs seized
Search warrants executed at The Greens at Peachtree City apartments on Nov. 10 resulted in several arrests and the seizure of various illegal drugs. More information will be forthcoming. “In the early morning hours of Nov. 10, members of the Peachtree City Police Department’s Special Response Team, with the assistance...
13-year-old arrested after ‘foolish’ bomb threat at Fulton preschool
ROSWELL, Ga. — A 13-year-old has been arrested after making a “prank” phone call about a bomb at a Roswell preschool. Police say the teenager called 911 on November 3 and said there was a bomb at The Goddard School on Holcomb Bridge Road before hanging up.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 1 through Nov. 7, 2022:. Jonathan Harrison♦ , 31, Northglenn Court, Conyers; criminal trespass, giving false name/address or birthdate to...
Manhunt underway for man police say kidnapped, raped, carjacked woman
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman before stealing her car. According to police reports, a woman told police that she had been kidnapped from a southwest Atlanta nightclub around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 near Lee and White streets.
Austell woman gets 9 years for bank fraud, PPP fraud other charges
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Georgia woman has been sentenced to 9 years in prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and COVID-relief fraud, federal prosecutors said. Chrystal Slaughter, 34, of Austell, Georgia, was also ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution to the victims in the case, U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said in a news release Thursday.
Man charged, 106 dogs rescued from dog fighting operation at Paulding County home
More than a hundred dogs were rescued from a Paulding County home after a man was arrested Tuesday for running a dog-fig...
fox5atlanta.com
Jonesboro residents interrupting car break-in met with gunfire
JONESBORO, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are investigating a car break-in that led to a shooting inside a Jonesboro neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Residents on Winding Way Lane were awakened by the sound of gunfire when homeowners confronted two people trying to break into their car and the suspects opened fire.
Child shot at DeKalb County apartment complex, police say
CLARKSTON , Ga. — Clarkston police are currently investigating after a child was shot at an apartment complex. Officers say they were called to the Peachtree Creek on Ponce Apartments on East Ponce De Leon Ave. at 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening after a 911 caller said they heard a gunshot.
'I want the truth' | Aunt of Paulding County woman continues to push for answers after her niece was found shot inside her bathroom
DALLAS — It's been five years since Heather Turner's husband said he found his wife shot inside the couple's bathroom at their home on Buck Trail in Dallas, Georgia. It's 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Andy Turner called 911. He told the 911 dispatcher, "My wife just shot herself."
Woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $200,000 for fraud in Mississippi, Georgia
An Austell, Georgia woman was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and committing COVID-relief fraud while on pretrial release, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Rodregas Owens of the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General – Atlanta Field Division.
17-year-old girl dead, man critical after DeKalb doorbell camera captures dozens of gunshots
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 17-year-old girl is dead after she was shot late Thursday night, DeKalb police said. Police say they arrived at a Valero gas station in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road on a person shot call after 11 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Surveillance video shows shooting that killed brother and sister watching TV
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — New video obtained by Channel 2 shows the moment gunfire rang out, leaving a pair of siblings watching TV dead. More than 30 shots were fired into the house. Bullets went through walls, windows and even some of the solar panels on the roof of the Olde St. home in Stone Mountain.
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged in deadly Gwinnett shooting, motive still under investigation
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police identified a man accused of a deadly shooting on Wednesday evening in a parking lot near Duluth Highway at Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County. Around 6 p.m., officers were called out to the 2300 block of Stephens Center Drive after a report of a person shot. Gwinnett County police said officers found a man, 18-year-old Donoven Jones from Powder Springs, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Reason.com
Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0