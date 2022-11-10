ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovejoy, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

11Alive

Man identified as victim in fatal Waffle House shooting

DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting. The identity of the person shot and killed at a DeKalb County Waffle House on Thursday was released by officials. DeKalb Police said that 24-year-old Kaleel Goss was identified on Saturday as the victim of the fatal...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fugitive squad tracks down man who threatened, kidnapped woman in front of her kids

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police have released details in a domestic disturbance that led to an arrest on Saturday. The police and sheriff's department said they worked together to track down Joseph Lee after an investigation revealed he held a woman at gunpoint, threatening to kill her in front of her children before attempting to kidnap her and steal her vehicle when she escaped.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 1 through Nov. 7, 2022:. Jonathan Harrison♦ , 31, Northglenn Court, Conyers; criminal trespass, giving false name/address or birthdate to...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jonesboro residents interrupting car break-in met with gunfire

JONESBORO, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are investigating a car break-in that led to a shooting inside a Jonesboro neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Residents on Winding Way Lane were awakened by the sound of gunfire when homeowners confronted two people trying to break into their car and the suspects opened fire.
JONESBORO, GA
Magnolia State Live

Woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $200,000 for fraud in Mississippi, Georgia

An Austell, Georgia woman was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and committing COVID-relief fraud while on pretrial release, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Rodregas Owens of the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General – Atlanta Field Division.
AUSTELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged in deadly Gwinnett shooting, motive still under investigation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police identified a man accused of a deadly shooting on Wednesday evening in a parking lot near Duluth Highway at Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County. Around 6 p.m., officers were called out to the 2300 block of Stephens Center Drive after a report of a person shot. Gwinnett County police said officers found a man, 18-year-old Donoven Jones from Powder Springs, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
