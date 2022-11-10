ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, MA

Vigil planned for Case student killed in crash

By Audrey Cooney, The Herald News
 3 days ago
SWANSEA — A vigil today will honor a 17-year-old Joseph Case High School student who died in a car crash last week.

“It's extremely devastating whenever you lose someone, especially so young,” said Chris Costa, principal at Case.

Costa said Kielec was an upbeat, hardworking student.

"His teachers described him as a friendly, warm person with a good sense of humor,” he said.

Kielec was also an accomplished member of Scouts of America. His troop has set up an online fundraiser to help offset funeral expenses.

“A youth leader in Troop 303 Swansea, MA, Ethan was a very energetic leader and lead by example. He listened to other scouts helping them achieve their goals. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s Honor Society, and had been working on his Eagle project,” the fundraiser’s description read in part.

The vigil is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Swansea Memorial Park, field 2, 358 Milford Road.

