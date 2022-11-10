Fast feet: Top 10 Fall River area boys cross country runners of all time

Our top 10 list for boys’ cross country is 40% a family affair. The honorees include two sets of brothers, the Lussiers from Somerset High and the Donnellys from Bishop Connolly. (Interesting note: The Donnelly boys were from Somerset).

They all take a back seat to our choice for all-time best, Durfee High School’s Ronnie Ferreira. So, stretch a little and enjoy this quick jog down Greater Fall River’s cross country memory lane.

RONNIE FERREIRA, Durfee High School

The top cross country runner in Durfee history gets our nod as Greater Fall River’s all-time best on the trails, paths and roads that make up a cross-country course

Ferreira, Class of 1995, capped his high school cross country career by finishing second in Division 1 at the All State meet. He won the City Championships three straight years (setting course records at all three schools) and took first place at the State Coaches Meet three straight years.

As a senior he also won the prestigious Catholic Memorial Invitational.

“He trained hard. He trained real hard,” said Dave Ozug, Ferreira’s cross country coach at Durfee. “He wanted to be the best.”

Ozug, a former standout runner at Durfee and Southeastern Massachusetts University, liked to run speed workouts with his athletes. Ferreira was the lone Hilltopper Ozug just could not keep pace with.

Pre-Durfee, Ferreira did well in local road races, especially for his age, so he was no mystery when he showed at practice his freshman year. He was solid from the start, and was the No. 1 Hilltopper by the end of his freshman year. From there, the talent and training and growth brought him to the elite level statewide.

“He got much stronger as he got older,” Ozug said.

As a junior, Ferreira finished third at Eastern Massachusetts D1 and fourth All State. His senior season, he was second at EMass and All State, losing both times to defending state champion Seth Williams of Plymouth South.

PHIL LUSSIER, Somerset High School

Best known as the area’s all-time best miler in track and field, Lussier was also one of the very best cross country runners. A three-time qualifier for the All State Championships, he took sixth place there as a senior. A Somerset High hall of famer, Lussier is a member of the Class of 1982.

BRIAN RAMOS, Bishop Connolly

Strong, fast and determined, Ramos, Class of 1990, was a two-time all-state selection. As a senior he took seventh place at All State (first top 10 finish in school history) after winning EMass Class D and placed sixth at the prestigious Catholic Memorial Invitational. He was a two-time winner of the City Championships.

RENE GAGNON, Durfee High School

A member of the Class of 1989, Gagnon Put together two undefeated dual meet seasons. He placed fourth at the State Coaches Invitational and twice took fifth in his division at the Eastern Massachusetts Championships. He was the first Durfee male to qualify for the All State Championships and placed 19th.

ED LUSSIER, Somerset High School

Yes, he is Phil’s brother. Older brother. Ed Lussier helped put Somerset High School cross country on the map in the early 1970s. He was the frequent No. 1 finisher on the Raiders’ spectacular 1971 team that captured the State Division 4 Championship. He went on to compete for Providence College.

MIKE DONNELLY, Bishop Connolly High School

Inspired by Brian Ramos (three years ahead of him), Donnelly (Class of 1993) continued the Cougar tradition of cross country excellence. He ran All State four times and a three-time EAC all star. A walk-on at Providence College, Donnelly became an NCAA All American and settled in as one of the country’s best distance runners and qualified for the 2000 Olympic Trials at 10K.

KEVIN DONNELLY, Bishop Connolly High School

The second half of the second brother combination on our list, the younger Donnelly set the Connolly home course class record in all four of his seasons. A multiple Eastern Athletic Conference all star, he won the City Championships.

BILLY ROBITAILLE, Somerset High School

One of the top runners from Hall of Fame coach Dick Bernardo’s era at SHS, Robitaille blossomed his senior year. Combining his speed and endurance, he qualified as an individual to run in the All State Championships.

ARTHUR BRAGA, Diman Regional

An extraordinarily dedicated athlete, Braga was a standout for the Bengals in the mid-1990s. He had a runnerup to Kevin Donnelly (see above) at the City Championships, sizzling the 2.6 miles in 12:41.

MIKE HALLAL, Joseph Case High School

Four decades after Hallal made his indelible mark with the Cardinal cross country program, he still holds the school record on the 2.5-mile course with a 12:49. He was a league all star who next took his running talents (cross country, track) to Southeastern Massachusetts University.

