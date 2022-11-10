Being courteous while driving; why teachers leaving profession: Letters, Nov. 10, 2022

Time to extend courtesy to our roadways

Thank you Blake Fontenay for your recent column on traffic. I’ve considered writing many times about this problem.

I am, by all reports, an excellent driver; yet I feel very uncomfortable on U.S. 1 — especially traveling over the Roosevelt Bridge — and I warn visitors from other states or countries to beware. They've thanked me afterward, saying they are sadly surprised at the rudeness and recklessness.

I also want to say thank you to the Stuart Police/Martin County sheriff for the recent increased presence of police cars on U.S. 1. I’ve noticed (with relief and pleasure) drivers have reduced their speeds and no longer get right on my bumper when I'm observing the speed limit.

Before the tragic accident and increased police presence, many of us felt as if we'd accidentally gotten into the Atlanta 500. I read, with interest, remarks that “ticketing” would not be the answer. While I’m not an expert on traffic control, I have some reservations about that.

So, here is a challenge for the readers: First, drive on Indian River Drive for a few blocks in Sewall’s Point. Notice that the speed limit is 35 and everyone is observing it.

Notice that nobody is tailgating you (with the not-so-subtle message that you are in their way). Sewall’s Point police enforce speed limits and we all know that. Now for the second part of the challenge: Try driving the speed limit on U.S. 1 and especially the Roosevelt Bridge. See how the experience differs.

We all have important appointments with time constraints. Many of us work (I do). I read that we’ve been designated as a “friendly city.” Can we extend that friendliness and courtesy to our roadways?

Kendra Brown, Stuart

We are losing some of our best teachers

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, I became a teacher’s assistant of sorts via virtual schooling for the second half of first grade and all of second grade.

I can assure you there was never any discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity being taught in any classroom. The bill forbidding discussion of such topics leaves me perplexed. Now Gov. Ron DeSantis is trying to restrict the way race-related topics can be taught in the classroom. That includes any instruction that “compels” students to experience psychological distress as a result of crimes against humanity committed by some hate group.

Christians are strongly encouraged to love one another, show hospitality to strangers, remember those in prison as if we were together with them in prison, and to remember those who are mistreated as if we ourselves were suffering. As a child, I remember the sadness I felt on Palm Sunday with the reading of the “Passion of Christ.”

An innocent man was condemned to death by a hostile mob shouting, “Crucify Him!" As I got older, I began to understand and appreciate that the narrative of the Passion was an integral part of the story of our salvation.

With these absurd new laws, Gov. DeSantis is asking us not to experience compassion, sympathy, and empathy. You can’t compel someone to have compassion. Empathy and compassion are deeply personal emotions. All teachers can do is teach history the way history unfolded and without whitewashing events that some might find uncomfortable.

There are passages in the Bible that could be considered too salacious for public viewing, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see The Good Book at the top of the next list of banned books in Florida. Wake up! We are losing some of our best teachers because of all this hogwash.

Cecile Scofield, Palm City

Enduring hardships for a cause

Political divisions run so deep in this town that no degree of economic pain is so great as to sway a single vote.

Case in point on a recent visit to a local bike store for a new inner tube I came upon a Republican and a Democrat having a debate on the economy.

It went something like this:

Customer No. 1: "I don't care how bad the economy gets, I'll never vote for a Republican and I don't want or have any Republican friends. Furthermore, I'll disown my very own mother if she were a Republican."

Customer No. 2: "Is my bike ready? I need some fresh air."

I concluded, by what I observed, that people will endure any number of hardships in support of a cause no matter how grave or dire the outcome.

I have friends and family on both sides of the aisle. I won't abandon them because of their views, and when we gather this Thanksgiving to share a meal this year we'll pass the gravy and leave the debate to the talking heads. Unless of course I can't afford to buy a turkey.

Bart Hollobaugh, Jensen Beach

Here's how to fix inflation, help people

Causes for current inflation are apparent. Price hikes generally are caused by too few supplies for demand.

The three-year COVID pandemic created pent-up demand for goods and services. It also reduced the labor market, further diminishing output of goods and services. Closing down the economy and increasing federal spending by the Biden administration also created greater demand and less supply.

In addition, by forcing reduction of fossil and coal production in the country, the Biden administration raised prices on fuel. About 70% of agricultural and merchandise goods move throughout the country by trucks. Truck companies passed on higher fuel costs to their customers. Higher fuel costs also added to the inflation experienced by the general public.

Fertilizer, critical to agriculture production, is dependent on fossil fuel. Domestic chemical companies are forced to purchase expensive overseas fuel. Those costs are passed onto the agriculture producers, who pass them onto the consumer.

The Federal Reserve was aware of this problem, but took no action. Also, the Fed exacerbated inflation by keeping interest rates too low too long, then ratcheting them up too quickly once Powell was reappointed chairman by the Biden administration.

By raising interest rates rapidly, the Fed further reduced goods available as companies have laid off employees.

The solution. The Fed must stop raising interest rates. The Biden administration needs to hold off on new spending programs. The nation needs to become energy independent again to force OPEC to lower costs of fossil fuel. This would increase employment, increase the supply of goods and services and ultimately stabilize prices.

Stanford Erickson, Vero Beach, covered business and the economy as a journalist for 40 years.

Where is the decency regarding Hunter Biden?

In reference to Susan Southard's Nov. 6 letter, speaking of sons, since when does President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, or any other son, have the right to use illegal drugs and never be arrested, or make millions of dollars cutting deals with foreign countries, without having any credentials other than his father's position?

Where is the decency in that? With high inflation, drugs pouring into our country due to President Biden's open border, schools teaching young children gender options, gasoline prices through the roof, all due to the president and his administration, and there's a letter about a Twitter post?

I think Ms. Southard's sense of decency is misplaced. But she is right about one thing — the bullies are in control.

Vera Cavallo, Stuart