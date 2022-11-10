ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Quite a lot of people’ may vote for Hancock, says Northern Ireland Secretary

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bg95I_0j5bcxtY00

The Northern Ireland Secretary has suggested “quite a lot of people” in the House of Commons and House of Lords have downloaded “a certain app” so they can vote for Matt Hancock to do trials on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The 44-year-old former health secretary joined the cast of the ITV reality show on Wednesday, after facing much criticism over his decision from the public and fellow politicians, with his jungle arrival met with a mixture of shock, incredulity and uncontrollable laughter from his campmates.

Shortly after arriving, he took part in the Beastly Burrows Bushtucker Trial challenge alongside fellow late entry Seann Walsh – and was later selected again by the public to face a second trial, the Tentacles of Terror, to be seen during Thursday night’s episode.

Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News, Chris Heaton-Harris said: “He should be here with us voting and debating in Parliament.”

He added: “So, I know the format of the show. I do believe there’s quite a lot of people in a building not too far away from here, the House of Commons and the House of Lords, who’ve downloaded a certain app so they can vote. I’m not sure if that’s a good thing.

“I read this morning what he said about how he wants to prove that all MPs are human, and that’s actually, you know, that is true. All MPs are human, but I think we do that every day in our constituencies and what we do in Parliament.”

Comedian Walsh, who made headlines in 2018 when he was pictured kissing his married Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones, doubled over in fits of laughter after meeting Hancock in the jungle, later exclaiming to the Bush Telegraph “Matt Hancock!” and laughing even more.

Hancock caused a further stir as he entered the main camp, with many of the show’s famous faces shocked to see the West Suffolk MP, who had the Conservative Party whip removed after announcing his plans to join the show.

Following the arrivals of Hancock and Walsh, radio DJ Chris Moyles paid a visit to the Bush Telegraph and said: “Oh my god, two new people have arrived.

“One of them is Seann Walsh and the other one – I’ve got to go back and double check.”

Also speaking in the Bush Telegraph, soap star Sue Cleaver said: “I don’t know what to say.”

Later, in a one-on-one exchange with Hancock, Loose Women star Charlene White asked him: “Why are you here?”

“Because, honest truth, there are so few ways in which politicians can show that we are human beings,” Hancock replied, to which White flashed a disbelieving look.

Earlier, referring to the politician’s role in televised press conferences during the coronavirus pandemic, Moyles, 48, asked: “You’ve got to get it out of the way for me… Please just say ‘Next slide please’, and I’m really happy.”

After Hancock willingly said: “Next slide please”, Culture Club frontman Boy George told him: “You’re really going to get it. You’re really going to get it. Not from me, I mean, just from…”

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly also took Hancock’s arrival as an opportunity to poke fun at UK politics and jokingly addressed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“I’m not sure how Matt is going to cope in camp though,” Ant said.

“You know, surrounded by people who don’t know what they’re doing, making it up as they go along and just trying to get by day to day.”

Hancock and Walsh left campmates somewhat disappointed after winning only six out of 11 stars in the Beastly Burrows challenge.

At the end of Wednesday’s episode, Ant and Dec revealed that Hancock would also face a second Bushtucker Trial, with the MP replying: “Do you know what, I just knew it was going to be me and I still felt nervous.”

Politics-watchers joined regular viewers to watch Hancock’s arrival on Wednesday, while some political opponents hit out at the MP once again for his decision to enter the jungle.

The Liberal Democrats’ Twitter account said: “Never mind #ImACeleb and trying to win meals for a jungle camp, Matt Hancock should be in the UK, in his office, and delivering for constituents wondering where their next meal will come from.

“You’re not a celebrity. You’re an MP with a job to do.”

– I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on Thursday on ITV

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Hancock and Boy George face fermented plums and worse in first IAC eating trial

Boy George gags on fermented plums while Matt Hancock worriedly looks on during the first I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! eating trial of the series. Thursday night saw the public vote for the pair to take part in La Cucaracha Cafe, meaning The Cockroach Cafe in English – marking Hancock’s third consecutive challenge since arriving in camp.
newschain

Matt Hancock hunts through offal-filled trough in latest I’m A Celebrity trial

Matt Hancock searches through a trough of offal inside a room containing thousands of flies in his latest trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. The public voted on Saturday night for the former health secretary, 44, to take part in his fifth consecutive challenge since joining the ITV show on Wednesday.
newschain

Olivia Attwood reveals blood test result forced her to quit I’m A Celebrity camp

Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after a routine blood test showed she was anaemic. The test, which all the contestants undergo randomly throughout the show, also showed low sodium and potassium levels, leading staff to immediately take her to hospital.
newschain

Matt Hancock covered in slime and feathers during latest I’m A Celebrity trial

Matt Hancock was covered in slime and pelted with feathers and custard as he took part in his fourth challenge on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. Following a public vote, the former health secretary, 44, and his 23-year-old campmate Owen Warner, known as Romeo Nightingale in Hollyoaks, were chosen for Friday’s trial.
newschain

Iranian man who inspired Spielberg film The Terminal dies in Paris airport

An Iranian man who inspired Steven Spielberg’s film The Terminal has died in Charles de Gaulle Airport where he lived for 18 years. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in Terminal 2F on Saturday, according to an official with the Paris airport authority. Police and a medical...
newschain

Noose found at Obama Presidential Centre construction site

The firm building the Obama Presidential Centre has suspended operations after a noose was found at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of black-owned construction firms, said it reported the incident to police and “will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible”. It also offered a 100,000 dollar (£86,000) reward.
newschain

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of killed rapper

Fans have gathered to remember killed rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in Atlanta near to where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
ATLANTA, GA
newschain

Thomas Frank feels win at Man City all the sweeter against Erling Haaland

Brentford boss Thomas Frank felt his side’s stunning victory at Manchester City was all the sweeter coming against a side containing Erling Haaland. The return of the prolific Haaland to City’s starting line-up for the first time in five games after injury had been the headline news prior to Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.
newschain

Queen’s service and duty praised at Festival of Remembrance

The Queen’s dedicated service and duty have been hailed at the annual Festival of Remembrance attended by the King and other members of the royal family. Charles and his siblings, the Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex, watched on as archive footage of their late mother was played at the Royal Albert Hall.
VIRGINIA STATE
newschain

George Miller and Harrison Biggins fired Doncaster to victory at Grimsby

Doncaster produced a cut-throat attacking display to sweep aside Grimsby with a 3-1 win at Blundell Park. George Miller scored twice, either side of a wonder strike from Harrison Biggins, before Grimsby striker John McAtee marked his return from injury with a late consolation. For the opener, Miller drifted wide...
newschain

Pope marks Day of the Poor by hosting hundreds for lunch at Vatican

Pope Francis denounced the “sirens of populism” as he called for a renewed commitment to helping the poor, homeless and migrants amid Italy’s latest migration debate. Francis celebrated the Catholic Church’s World Day of the Poor on Sunday by inviting hundreds of poor and homeless people and migrants into the Vatican for a special Mass and lunch.
newschain

Mike McMeeken says Samoa semi-final will not be a ‘walk in the park’ for England

England second row Mike McMeeken is anticipating a transformed Samoa side when they meet in Saturday’s World Cup semi-final at the Emirates. The two nations faced off in their tournament opener nearly a month ago, with the Samoans coming in with high expectations but ultimately losing 60-6 to the hosts.
newschain

Union leader accuses Government of ‘deliberately running down’ NHS

The leader of the UK’s largest trade union has accused the Government of “deliberately running down the NHS”. Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, said she fears the path is being laid for an “organisation” to be appointed to take over the running of the health service.
newschain

Murder accused ‘said alleged victim took own life to avoid talking about her’

A man accused of murder said he told people his alleged victim had “taken her own life” so he could avoid talking about her, a court has heard. Mark Brown, 41, of Squirrel Close in St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex, is charged with the murders of Leah Ware, 33 and Alexandra Morgan, 34, six months apart in 2021.
newschain

Steve Cooper plans to make the most of training ground time during World Cup

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says his side have to use the World Cup break to its full effect to help them kick on in the second half of the season. Forest’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace ensured they would not go into the six-week hiatus bottom of the Premier League, with Morgan Gibbs-White’s second-half goal earning just a third victory of what has been a difficult opening part of the campaign.
newschain

US, Japan and South Korea vow unified response to threat from North

Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea have vowed a unified, co-ordinated response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, with the US president declaring the three-way partnership is “even more important than it’s ever been”. Mr Biden met separately with...
newschain

Kyiv vows to continue pushing Russians out after success in Kherson

Ukraine’s president has vowed to keep pushing Russian forces out of his country after they withdrew from Kherson, leaving behind devastation, hunger and booby traps. The Russian retreat from the city marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine’s pushback against Moscow’s invasion almost nine months ago. Kherson residents hugged and kissed the arriving Ukrainian troops in rapturous scenes.
newschain

Brendan Rodgers backs David Moyes to turn things around at West Ham

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has no doubt David Moyes will turn things around at West Ham. There are rumblings of unrest in the fanbase after the Hammers slipped to a ninth defeat in 15 matches, their worst start to a top-flight season since 1976. But Moyes has credit in the...
newschain

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst frustrated as Rangers fail to take chances at St Mirren

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst believes Rangers paid the price for profligacy in the 1-1 draw against St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday. The visitors had chances before and after Saints striker Jonah Ayunga drove the home side into the lead from close range two minutes into the second half. Gers skipper...

Comments / 0

Community Policy