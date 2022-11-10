'Finding their way': Monroe Central girls basketball building around young core in 2022-23

DALEVILLE, Ind. — Monroe Central girls basketball on Tuesday earned its first victory of the season, a gritty 29-25 performance at Daleville High School.

Two years ago, the Golden Bears won just three games total before bouncing back in 2021-22 with a 12-11 record. But the program graduated five key seniors who accounted for 53.4% of its scoring, leaving head coach Brock Morrison and a class of up-and-coming sophomores to pick up the slack.

Monroe Central (1-1) opened its season with a 57-22 loss at Frankton, so rebounding with a clutch Mid-Eastern Conference win was an important first step for this young core.

"It's huge. We just have to take it one day at a time," Morrison said. "It's trying to get the kids' heads wrapped around what we need to do to get better, and then coming to work on it every day so we can get where we want to be."

IHSAA basketrball:20 East Central Indiana girls basketball players to watch in 2022-23

The game itself wasn't pretty, with both sides endured long stretches of scoreless play and the general sloppiness of early-season basketball. The Golden Bears just so happened to have the best player on the floor, 6-foot-3-inch sophomore center Kimber Abshear, whose presence proved advantageous in the final frame.

She finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, her first-double-double of the campaign after notching just eight minutes played in Game 1 because of foul trouble. Eight of her points came in the fourth quarter, maintaining her team's lead despite the Broncos best efforts, and Morrison was happy to see his budding star be aggressive in key moments.

"It's fantastic," Morrison said. "I don't think she had a foul ... I was proud of her for that, not putting herself in bad situations to where (you) find yourself on the bench ... When she was on the floor at the end, she was the difference in the game."

Abshear led Monroe Central with 8.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game as a freshman, just ahead classmate Sydney Patterson's eight PPG.

It's not often that a winning team is led in scoring by two freshmen, but it bodes well for the Golden Bears to return such production with the wealth of the roster's varsity experience now gone. Morrison spoke with the pair before the season about needing to step into leadership roles with this younger group, and he said they're adjusting to that responsibility.

"I think they're still finding their way. Last year they played off of Macy (Shinn) and Alex (McGrath), and this year they're the focal points," Morrison said. "It's improving with the ball handling, it's improving with your decisions. They've got to improve finishing around the rim, and it's a continual work in progress. Nobody's a polished player the second game into the year or second game into their sophomore year. So they just have to continue to work and achieve the personal goals that they have and help us achieve our team goals."

Morrison also put his girls through a tougher summer schedule than usual, hoping to clearly uncover the type of team he has and what their strengths and weaknesses are. This roster doesn't have a true point guard with Shinn gone, so Patterson and sophomore Addy Puckett have been given the task by committee.

Freshman Avery Thomas, according to Morrison, will also have chances to earn that role on varsity "if she wants it."

Not having experience at that position might be a struggle, at least at first, but not one Morrison fears will be detrimental in the long run. Sure, Tuesday featured a few passes thrown out of bounds in the fourth quarter when Daleville began to trap on defense, and offensive sets looked disjointed at times, but the group still won.

It's good to learn from those mistakes early, and even better when they don't affect the team's record.

"It's about skill development. We tried to get the kids in the gym (this summer), get shots up, ball handling," Morrison said. "It's all about taking care of the basketball, finding your read and learning how to play ... We're a young basketball team. It's growing pains, it's watching film, it's showing them (how to make) the easy play. But it's hitting the breakdown stuff every day. It's them coming together as a team and they have to want it at the same time."

These young players, however, observed from last year's disciplined senior class, so Morrison hopes they learned his expectations and the standard required to win consistently.

It will be a bumpy process at times. Morrison wants his girls to start leading and coaching one another to some degree, knowing that "championship teams are player-led," yet his voice was still hoarse after Tuesday's game from calling out some of his team's frustrating mistakes from the sideline.

He tells the girls that development can be frustrating, but they must stay the course. Morrison believes this group is talented enough to compete with some of the better teams in the county and conference, and has a practice squad of boys come in and help prepare the team for tougher and more physical contests they'll surely encounter.

If all goes well, whether the 2022-23 is a winning one or not, Morrison knows this roster will benefit in the future.

"We're excited. We believe this year that if we do what we're supposed to do by the time our county tourney rolls around, by the time our conference championship rolls around ... we're going to be playing on championship night," Morrison said. "I'm not expecting us to roll the ball out there and be county champs without earning it, so we're going to have to earn it on daily basis. But with this group of sophomores coming through, and we got everybody coming back. We lose one senior, so we're looking to build on some for years to come. And it's growing pains, but we've got to take it one step at a time and win No. 1 (means) we're on our way."

