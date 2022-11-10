ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daleville, IN

'Finding their way': Monroe Central girls basketball building around young core in 2022-23

By Gus Martin, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Ut6a_0j5bcoCF00

DALEVILLE, Ind. — Monroe Central girls basketball on Tuesday earned its first victory of the season, a gritty 29-25 performance at Daleville High School.

Two years ago, the Golden Bears won just three games total before bouncing back in 2021-22 with a 12-11 record. But the program graduated five key seniors who accounted for 53.4% of its scoring, leaving head coach Brock Morrison and a class of up-and-coming sophomores to pick up the slack.

Monroe Central (1-1) opened its season with a 57-22 loss at Frankton, so rebounding with a clutch Mid-Eastern Conference win was an important first step for this young core.

"It's huge. We just have to take it one day at a time," Morrison said. "It's trying to get the kids' heads wrapped around what we need to do to get better, and then coming to work on it every day so we can get where we want to be."

IHSAA basketrball:20 East Central Indiana girls basketball players to watch in 2022-23

The game itself wasn't pretty, with both sides endured long stretches of scoreless play and the general sloppiness of early-season basketball. The Golden Bears just so happened to have the best player on the floor, 6-foot-3-inch sophomore center Kimber Abshear, whose presence proved advantageous in the final frame.

She finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, her first-double-double of the campaign after notching just eight minutes played in Game 1 because of foul trouble. Eight of her points came in the fourth quarter, maintaining her team's lead despite the Broncos best efforts, and Morrison was happy to see his budding star be aggressive in key moments.

"It's fantastic," Morrison said. "I don't think she had a foul ... I was proud of her for that, not putting herself in bad situations to where (you) find yourself on the bench ... When she was on the floor at the end, she was the difference in the game."

Abshear led Monroe Central with 8.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game as a freshman, just ahead classmate Sydney Patterson's eight PPG.

It's not often that a winning team is led in scoring by two freshmen, but it bodes well for the Golden Bears to return such production with the wealth of the roster's varsity experience now gone. Morrison spoke with the pair before the season about needing to step into leadership roles with this younger group, and he said they're adjusting to that responsibility.

"I think they're still finding their way. Last year they played off of Macy (Shinn) and Alex (McGrath), and this year they're the focal points," Morrison said. "It's improving with the ball handling, it's improving with your decisions. They've got to improve finishing around the rim, and it's a continual work in progress. Nobody's a polished player the second game into the year or second game into their sophomore year. So they just have to continue to work and achieve the personal goals that they have and help us achieve our team goals."

Morrison also put his girls through a tougher summer schedule than usual, hoping to clearly uncover the type of team he has and what their strengths and weaknesses are. This roster doesn't have a true point guard with Shinn gone, so Patterson and sophomore Addy Puckett have been given the task by committee.

Freshman Avery Thomas, according to Morrison, will also have chances to earn that role on varsity "if she wants it."

Not having experience at that position might be a struggle, at least at first, but not one Morrison fears will be detrimental in the long run. Sure, Tuesday featured a few passes thrown out of bounds in the fourth quarter when Daleville began to trap on defense, and offensive sets looked disjointed at times, but the group still won.

It's good to learn from those mistakes early, and even better when they don't affect the team's record.

"It's about skill development. We tried to get the kids in the gym (this summer), get shots up, ball handling," Morrison said. "It's all about taking care of the basketball, finding your read and learning how to play ... We're a young basketball team. It's growing pains, it's watching film, it's showing them (how to make) the easy play. But it's hitting the breakdown stuff every day. It's them coming together as a team and they have to want it at the same time."

These young players, however, observed from last year's disciplined senior class, so Morrison hopes they learned his expectations and the standard required to win consistently.

It will be a bumpy process at times. Morrison wants his girls to start leading and coaching one another to some degree, knowing that "championship teams are player-led," yet his voice was still hoarse after Tuesday's game from calling out some of his team's frustrating mistakes from the sideline.

He tells the girls that development can be frustrating, but they must stay the course. Morrison believes this group is talented enough to compete with some of the better teams in the county and conference, and has a practice squad of boys come in and help prepare the team for tougher and more physical contests they'll surely encounter.

If all goes well, whether the 2022-23 is a winning one or not, Morrison knows this roster will benefit in the future.

"We're excited. We believe this year that if we do what we're supposed to do by the time our county tourney rolls around, by the time our conference championship rolls around ... we're going to be playing on championship night," Morrison said. "I'm not expecting us to roll the ball out there and be county champs without earning it, so we're going to have to earn it on daily basis. But with this group of sophomores coming through, and we got everybody coming back. We lose one senior, so we're looking to build on some for years to come. And it's growing pains, but we've got to take it one step at a time and win No. 1 (means) we're on our way."

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Football Friday Night: Regionals

INDIANAPOLIS – 24 schools’ dreams of winning a state championship are still alive entering Friday’s regional round. Brownsburg looks to advance to semistate for the first time since 1985, but the Bulldogs face a tough out in Cathedral, who they beat earlier in the year in a close game. Center Grove’s quest for a third […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Fortville, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Connersville High School basketball team will have a game with Mt. Vernon High School - Fortville on November 11, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Indiana Fever finally land top pick in WNBA draft lottery

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever earned the first pick in the WNBA draft for the first time in franchise history on Friday. The Fever had a 44% chance to get the No. 1 pick after having the worst combined record the past two seasons. The Minnesota Lynx will pick second with the Atlanta Dream having the third pick and the Washington Mystics the fourth. The Lynx had the lowest chance to get the No. 1 pick, but moved up two spots in the draft lottery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy Snow Force on standby as Hoosiers see three seasons in three days

INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are on standby in Indianapolis as white flakes are expected Saturday morning. It’s a part of a drastic change in temperatures in a 48-hour span. “Yesterday I’m on my deck in a hammock and this morning I’m bundled up for a walk,” said David Dreith, who was out for a walk on the Monon. ”It’s like the bottom fell out of the thermometer on this one.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wyrz.org

B&O Trail Association Breaks Ground on New Trail Section

(Brownsburg, Indiana – November 9, 2022) The B&O Trail Association held a ceremonial groundbreaking today for its newest trail section, which runs from County Road 500 East to County Road 250 East in Hendricks County. “This is an exciting day for BOTA as construction is now beginning on the next phase of the B&O Trail,” said Jeff Smallwood, BOTA president. “We are one step closer to our long-term vision of a trail stretching from downtown Indianapolis to Montezuma, Indiana.”
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

Indy South Greenwood Airport recognized as 2022 Airport of the Year

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The City of Greenwood announced Thursday that Indy South Greenwood Airport has been named the 2022 Airport of the Year by Aviation Indiana. The honor recognizes efforts in economic development, aviation education, community outreach, airport promotion, safety and security, environmental improvements and aesthetics, and more. Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks

We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tracking snow showers and tumbling temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off warm with temperatures still mild, highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Cold air is moving in for the afternoon and we have a few chances of snow showers in the next 7 days. Falling temperatures this afternoon. A cold front...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

33-year-old man killed in shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — One person was killed in a shooting in Richmond overnight Saturday, police confirmed. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers got a report of a shooting around 1:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of North I Street. Police found the victim, Nicholas F. Lakes, 33, deceased...
RICHMOND, IN
wrtv.com

Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier holiday tradition is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. More than 300 vendors are at the 73rd annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. In addition to shopping opportunities, there's also live entertainment, photos with Santa and more. The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and runs...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Neighbors want speed limit reduced in south side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nearly 80 neighbors along South Sherman Drive are requesting the Indianapolis Department of Public Works to reduce the speed limit from 40 to 30 mph between Southport Road and Stop 11 Road. Ashley Ernsting, a resident of the area, also asking the city to place a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man found dead in cemetery near Connersville, third time in 3 months

EVERTON, Ind. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a cemetery just south of Connersville. Sheriff Joey Laughlin said the man’s body was found Tuesday morning by someone visiting the Everton cemetery. A nearby convenience store clerk says an elderly […]
CONNERSVILLE, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy