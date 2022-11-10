ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Large voter turnout – both absentee and in person – experienced in Lenawee County

By Brad Heineman and Mary Lowe, The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
Election officials across Lenawee County are expressing their pleasure with a large turnout of voters — both absentee and in person — during Tuesday’s general election.

Several local races were on Lenawee County ballots, including school board seats, village council positions and a few millage requests and renewals. In terms of broader matters, county commission candidates were on the ballot, three state proposals were placed before voters, representatives in the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives were decided, and there was also Michigan’s race for governor between Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

Shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Lenawee County Clerk Roxann Holloway said the clerks across the county she made contact with said each of them experienced large voter turnout, lots of activity throughout their precincts and that “everything is going well.”

Information provided by the Lenawee County Clerk’s Office and posted on www.electionlenawee.com shows that 43,198 ballots were cast in Tuesday’s election, which comes out to more than 54% of the county participating in the election.

Countywide turnout in the 2020 presidential election was nearly 72%, according to county figures. In the 2018 gubernatorial election, turnout was 56%. Turnout in the primary election this past August was just under 25%.

Voting was very steady in Adrian, according to Adrian City Clerk Robin Connor. The city’s six precincts vote at the Lenawee County Fair & Event Grounds in the Merchants Building. Several times during Election Day, Connor said, lines of people stretched across the main floor of the building as they applied to receive their ballot and were directed to their precinct area and voting booths.

“This place was really, literally packed,” Connor said at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. “I haven't seen it like this in I don’t know how long. But it felt like a presidential election to me, to be honest. I was so proud of our voters.”

Adrian has 14,988 registered voters in the city, and 2,250 absentee ballots were requested and returned, Connor said. Only 108 absentee ballots requested were not returned in time to be counted.

There were several first-time voters, too, Connor said, which she and her election team made a big deal out of and celebrated.

“It was nice to see such a good turnout, especially after a slower primary election,” she said. “And it's good to see so many young people and new registrants participating.”

Earlier in October, Whitmer signed into law legislation that allowed for election officials in Michigan to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any of the votes. The signed bill gave election officials in communities with at least 10,000 residents time on the Sunday and Monday before Election Day to open the return envelopes containing absentee ballots and check that the number on the stub attached to the ballot matched the number on the envelope. Clerks were not able to remove absentee ballots from the secrecy sleeve or tabulate them until Tuesday.

While many of Michigan’s larger populated cities did not think the measure would eliminate that much time from handling absentee ballots, Adrian took advantage of the legislation. Connor said election officials worked on the “checks and balances” of the absentee ballots from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

“There's a lot of checks and balances with totals that need to be done. We did all of that (Monday),” she said. “We were able to make sure all the ballots were there and counted for, that the names matched the ballot numbers, and then they were able to open them, but they couldn't take them out, so, they just wanted to make sure that the envelope was the ballot that was actually on the label.”

In 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a larger influx of absentee ballots being requested, only communities with 25,000 or more residents could begin the paperwork process earlier on the absentee ballots, Connor said. Neither Adrian nor any community in Lenawee County was able to take advantage of that legislation two years ago. Adrian was the only municipality in the county that was able to take advantage of the new legislation this year.

“(Election workers) sealed everything in approved ballot containers, they locked the room, they left for the day, and then they started at 7 a.m. (Tuesday) morning and were able to start putting them through the tabulator,” Connor said of the absentee ballots.

Tecumseh City Clerk Tonya Miller also said voting went well.

“We had a much higher turnout than anticipated for both absentee ballots that came back, as well as individual personal voting at the precincts,” she said in an email to The Daily Telegram. “So there’s some stuff that we have to do to prepare for 2024, but overall, we did very well."

Clerks and election workers in the county also said they were appreciative of voters’ patience, whether that be because of waiting in line to vote, running out of ballot application forms or equipment malfunctions.

“I felt it was a higher turnout than what we might have expected," Marcia Boynton, a volunteer and greeter for Adrian’s voting day, said. “I was feeling good about that. But then we just got slammed right after dinnertime and when people were getting out of work. And people were very patient. The voters were very polite. We didn't have a minute's trouble of anything.”

