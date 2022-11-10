ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, MI

Hudson volleyball wraps up comeback season

By Connor Barrus
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
MADISON TWP. — It’s been quite the season for the Hudson volleyball team as it ended the season as Division 3 district champions for the third time in four years.

The Tigers season unfortunately came to an end on Tuesday as they fell to No. 1 ranked Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central in the MHSAA Division 3 regional tournament.

Before the start of the postseason, Hudson had a bit of a valley a month ago as it would play four games under .500, however, the Tigers would reach a peak as before the regional semifinal matchup, they won 12 out of their last 13 matches. Hudson head coach, Kilee Bailey also agreed on the turnaround.

“I think it shows their commitment," she said. "I think it shows their grit, their resiliency. They’ve invested in our process and we said we wanted to be good in November and we were. I think we’ve developed a future that is hungry for volleyball and I’m just so happy that they got to experience their own work."

The heart and soul of the team were seniors, Keely Hinzman and Lauren Hill, who have led the team in kills, digs, and assists but have also been great team leaders on the program.

“They’ve meant everything in terms of their leadership" Bailey said. "I trust them, they do anything I ask them to do, they work hard, they’re non-replaceable and to do what they have done, it’s not necessarily replaceable. I had the pleasure to of coaching Keely in club for four years as well, so I get one more season with her and Lauren is still deciding on whether she wants to play at the next level in college and I hope they both do, but it’s just been an absolute privilege to seeing them every day.”

Also what makes the program stand out is the development of the younger players and how they have put the team on the map.

“I don’t even have words for how far they have come," Bailey said. "Their IQ is high, for three and a half months of volleyball under their belt they are hungry and all we talk about is the future is bright."

Hudson will return next season with what hopes to be a loaded roster after a state tournament appearance. But there is no doubt this season has been a great one for the Tigers.

The Daily Telegram

