New Bedford, MA

'75 is a big number': Cape Verdean veterans celebrate founding Saturday

By Kevin G. Andrade, Standard-Times
 3 days ago
NEW BEDFORD — The Cape Verdean American Veterans Association will mark its 75th anniversary with a celebration at its hall on Saturday.

"This is community," Mandi Costa, the association's adjutant, said. "This is right here in the heart of the [Cape Verdean] community."

"People come through here and they start crying," added association Commander Gary Correia. "I'm 62 and even I have childhood memories here."

WWII Cape Verdean American veterans founded the association

The Cape Verdean American Veterans Association was established in 1946 as Cape Verdean veterans from World War II found entry into other veterans organizations — such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars — barred.

"My understanding was they ran into pushback," Correia said, adding that racial integration in the armed forces did not begin until 1948.

Though the 75th anniversary gala is Saturday, the actual 75th anniversary was June 21, 2021, but that day passed without note due to COVID restrictions.

"75 is a big number," Correia said. "If you sit back and think how much has Downtown [New Bedford] changed in the last 75 years, you realize.

Since, the organization has hosted many events focused on celebrating Cabo Verdean culture, the contributions of veterans, and community service.

In fact, the years of use is part of the reason why they are holding the event, as they need to upgrade the kitchen to bring it up to code.

"I remember this kitchen from even when I was a kid," Correia said.

Among the renovations will be the connection of a dishwasher, large refrigerator, and large stove, all donated by Lowe's Hardware.

New Bedford native is the keynote speaker

The black tie affair will take place at the 561 Purchase St. Cape Verdean American Veterans event hall, which will be the the first event there since New Year's Eve 2019. It will start with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and the event programming.

This year's keynote speaker is New Bedford native Col. Pedro Almeida, a retired warrant officer and New Bedford native who now lives in Colorado.

Among those to be recognized include Mary Ann Rogers, Viola Pina-Pires, and Karen Azevedo.

Entertainment will be provided by the John Miranda band.

Tickets cost $55 and can be purchased by calling Costa at 508-858-8705 or Diane at 508-994-7625.

Contact Kevin G. Andrade at kandrade@s-t.com and follow him on Twitter: @KevinGAndrade. Support local journalism and subscribe to the Standard-Times today!

