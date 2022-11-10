Read full article on original website
Grazia
‘The John Lewis Ad Shows How Foster Parents Try To Connect With The Children Who Arrive At Our Doors’
Most of us felt a tug on our hearts, and a lump in our throats, when we watched the new John Lewis Christmas advert, which follows a hapless middle-aged man struggling to learn how to skateboard. The reason why he’s putting himself through the bumps, scrapes (and amusement of his wife and friends) soon becomes clear when there’s a knock at their door and there stands a representative from the charity Action For Children with an anxious looking girl, skateboard in hand, ready to join her new foster family.
Grazia
Rose Ayling-Ellis: ‘I’ve Always Had To Fight Harder To Get Opportunities’
Rose Ayling-Ellis wants you to know that the deaf community have stories to tell on screen that are not just centred around their disability. ‘Yes, we have to push through certain barriers because we are deaf - but we also just experience life,’ she explains. ‘We go through daily challenges like everyone else – we just happen to be deaf too.’
