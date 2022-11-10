ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

Aroma Joe's brings maple lattes and hot sandwiches to Easton

By Alisha Saint-Ciel, The Enterprise
 3 days ago
EASTON — Take a sip of fall flavors this season at Aroma Joe's, a new café serving up warm sandwiches and sweet pastries.

Customers can find the cozy coffee shop at 507 Foundry St., North Easton.

Aroma Joe's is a New England-based coffee chain, with 94 locations across several states. Alan Arcadipane, owner of the Easton Aroma Joe's franchise, has two locations up and running and has plans to open two additional locations.

Easton was the perfect town for this new business mainly because it's conveniently located near a major highway and local colleges, Arcadipane said.

He appreciates Easton's beautiful scenery and lush farmland, he said.

"Aroma Joe's is a great brand. We believe in positively impacting people with passion and care. We have a deep commitment to excellence in our products," Arcadipane said.

The owner highly recommends tasting the freshly brewed house blend coffee or, if you're feeling festive, the maple syrup latte.

Both drinks pair well with any hot sandwich, from the spicy egg chorizo flatbread to the ham and Swiss on a toasted croissant or even a bacon egg gouda on a Tuscan roll.

"The food is fantastic. We have some great home fries. They are delicious," Arcadipane said.

If you're a person with a sweet tooth, the bakery section has a variety of muffins, donuts, cookies and brownies to choose.

"At Aroma Joe's, we go about business in a specific way with high-quality products and 100% rainforest aligned certified. It's pretty rare in the industry," Arcadipane said.

The chain prides itself on promoting sustainable agriculture when it comes to harvesting its coffee beans.

"Aroma Joe's handcrafts and roasts their coffee beans in New England. It's a homegrown product out of Maine, and their corporate office is also right out of Maine. It's a New England-based organization, and we're proud to be a part of that," Arcadipane said.

A unique aspect of their business model is the removal of traditional drive-through speakers.

"We're about connecting with people and having a conversation. So when you roll up to the Aroma Joe's window, you can customize a latte, or you can have a conversation with the barista, ask questions and get opinions," Arcadipane said.

"It's a nice touch. People like it," Arcadipane said.

Aroma Joe's can satisfy your early morning craving and ease midday hunger. Hours of operation are 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Enterprise staff reporter Alisha Saint-Ciel can be reached by email at stciela@gannett.com. You can follow her on Twitter at @alishaspeakss and Instagram at Alishaatv. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

