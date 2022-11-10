Effective: 2022-11-13 02:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Putnam COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Eastern Putnam County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

PUTNAM COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO