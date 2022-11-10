Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 02:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Putnam COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Eastern Putnam County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 04:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...A southward flowing longshore current, and a moderate risk of rip currents are expected. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Northerly winds will produce a strong southward flowing longshore current today, which can knock swimmers off their feet or into deeper water, making them more susceptible to dangerous rip currents. The longshore current will also increase the risk of rip currents near piers and jetties.
Comments / 0