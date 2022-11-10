Read full article on original website
Freeze Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: District of Columbia FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 28 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and northern Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 03:50:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-13 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...From the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Northern La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 03:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow showers. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts near 6 inches possible over northeast Berrien into western Cass counties. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow showers will gradually diminish in intensity later this morning. This, along with warming pavement temperatures will offer improving conditions by midday. Until then, use cause driving, especially on elevated roads, such as bridges and overpasses.
Freeze Warning issued for Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Rapides, St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-13 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Evangeline; Rapides; St. Landry; Vernon FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vernon, Rapides, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Allen, Evangeline and St. Landry Parishes. In Texas, Tyler, Northern Jasper and Northern Newton Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-14 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO NOON AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...From noon Sunday to noon AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Freeze Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Charles; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 28 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and northern Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
