Effective: 2022-11-12 21:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 12:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The river level at Astor is forecast to decline slightly through Sunday, then hold steady around 4.1 feet through next week as northerly and northeasterly winds opposing flow of the river return. Residents will see Major Flood impacts continuing into next week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Major flooding is occurring and forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Saturday the stage was 4.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Saturday was 4.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to decline slightly Sunday then remain steady around 4.1 feet. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.2 Sat 8 am 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.1

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO